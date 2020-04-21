US Markets
TXN

Texas Instruments forecast current-quarter sales below estimates

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Texas Instruments Inc on Tuesday forecast second-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, as the chip industry braces for a big hit from the coronavirus outbreak. The company said it expected revenue in the range of $2.61 billion to $3.19 billion.

April 21 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O on Tuesday forecast second-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, as the chip industry braces for a big hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

The company, whose broad lineup of products makes it a proxy for the chip industry, said it expected revenue in the range of $2.61 billion to $3.19 billion, the midpoint of which was below analysts' expectations of $3.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TXN

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular