US Markets
TXN

Texas Instruments forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Texas Instruments Inc reported a surprise jump in quarterly revenue and forecast fourth-quarter sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, bolstered by a global shift to work from home that has boosted demand for its chips used in electronic products.

Adds share movement, estimates and additional details on quarter

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O reported a surprise jump in quarterly revenue and forecast fourth-quarter sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, bolstered by a global shift to work from home that has boosted demand for its chips used in electronic products.

The Dallas, Texas-based company, the first big chipmaker to report this earnings season, said sales benefited from a notable rebound in automotive demand, as well as chip sales for personal electronics.

TI shares were up 2% in extended trading.

The company, whose broad lineup of products make it a proxy for the chip industry, said it expected fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $3.41 billion to $3.69 billion, above analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue in the third quarter rose to $3.82 billion from $3.77 billion last year, above Wall Street estimates of $3.45 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TXN

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular