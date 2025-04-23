TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Earnings Results: $TXN Reports Quarterly Earnings

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS ($TXN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $1.28 per share, beating estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $4,069,000,000, beating estimates of $3,946,276,504 by $122,723,496.

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Insider Trading Activity

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS insiders have traded $TXN stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD K TEMPLETON (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 489,557 shares for an estimated $97,814,607 .

. RAFAEL R LIZARDI (Sr. Vice President & CFO) sold 46,917 shares for an estimated $10,188,293

HAVIV ILAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,151 shares for an estimated $8,171,621 .

. MARK GARY (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,242 shares for an estimated $4,427,714 .

. RONALD KIRK sold 10,539 shares for an estimated $2,142,909

ROBERT E SANCHEZ sold 9,990 shares for an estimated $2,085,871

MOHAMMAD YUNUS (Sr. Vice President) sold 8,358 shares for an estimated $1,813,145

MARK A BLINN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,776 shares for an estimated $1,281,262 .

. JANET F CLARK sold 6,065 shares for an estimated $1,234,955

AHMAD BAHAI (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,175 shares for an estimated $472,514

SHANON J LEONARD (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,150 shares for an estimated $401,240

CHRISTINE WITZSCHE (Sr. Vice President) sold 132 shares for an estimated $27,941

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,013 institutional investors add shares of TEXAS INSTRUMENTS stock to their portfolio, and 1,004 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TXN stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/31, 03/26, 03/10 and 0 sales.

on 03/31, 03/26, 03/10 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/31, 03/13 and 0 sales.

on 03/31, 03/13 and 0 sales. SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 01/10.

on 01/10. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TXN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/22/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

