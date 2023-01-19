US Markets
TXN

Texas Instruments CEO Templeton to step down; company veteran to succeed

January 19, 2023 — 04:29 pm EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds background, shares

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O said on Thursday that Chief Executive Rich Templeton will step down in April after nearly 20 years in the role, at a time when the chipmaker is looking to navigate a slump in demand following a two-year boom.

Templeton, also the company's president, will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Haviv Ilan. Ilan has spent 24 years at the company leading functions such as sales, manufacturing and technology.

Templeton, who is credited with transforming the company by reshaping the focus to analog and embedded processing, will stay on as chairman.

Texas Instruments in 2018 had appointed Brian Crutcher as its chief executive, but he left in six weeks over claims that he had violated the company's code of conduct. Templeton then reassumed the role.

The company in October forecast fourth-quarter revenue and profit below estimates as it battles declining demand, particularly from personal electronics makers, after a pandemic-fueled surge in sales.

Shares of Texas Instruments closed 1.6% down on Thursday.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TXN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.