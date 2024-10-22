Texas Instruments CEO: Industrial continued to decline sequentially

Regarding the company’s performance and returns to shareholders, Haviv Ilan, TI’s president and CEO, made the following comments: “Revenue decreased 8% from the same quarter a year ago and increased 9% sequentially. Industrial continued to decline sequentially, while all other end markets grew. Our cash flow from operations of $6.2 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model, the quality of our product portfolio and the benefit of 300mm production. Free cash flow for the same period was $1.5 billion. Over the past 12 months we invested $3.7 billion in R&D and SG&A, invested $4.8 billion in capital expenditures and returned $5.2 billion to owners. TI’s fourth quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $3.70 billion to $4.00 billion and earnings per share between $1.07 and $1.29. We continue to expect our fourth quarter effective tax rate to be about 13%.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TXN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.