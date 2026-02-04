Markets
SLAB

Texas Instruments To Buy Silicon Labs For Around $7.5 Bln In All Cash Deal

February 04, 2026 — 07:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), a semiconductor company, on Wednesday announced a definitive agreement to acquire Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), a wireless connectivity solutions provider, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $7.5 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

Under the terms of the deal, Silicon Labs shareholders will receive $231 per share in cash. The company said it expects to fund the acquisition using a combination of cash on hand and debt financing.

Texas Instruments said the transaction is expected to generate about $450 million in annual manufacturing and operational synergies within three years of closing and to be accretive to earnings per share in the first full year after completion, excluding transaction-related costs.

The company said the acquisition will strengthen its embedded processing strategy and create embedded wireless connectivity solutions by combining Silicon Labs' wireless portfolio with Texas Instruments' analog and embedded processing capabilities and internal manufacturing scale.

