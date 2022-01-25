Texas Instruments beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong chip demand

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc TXN.Obeat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, buoyed by strong demand for its chips from industrial and automotive markets.

Total revenue for the quarter stood at $4.83 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $4.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

