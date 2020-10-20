Texas Instruments beats quarterly revenue estimates

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O beat third-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, as a global shift to work from home boosted demand for its chips used in servers and electronic products.

Total revenue rose to $3.82 billion from $3.77 billion last year, above Wall Street estimates of $3.45 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Maju Samuel)

