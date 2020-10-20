US Markets
TXN

Texas Instruments beats quarterly revenue estimates

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Texas Instruments Inc beat third-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, as a global shift to work from home boosted demand for its chips used in servers and electronic products.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O beat third-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, as a global shift to work from home boosted demand for its chips used in servers and electronic products.

Total revenue rose to $3.82 billion from $3.77 billion last year, above Wall Street estimates of $3.45 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TXN

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular