Texas Instruments beats quarterly revenue estimates
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O beat third-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, as a global shift to work from home boosted demand for its chips used in servers and electronic products.
Total revenue rose to $3.82 billion from $3.77 billion last year, above Wall Street estimates of $3.45 billion.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Maju Samuel)
(munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com)
