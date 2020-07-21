Texas Instruments beats quarterly revenue estimates

July 21 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O beat second-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, offering some hope to the chip industry reeling from demand and supply disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Total revenue fell about 12% to $3.24 billion in the quarter, above Wall Street estimates of $2.94 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.