Texas Instruments Appoints Haviv Ilan As President And CEO

January 19, 2023 — 09:09 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) said that it has appointed Haviv Ilan as its president and chief executive officer, effective April 1.

Ilan, a 24-year veteran of Texas Instruments, succeeds current CEO and president, Rich Templeton, who will transition out of these roles over the next two months but will remain the company's chairman.

Ilan was promoted to senior vice president in 2014. He was executive vice president and chief operating officer in 2020 and elected to the board of directors in 2021.

