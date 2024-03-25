Texas Instruments a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.0% Yield (TXN)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Texas Instruments Inc. is a member of both the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 1.23% of the underlying holdings of the fund, as well as the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund ETF (DSI), where TXN makes up 0.63% of the underlying holdings of the fund.
The annualized dividend paid by Texas Instruments Inc. is $5.2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 01/30/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for TXN, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
TXN operates in the Semiconductors sector, among companies like NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSM).
Top 25 Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks — Income To Feel Good About »
Also see: Convertible Preferred Stocks
Funds Holding IDHD
IFT Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.