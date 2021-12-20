Texas health officials record first death related to Omicron variant -ABC News

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Health officials in Texas announced on Monday the state recorded the first death related to the Omicron COVID-19 variant, ABC News reported citing Harris County health officials.

It is believed to be the first known recorded Omicron death in the U.S., the report added.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.