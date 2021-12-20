Texas health officials record first death related to Omicron variant -ABC News

US Markets

Texas health officials record first death related to Omicron variant

Mrinmay Dey Reuters
Health officials in Texas announced on Monday the state recorded the first death related to the Omicron COVID-19 variant, ABC News reported citing Harris County health officials.

It is believed to be the first known recorded Omicron death in the U.S., the report added.

