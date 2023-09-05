News & Insights

Texas grid operator issues weather watch; has enough capacity

September 05, 2023 — 02:41 pm EDT

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Tuesday issued a weather watch from Sept. 6 to 8 due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and potential for lower power reserves amid an ongoing heat wave.

"Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a weather watch. There is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand," the grid operator added.

ERCOT, which operates the grid for more than 26 million customers, hit an all-time peak demand record of 85,435 megawatts (MW) on Aug. 10.

Demand is forecast to hit a maximum of 81,161 MW later in the day, as per the ERCOT website. AccuWeather forecast temperatures in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, would reach a high of 37 degree Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.

ERCOT separately issued an Operating Condition Notice (OCN) for the extreme hot weather in the North Central and South Central weather zones from Sept. 7 to 9. OCN is the first of the four levels of communication ERCOT issues ahead of possible emergency conditions.

Texas residents have worried about extreme weather since a deadly winter storm in February 2021 left millions without power, water and heat for days as ERCOT fought to prevent a grid collapse.

