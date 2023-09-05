News & Insights

Texas grid operator issues weather watch from Sept. 6 to 8

September 05, 2023 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Tuesday issued a weather watch from Sept. 6 to 8 due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and potential for lower power reserves amid an ongoing heat wave.

"Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a weather watch," the grid operator added.

ERCOT hit an all-time peak demand record of 85,435 megawatts (MW) on Aug. 10.

ERCOT operates the grid for more than 26 million customers.

Texas residents have worried about extreme weather since a deadly winter storm in February 2021 left millions without power, water and heat for days as ERCOT fought to prevent a grid collapse.

