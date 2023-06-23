News & Insights

US Markets

Texas grid operator issues weather watch due to extreme heat

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

June 23, 2023 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Adds detail on weather watch and demand forecast

June 23 (Reuters) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, on Friday issued a weather watch from June 25 - June 30 due to forecasted higher temperatures driving demand higher.

"Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a weather watch."

ERCOT operates the grid for more than 26 million customers representing about 90% of the state's power load.

ERCOT forecast the heat wave would push power demand to 84,664 megawatt hours (MWh), well above the grid's current record peak of 80,148 MW hit on July 20, 2022. The grid operator added that there is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand.

ERCOT also issued operating condition notice (OCN) for extreme hot weather in the North Central and South Central weather zones from June 25 - June 30.

OCN is the first of four levels of communication issued by ERCOT in anticipation of a possible emergency condition.

Earlier this week, power prices soared to around $5,000 per megawatt hour (MWh) in several parts of the state around the peak hours Tuesday evening in ERCOT's real-time market and about $1,000 at the peak hour for Wednesday in the grid's day-ahead market.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.