Texas grid operator issues weather watch due to extreme heat

Adds detail on weather watch and demand forecast

June 23 (Reuters) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, on Friday issued a weather watch from June 25 - June 30 due to forecasted higher temperatures driving demand higher.

"Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a weather watch."

ERCOT operates the grid for more than 26 million customers representing about 90% of the state's power load.

ERCOT forecast the heat wave would push power demand to 84,664 megawatt hours (MWh), well above the grid's current record peak of 80,148 MW hit on July 20, 2022. The grid operator added that there is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand.

ERCOT also issued operating condition notice (OCN) for extreme hot weather in the North Central and South Central weather zones from June 25 - June 30.

OCN is the first of four levels of communication issued by ERCOT in anticipation of a possible emergency condition.

Earlier this week, power prices soared to around $5,000 per megawatt hour (MWh) in several parts of the state around the peak hours Tuesday evening in ERCOT's real-time market and about $1,000 at the peak hour for Wednesday in the grid's day-ahead market.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.