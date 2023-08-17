Texas grid operator issues voluntary power conservation call due to heat wave

Adds details, background

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Electric Reliability Council Of Texas (ERCOT) urged consumers to conserve power between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. CDT on Thursday with demand expected to surge due to a heat wave in the state.

Power use hit 85,435 megawatts (MW) on Aug. 10, setting a record for the 10th time this summer. It was projected to hit 85,318 MW on Thursday and 86,694 MW on Friday, which would be another record.

Day-ahead power prices for Aug. 17 in nearly all ERCOT hubs spiked to more than $3,000 per MW hour (MWh) for the hour ending at 8 p.m.CDT, reaching as high as $3,596.60 per MWh.

Discount Power, a unit of NRG Energy NRG.N, the largest U.S. retail electricity provider, also requested that its Texas customers conserve electricity between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. CDT.

Temperatures in Houston, the most populous city in Texas, were forecast to reach as high as 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit (41°Celsius) on Thursday, according to AccuWeather.

Extreme weather in Texas has been in focus since a deadly storm in February 2021 left millions without power, water and heat for days as ERCOT struggled to avoid a grid collapse.

