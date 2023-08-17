News & Insights

US Markets
NRG

Texas grid operator issues voluntary power conservation call due to heat wave

Credit: REUTERS/CALLAGHAN O'HARE

August 17, 2023 — 12:34 pm EDT

Written by Rahul Paswan and Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Electric Reliability Council Of Texas (ERCOT) urged consumers to conserve power between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. CDT on Thursday with demand expected to surge due to a heat wave in the state.

Power use hit 85,435 megawatts (MW) on Aug. 10, setting a record for the 10th time this summer. It was projected to hit 85,318 MW on Thursday and 86,694 MW on Friday, which would be another record.

Day-ahead power prices for Aug. 17 in nearly all ERCOT hubs spiked to more than $3,000 per MW hour (MWh) for the hour ending at 8 p.m.CDT, reaching as high as $3,596.60 per MWh.

Discount Power, a unit of NRG Energy NRG.N, the largest U.S. retail electricity provider, also requested that its Texas customers conserve electricity between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. CDT.

Temperatures in Houston, the most populous city in Texas, were forecast to reach as high as 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit (41°Celsius) on Thursday, according to AccuWeather.

Extreme weather in Texas has been in focus since a deadly storm in February 2021 left millions without power, water and heat for days as ERCOT struggled to avoid a grid collapse.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Paul Simao)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NRG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.