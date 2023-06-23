News & Insights

Texas grid operator issues operating condition notice due to extreme heat

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

June 23, 2023 — 02:14 pm EDT

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

June 23 (Reuters) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, on Friday issued operating condition notice (OCN) for extreme hot weather in the North Central and South Central weather zones from June 25 - June 30.

OCN is the first of four levels of communication issued by ERCOT in anticipation of a possible emergency condition.

