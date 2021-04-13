Texas grid operator ERCOT calls for energy conservation amid outages, cold front

US Markets

Power grid operator the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Tuesday urged its consumers to curb consumption due to high generation outages and increased demand caused by a stalled cold front over the state.

"Given the event in February, it is important to note that we do not expect customer outages," ERCOT said in a statement, adding the emergency declaration will allow it to "access tools that will bring supply and demand back into line."

In February a deep freeze knocked out power for millions of Texans and idled nearly a quarter of U.S. refining capacity for several days.

