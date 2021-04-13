Texas grid operator ERCOT calls for energy conservation amid outages, cold front

April 13 (Reuters) - Power grid operator the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Tuesday urged its consumers to curb consumption due to high generation outages and increased demand caused by a stalled cold front over the state.

"Given the event in February, it is important to note that we do not expect customer outages," ERCOT said in a statement, adding the emergency declaration will allow it to "access tools that will bring supply and demand back into line."

In February a deep freeze knocked out power for millions of Texans and idled nearly a quarter of U.S. refining capacity for several days.

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.