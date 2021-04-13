Texas grid operator ERCOT calls for energy conservation amid outages, cold front

Adds details on outages, pricing

April 13 (Reuters) - Texas grid operator the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Tuesday urged consumers to curb power consumption due to outages and increased demand from cold weather in parts of the state.

The call for conservation comes two months after a deep freeze knocked out power for up to 4.5 million residents, killed more than 100 people, and pushed up power costs to a level that triggered three provider bankruptcies.

Higher than expected demand and power generation offline due to winterization, low wind and cloudy conditions had reduced available generation by 21.6 Gigawatts. Solar generation was running at 38% of capacity, down from usual 72%, according to data provider Enverus.

"Given the event in February, it is important to note that we do not expect customer outages," ERCOT said in a statement, adding the emergency declaration will allow it to "access tools that will bring supply and demand back into line."

ERCOT's real-time market price for one megawatt hour rose to nearly $2,000 from about $30 on average this time of year, said Rob Allerman, senior director of power analytics at Enverus.

"It is all the unit outages contributing to this, and a load demand that is a little higher than people expected it to be," said Allerman.

