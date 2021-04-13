Texas grid operator ends energy conservation appeal

US Markets

Texas grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), on Tuesday said its energy conservation appeal has ended without the need for any emergency action.

The grid operator had earlier urged consumers to reduce power consumption due to outages and increased demand following cold weather in parts of the state.

