Texas grid may see possible power reserve shortage on Aug. 24

August 23, 2023 — 11:12 pm EDT

Written by Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a watch late on Wednesday for a projected reserve capacity shortage without a market solution for Thursday between 19:00 and 21:00 CDT.

The grid operator on Monday issued a weather watch for Aug. 23-27 due to forecasted higher temperatures and higher electrical demand.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

