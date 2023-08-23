Texas grid may see possible power reserve shortage on Aug. 24

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a watch late on Wednesday for a projected reserve capacity shortage without a market solution for Thursday between 19:00 and 21:00 CDT.

The grid operator on Monday issued a weather watch for Aug. 23-27 due to forecasted higher temperatures and higher electrical demand.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

