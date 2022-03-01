US Markets

Texas Governor Greg Abbot wins Republican gubernatorial primary

Credit: REUTERS/GO NAKAMURA

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the state's two-term governor who was endorsed by President Donald Trump but drew challengers who contended he was not tough enough on illegal immigration, has won the Republican gubernatorial primary, CBS News said on Tuesday.

He will take on the Democratic candidate in the general gubernatorial race in November.

(Reporting by by Makini Brice and Moira Warburton in Washington and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles Editing by Ross Colvin and Alistair Bell)

