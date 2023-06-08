News & Insights

Texas governor appoints Kathleen Jackson interim chair of utilities regulator

June 08, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

June 8 (Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday named Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) commissioner Kathleen Jackson as the interim chair of the state utilities regulator.

The appointment follows the resignation last week of Peter Lake as chairman.

Abbott commended Jackson and other PUCT commissioners for implementing the bipartisan reforms passed in 2021 and working with the state legislature on a proposed power market overhaul.

In January, the PUCT adopted a new market design that would pay power plants being paid to be on standby, in a bid to secure new generation capacity to ensure grid reliability after a February 2021 deep freeze killed more than 200 people.

