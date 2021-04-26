US Markets

Texas gains U.S. House seats after new census data released

Contributor
Joseph Ax Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Texas will add two congressional seats next year, more than any other state, the U.S. Census Bureau said on Monday, as it released population data that reapportions U.S. House of Representatives members and Electoral College votes among the states.

By Joseph Ax

April 26 (Reuters) - Texas will add two congressional seats next year, more than any other state, the U.S. Census Bureau said on Monday, as it released population data that reapportions U.S. House of Representatives members and Electoral College votes among the states.

The release of the 2010-2020 data, delayed by several months due to the coronavirus pandemic, sets the stage for a battle that could reshape political power in Washington overthe next decade.

Under the U.S. Constitution, the 435 seats in the House and the votes in the Electoral College that select the U.S. president every four years are divided among the 50 states based on population, with every state receiving at least one congressional seat.

The seats are reallocated, and the district boundaries redrawn, every 10 years following the decennial census count in a process known as redistricting.

In addition to Texas, five states - Florida, North Carolina, Colorado, Montana and Oregon - will gain one congressional seat each, the census bureau said.

New York, California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will each lose one seat.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax Editing by Bill Berkrot and Sonya Hepinstall)

((joseph.ax@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6594 1-917-848-0813; Reuters Messaging: joseph.ax.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular