Texas' ERCOT may reassess grid outages to tackle possible reserve power shortfall

Adds details

March 16 (Reuters) - The power grid operator for most of Texas said on Thursday it would evaluate the need to delay or withdraw planned outages on Friday because of a possible deficiency in reserve power starting on March 20.

The Electric Reliability Council Of Texas (ERCOT) issued the notice due to a "possible future emergency condition", and said it may delay or withdraw approved or accepted outages.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.