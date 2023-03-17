US Markets

Texas' ERCOT may reassess grid outages to tackle possible reserve power shortfall

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

March 17, 2023 — 12:54 am EDT

Written by Kavya Guduru and Arpan Varghese for Reuters ->

March 16 (Reuters) - The power grid operator for most of Texas said on Thursday it would evaluate the need to delay or withdraw planned outages on Friday because of a possible deficiency in reserve power starting on March 20.

The Electric Reliability Council Of Texas (ERCOT) issued the notice due to a "possible future emergency condition", and said it may delay or withdraw approved or accepted outages.

