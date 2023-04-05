Texas' ERCOT cancels notice for reserve capacity shortage

April 5 (Reuters) - The Electric Reliability Council Of Texas (ERCOT) on late Tuesday canceled an Advanced Action Notice (AAN) issued for a "possible future emergency condition" of reserve capacity deficiency on April 4.

At this time, ERCOT does not seek additional capacity and will not be issuing an outage schedule adjustment (OSA), it said.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.