Texas' ERCOT cancels notice for reserve capacity shortage

April 05, 2023 — 12:17 am EDT

Written by Arundhati Sarkar and Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - The Electric Reliability Council Of Texas (ERCOT) on late Tuesday canceled an Advanced Action Notice (AAN) issued for a "possible future emergency condition" of reserve capacity deficiency on April 4.

At this time, ERCOT does not seek additional capacity and will not be issuing an outage schedule adjustment (OSA), it said.

