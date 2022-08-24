Texas Comptroller names BlackRock, Credit Suisse as 'boycotting' fossil fuels

Aug 24 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N and Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S were among 10 firms found to be 'boycotting' fossil fuel companies by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar on Wednesday.

The findings will expose the firms to possible divestment by state pension funds. Scores of individual funds were also listed as boycotting the industry, in violation of a new state law, according to a release from Hegar's office.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber)

