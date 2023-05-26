News & Insights

Texas company to build new refinery in Cushing, Oklahoma

May 26, 2023 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by Laura Sanicola for Reuters ->

May 26 (Reuters) - Southern Rock Energy Partners plans to build a new 250,000- barrel-per-day refinery in Cushing, Oklahoma, the Texas-based company said earlier this week.

The project is anticipated to cost $5.56 billion, the company said. Southern Rock Energy intends to begin construction in 2024 and for a target of operating by 2027.

The project would be the first major greenfield refinery built in the United States in nearly 50 years, due in part to high associated costs and lengthy regulatory processes.

"We are highly skeptical it would ever be built, but it does illustrate the vast discount to replacement cost for existing refining assets," said Matthew Blair, refining analyst at Tudor, Pickering and Holt, in a research note.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Anna Driver)

