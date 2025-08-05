Texas Community Q2 Net Jumps 95%

Key Points Net income (GAAP) nearly doubled from last year, reaching $678,000 in Q2 2025—the highest since the company’s IPO.

Noninterest income surged 47.3%, driven by investment gains and the absence of large losses seen last year.

Asset quality showed more stress, as delinquencies and nonaccrual loans increased to 3.71% and 3.58% of the loan portfolio, respectively, though both were backed by strong collateral.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS), a Tyler, Texas-based community bank serving several counties, released its second quarter fiscal 2025 results on August 1, 2025. The company delivered its strongest quarter since going public, with net income (GAAP) reaching $678,000. This marked a near-doubling of net income compared to Q2 2024 The period saw notable gains in expense controls and improved efficiency, though ongoing asset quality concerns emerged as nonperforming and past-due loans rose. With no published Wall Street estimates for this smaller bank, there was no comparison to analyst expectations. Overall, the period was highlighted by robust GAAP earnings growth, offset by specific headwinds in asset quality.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Net Income $678,000 $348,000 94.8% Net Interest Income $3.17 million N/A N/A Noninterest Income $579,000 $393,000 47.3% Noninterest Expense $2.97 million N/A N/A Total Assets $444.1 million N/A N/A Total Deposits $339.2 million $324.6 million 4.5%

Business Overview and Focus Areas

Texas Community Bancshares is a locally focused bank, serving communities around Tyler, Texas, with a core business in residential and commercial real estate lending, deposits, and other community banking products. It targets both individuals and small to mid-sized businesses, with a loan portfolio composed mainly of fixed-rate residential mortgages, while commercial loans represent a smaller but growing portion. Deposits remain the primary funding source, supplemented by advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank.

Recently, its strategic focus has included improving operational efficiency, managing interest rate risk, and sharpening its digital offerings. Key success factors for the company include the strength of the local economy, the quality of its loan book, and how effectively it manages interest expenses and noninterest costs. The company continues to monitor competition from larger banks and regulatory compliance as important elements of its long-term strategy.

Quarterly Performance Details

Net income (GAAP) nearly doubled from the prior-year period, climbing from $348,000 to $678,000. This result marked the best quarter since the company’s initial public offering in Q2 2021. Management credited five consecutive quarters of sequential earnings growth to steps taken to cut costs and improve funding efficiency, including a nearly one-third (30.9%) reduction in Federal Home Loan Bank advances. For the first half of 2025, net income (GAAP) rebounded from a GAAP net loss of $2.3 million in the prior-year period to a GAAP profit of $1.3 million, reflecting the severity of one-time, event-driven losses recorded previously.

Net interest income rose for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. The improvement came almost entirely from lower interest expenses, as the company reduced its reliance on external borrowing while deposit costs remained stable over the six months ended June 30, 2025. Interest income (GAAP) dipped, pulled lower by the one-time reversal of $217,000 in previously accrued interest. This was related to two large loan relationships being placed on nonaccrual status, which directly impacted the top line. The increase in past due and nonaccrual loans was tied to these specific loans—a $6.2 million multi-family construction loan and a $2.8 million land development loan, and were “well collateralized” according to management.

Noninterest income saw a substantial increase, helped by an investment gain of $73,000 and notably improved results compared to last year’s losses on real estate and loan sales. In Q2 2024, the company booked a $78,000 loss on real estate and a $69,000 loss on loans sold, both of which were absent this period. Service charge and fee income fell by $72,000, but this was offset by the positive swing in other sources.

On the expense side, noninterest expenses declined as the company cut staff, reduced technology spending after last year’s card-processing project, and benefited from fewer directors. Technology expenses decreased by $113,000, or 59.8%. Salaries and benefits fell by 4.6%, due primarily to reduced officer compensation, lower compensation expense related to equity awards, and lower director fees. These cost savings were partially offset by higher internal audit, marketing, and investment-related costs, which rose by $120,000, or 21.3%. These factors led to an overall reduction in noninterest expense of 2.7%.

Balance sheet growth remained modest. Total deposits (GAAP) were $339.2 million at June 30, 2025, up 4.5% from $324.6 million a year earlier, and included an influx of brokered deposits at the end of 2024. The net loan book (GAAP) was essentially flat at $294.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $293.7 million at December 31, 2024, but management noted continued growth in higher yielding commercial loans. The company also repurchased 84,500 shares for $1.3 million over the six months ended June 30, 2025 and paid out $242,000 in quarterly dividends during the six months ended June 30, 2025. The leverage ratio—a key regulatory capital metric—was 11.32% at June 30, 2025, indicating a strong capital base, and the quarterly dividend was unchanged.

Past-due loans rose to 3.71% of the loan book, and nonaccrual loans reached 3.58% as of June 30, 2025—both up meaningfully from prior quarters. Management explained that these issues were isolated to two loans, both real estate-backed with loan-to-value ratios under 65%, meaning each loan’s balance is well covered by the underlying property value, and emphasized that the borrowers were working toward resolution. A provision for credit losses of $71,000 was booked over the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a reversal in the previous year.

Outside of the main financials, management continued to invest in technology. Projects during the quarter included implementing automated consumer loan processing, launching new digital mortgage and deposit account origination tools, and setting up new deposit-taking ATMs. New products such as treasury management tools for businesses and “one-time-close” home improvement loans—a bundled product allowing consumers to finance both purchase and renovation with one closing—are part of this digitization push. These efforts, along with recent cost cuts, are designed to improve long-term efficiency and competitiveness in markets crowded by larger banks and credit unions.

Looking Ahead: Management Outlook and Potential Watch Points

Management did not provide specific earnings or revenue guidance for the coming quarter or fiscal year, but stated that the company feels “stronger and better positioned to capitalize on opportunities in 2025” and indicated ongoing work to strengthen the branch network and client base.

The trends to watch in the next few quarters include how quickly the company resolves its two large nonaccrual loans, as these could impact future results if not remedied. Investors should also monitor deposit and loan growth, expense discipline as technology investments ramp up, and any signs of sustained asset quality issues—particularly if broader economic trends in the Tyler area shift.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

