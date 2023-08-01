Texas Community Bancshares (TCBS) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Texas Community Bancshares said on July 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of September 7, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 will receive the payment on September 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.72%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 0.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=93).

The current dividend yield is 2.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Community Bancshares. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBS is 0.02%, a decrease of 21.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.29% to 187K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 110K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 19.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBS by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Oppenheimer & Close holds 25K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 20K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBS by 18.11% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 14K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBS by 8.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Community Bancshares is a newly formed Maryland corporation. Texas Community Bancshares is the holding company for Mineola Community Bank. The Bancshares’ business activities are conducted primarily through Mineola Community Bank. Mineola Community Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, in residential real estate loans and commercial real estate loans and, to a lesser extent, commercial loans, construction and land loans, and consumer and other loans.

