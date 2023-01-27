Texas Community Bancshares Cuts Stake in Texas Community Bancshares (TCBS)

Fintel reports that Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.26MM shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (TCBS). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 0.26MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.08% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Community Bancshares. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 25.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TCBS is 0.0291%, a decrease of 13.5002%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.27% to 94K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Oppenheimer & Close holds 25,000 shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 20,828 shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 17,338 shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,260 shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBS by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 15,669 shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,496 shares, representing an increase of 13.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBS by 14.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,372 shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,172 shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBS by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Background Information

Texas Community Bancshares is a newly formed Maryland corporation. Texas Community Bancshares is the holding company for Mineola Community Bank. The Bancshares’ business activities are conducted primarily through Mineola Community Bank. Mineola Community Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, in residential real estate loans and commercial real estate loans and, to a lesser extent, commercial loans, construction and land loans, and consumer and other loans.

