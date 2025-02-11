Texas Capital's Growth Strategies Aid Financials Amid Rising Expenses

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. TCBI continues to execute its strategies to enhance top-line growth. Its steady loan growth will continue to support its financials. Given the company's strong liquidity position, its capital distribution activities seem sustainable. However, an elevated expense base and deteriorating asset quality are major concerns.

Key Factors Driving Growth of Texas Capital

Strategic Plan: TCBI is progressing well with its strategies announced in 2021 to improve operating efficiency. Pursuant to this, Texas Capital agreed to purchase a portfolio of about $400 million in committed exposure to healthcare companies. This acquisition is part of TCBI's multi-year attempt to expand its corporate banking and healthcare vertical.

The company continues to progress with investment banking offerings every quarter, and build a base of consistent and repeatable revenues that will be a differentiator in the marketplace and a meaningful contributor to earnings.

Strong Balance Sheet Position: Balance sheet strength has been a key positive for Texas Capital and it continues to demonstrate resilience on a variety of metrics despite a tough operating backdrop. In 2024, net loans held for investments improved 5% year over year to $17.23 billion. Also, total deposits increased 13% year over year to $25.23 billion.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Texas Capital had a total debt (comprising long-term debt and short-term borrowings) of $1.55 billion. The company’s liquid assets (including its cash and due from banks, and interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents) as of the same date were $3.18 billion. Given the decent liquidity position, its debt seems manageable.

Capital Distribution Update: TCBI is considered well-capitalized as its capital ratios are exceptionally strong compared with its peer group. These ratios have enhanced with the additional capital raised since 2008. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the total capital ratio and common equity tier (CET) 1 ratio were 15.1% and 11.4%, respectively. These ratios are well above the regulatory requirement.

On Jan. 22, 2025, the company’s board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which it may repurchase up to $200 million in shares of its outstanding common stock through Jan. 31, 2026. Supported by decent capital levels and liquidity position, the company’s share repurchase program seems sustainable.

Near-Term Headwinds for TCBI

Escalating Expenses: Texas Capital continues to see a persistent rise in non-interest expenses over the past few years. The metric witnessed a CAGR of 42.2% over the last four years (2020-2024). This is due to the company’s efforts to make technological investments leading to structural improvements and focus on increasing efficiency. These moves might boost Texas Capital’s growth in the long term, but the rising expense level is limiting the near-term bottom-line expansion.

Worsening Credit Quality: Deterioration in credit quality remains a headwind for Texas Capital. The company’s non-performing assets and net charge-offs (NCOs) have seen an elevated graph in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023. NCOs witnessed a decline in 2024, while non-performing assets remained high. Going forward, the increase in criticized assets within the real estate sector due to multi-family and office loans will keep the metric high in the upcoming period.

TCBI's Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 39.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 23.9% in the past six months.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

