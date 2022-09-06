US Markets
TCBI

Texas Capital to sell insurance premium finance unit to Truist for $3.4 bln

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its insurance premium finance unit to Truist Financial Corp for $3.4 billion, in a bid to re-focus on its core businesses and manage expenses.

Adds background on Texas Capital unit

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TCBI.O said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its insurance premium finance unit to Truist Financial Corp TFC.N for $3.4 billion, in a bid to re-focus on its core businesses and manage expenses.

The unit, BankDirect Capital Finance, will operate as a division of AFCO Credit Corporation, Truist's insurance premium finance business in the United States.

Premium financing refers to the practice of taking out loans to pay insurance premiums.

Dallas-based Texas Capital, which is the parent firm of Texas Capital Bank, said it would streamline operations and deploy resources to its core businesses.

BankDirect Capital Finance, founded in 2005, offers property and casualty as well as life insurance products. The company has 122 employees and five offices in the United States.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, the company said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TCBITFC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular