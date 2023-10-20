Texas Capital (TCBI) Stock Declines Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. TCBI reported third-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.18, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03. Also, the bottom line reflects a rise of 59.5% from the prior-year quarter.

TCBI’s results were aided by a rise in non-interest income and lower expenses. Also, the net interest margin (NIM) improved year over year on higher rates.

However, a fall in net interest income (NII) and higher provisions hurt results to some extent. Further, the quarter witnessed a decline in loan balance. These headwinds seem to have turned investors bearish on the stock, which fell almost 3.5% following the earnings release on Oct 19.

Net income available to common stockholders amounted to $57.4 million, jumping 54.6% year over year.

Revenues Rise & Costs Fall

Total revenues increased 5.5% year over year to $278.9 million due to an improvement in non-interest income. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $267.9 million.

NII was $232.1 million, which declined 2.9% year over year. The fall was primarily due to an increase in funding costs and a decline in average earning assets, partially offset by higher yields on average earning assets.

NIM expanded 8 basis points to 3.13%.

Non-interest income increased 85% to $46.9 million. This was primarily due to a rise in investment banking and trading income and other non-interest income.

Non-interest expenses decreased 8.7% to $179.9 million. The fall is mainly due to a decrease in salaries and benefits expenses and marketing costs.

As of Sep 30, 2023, total loans decreased 3.3% on a sequential basis to $20.61 billion. However, total deposits increased 2.4% to $23.88 billion.

Credit Quality Deteriorates

Total non-performing assets jumped 69.7% to $63.1 million from the prior-year quarter’s level. Texas Capital’s net charge-offs were $8.9 million compared with $2.7 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Further, provision for credit losses aggregated to $18 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $12 million.

Capital Ratios Improve

Tangible common equity to total tangible assets came in at 9.4% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 8.5%.

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 12.7%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 11.1%. Also, the leverage ratio was 12.1% compared with 10.7% as of Sep 30, 2022.

Our Viewpoint

A rise in revenues, growth in deposit balances, as well as a decent capital position during the third quarter look impressive for Texas Capital. However, the rise in provision for credit losses is concerning.

Currently, Texas Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Banks

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 92 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an EPS of 93 cents.

The results of FITB were aided by a rise in non-interest income and deposit balance. However, a fall in NII limited its revenue growth. Higher expenses and a decline in average loan and lease balance were undermining factors.

Synovus Financial Corp. SNV reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 84 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents. The bottom line also declined 37.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

Results were adversely impacted by the rise in provisions on challenging operating outlook, a decline in NII and higher expenses. On the other hand, a rise in non-interest revenues and higher rates offered some support to SNV.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)

