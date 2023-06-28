Texas Capital (TCBI) Rolls Out Account Onboarding Solution

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. TCBI has rolled out Texas Capital Initio, a digital onboarding solution designed to improve the commercial banking experience by simplifying and accelerating the process of opening an account.

Initio is an internally-developed, proprietary cloud native software application allowing businesses to open commercial accounts within days, a process that can often take up to multiple weeks.

The application uses a streamlined and automated approach with the ability to electronically submit key data and allows electronic signatures. This eliminates the burdensome and lengthy manual processes typically associated with account onboarding.

“With a devoted focus on technology and a strong commitment to client-centric solutions, we have transformed the account opening experience for businesses,” remarked Texas Capital’s chief information officer, Don Goin. He continued, “Initio represents an innovative solution that addresses a pain point that many commercial clients traditionally face.”

“This solution represents the next generation of banking, one fueled by digital transformation,” stated Nancy McDonnell, head of Treasury Solutions at Texas Capital. He further added, “As of the first quarter of 2023, Texas Capital now onboards over 70% of all treasury clients digitally with Initio. By reducing the time and effort required for account setup, this technology empowers businesses to focus on their core operations, driving growth and operational efficiency.”

The move underlines TCBI’s plans to digitalize its operations by strategically designating in-house and third-party platforms to build scale as well as shore up its client experience, which sifts the bank from its rivals.

Through such moves, the bank can achieve simplified interactions and client enablement by focusing on infrastructure modernization through cloud native platforms, application programming interfaces.

Moreover, the new solution can improve client offering and drive new operating-account relationships, thereby improving fee income.

In the past three months, shares of TCBI have gained 1.5% against the industry’s decline of 12.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Expansion Moves by Other Companies

BOK Financial Corporation’s BOKF division, Bank of Texas, has entered the San Antonio market. It will offer its full-service, relationship-focused financial services in the region. This marks BOKF’s foray into the markets outside Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, further expanding its footprint in Texas.

Bank of Texas is currently operating in 39 locations. BOKF’s debut in San Antonio underlines its efforts to expand in the Texas region and benefit from the dynamic and fast-growing market.

After expanding its team of private bankers, Citizens Financial Group Inc. CFG plans to double its wealth management assets in five years. In an interview with Reuters, Brendan Coughlin, head of consumer banking at Citizens Financial, said, "We'd like to at least double the size of our wealth management business in the medium term."

Earlier this month, CFG expanded its private banking business by adding approximately 50 new senior private bankers and related support staff in Boston, Florida, New York and San Francisco.

