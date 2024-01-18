Texas Capital (TCBI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Texas Capital (TCBI) reported revenue of $245.85 million, down 53.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $255.02 million, representing a surprise of -3.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -14.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Texas Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 81.9% compared to the 73.5% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 81.9% compared to the 73.5% average estimate based on seven analysts. Net interest margin : 2.9% compared to the 3% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 2.9% compared to the 3% average estimate based on seven analysts. Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months : 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by five analysts on average. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $28.61 billion compared to the $28.80 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $28.61 billion compared to the $28.80 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total non-performing assets : $81.40 million versus $69.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $81.40 million versus $69.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Non-accrual loans held for investment : $81.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.91 million.

: $81.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.91 million. Total Non-Interest Income : $31.13 million versus $34.24 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $31.13 million versus $34.24 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $214.72 million compared to the $219.65 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $214.72 million compared to the $219.65 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $214.79 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $219.84 million.

: $214.79 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $219.84 million. Other Non-Interest Income : $9.63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.57 million.

: $9.63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.57 million. Investment banking and trading income : $10.73 million compared to the $15.59 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $10.73 million compared to the $15.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. Wealth management and trust fee income: $3.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.68 million.

Shares of Texas Capital have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

