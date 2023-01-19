Texas Capital (TCBI) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, NII Rises

Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI reported adjusted earnings per share of 87 cents for fourth-quarter 2022, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents. Moreover, the bottom line compares unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s $1.19.



Rising revenues were the driving factor. Yet, a rise in provisions and increasing expenses were deterrents. Further, the quarter witnessed a decline in both loan and deposit balances.



Net income available to common stockholders came in at $212.9 million, up significantly from $60.8 million in the prior-year quarter.



For 2022, earnings per share came in at $6.18, up from $4.60 per share in 2021. Net income available to common shareholders was $315.2 million, up 34% year over year.

Revenues and Costs Rise

Total revenues (net of interest expense) increased substantially year over year to $525.3 million. This included a gain of $248.5 million on the disposal of a subsidiary. Revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $272.3 million.



In 2022, total revenues were up 35.1% from the prior-year level to $1.23 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $972.71 million.



Net interest income (NII) was $247.6 million, up 27.6% year over year. The rise was aided by an increase in yields on earning assets, partially offset by a decline in total average loans and an increase in funding.



The net interest margin (NIM) expanded 114 basis points (bps) to 3.26%.



Non-interest income increased considerably to $277.7 million. This was primarily due to the gain of $248.5 million recognized on the sale of the company’s insurance premium finance subsidiary and an increase in investment banking and trading income.



Non-interest expenses increased 45.3% to $213.1 million. The rise is mainly due to an increase in legal and professional expenses and charitable contributions.



As of Dec 31, 2022, total loans decreased 2.5% on a sequential basis to $19.3 billion. Likewise, total deposits decreased 6.7% to $22.9 billion.

Credit Quality – Mixed Bag

Non-performing assets totaled 0.25% of the loan portfolio plus other real estate-owned assets compared with the prior-year quarter’s figure of 0.32%. Total non-performing assets plunged 33.3% to $48.3 million from the prior-year quarter’s level.



Provision for credit losses aggregated to $34 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s benefit of $10 million. Texas Capital’s net charge-offs (NCOs) were $15 million compared with $1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Capital Ratios Improve

Tangible common equity to total tangible assets came in at 9.7% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 8.3%.



Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 13%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 11.1%. Leverage ratio was 11.5% compared with 9% as of Dec 31, 2021.

Share Repurchase Update

During the quarter, Texas Capital repurchased 1.14 million shares at an average price of $57.2 per share.



TCBI’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program. Under this, the company is authorized to buyback shares worth up to $150 million.

Our Viewpoint

Texas Capital’s rise in revenue and its solid capital position during the December-end quarter look impressive. However, declining deposits, increasing provisions and expenses are a concern.



Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Currently, Texas Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

