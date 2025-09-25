Texas Capital Securities Initiates Coverage of Tutor Perini (TPC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Texas Capital Securities initiated coverage of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.67% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tutor Perini is $77.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.67% from its latest reported closing price of $64.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tutor Perini is 4,325MM, a decrease of 9.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tutor Perini. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 13.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPC is 0.24%, an increase of 35.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 49,544K shares. The put/call ratio of TPC is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 2,917K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,031K shares , representing a decrease of 38.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 40.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,429K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 81.39% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,153K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 97.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 7,716.88% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,106K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 94.38% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,077K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 8.48% over the last quarter.

