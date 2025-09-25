Texas Capital Securities Initiates Coverage of Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Texas Capital Securities initiated coverage of Sterling Infrastructure (NasdaqGS:STRL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.25% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sterling Infrastructure is $362.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $333.30 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.25% from its latest reported closing price of $344.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sterling Infrastructure is 2,104MM, a decrease of 1.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 986 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sterling Infrastructure. This is an increase of 156 owner(s) or 18.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRL is 0.35%, an increase of 38.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.50% to 41,161K shares. The put/call ratio of STRL is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,811K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,444K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 84.45% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,373K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares , representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 85.02% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,083K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares , representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 88.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 934K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 84.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.