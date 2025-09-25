Texas Capital Securities Initiates Coverage of Hallador Energy (HNRG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Texas Capital Securities initiated coverage of Hallador Energy (NasdaqCM:HNRG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.07% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hallador Energy is $21.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 15.07% from its latest reported closing price of $18.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hallador Energy is 1,386MM, an increase of 230.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hallador Energy. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 10.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNRG is 0.19%, an increase of 10.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.62% to 33,503K shares. The put/call ratio of HNRG is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aegis Financial holds 2,011K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,021K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNRG by 11.50% over the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 1,909K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNRG by 1.20% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,341K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares , representing an increase of 13.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNRG by 27.99% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,184K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

American Century Companies holds 1,071K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing an increase of 13.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNRG by 32.24% over the last quarter.

