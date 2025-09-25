Texas Capital Securities Initiates Coverage of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Texas Capital Securities initiated coverage of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.13% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alpha Metallurgical Resources is $170.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.13% from its latest reported closing price of $165.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alpha Metallurgical Resources is 2,437MM, an increase of 2.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Metallurgical Resources. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMR is 0.19%, an increase of 10.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 14,014K shares. The put/call ratio of AMR is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 661K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 10.49% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 653K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 13.92% over the last quarter.

Continental General Insurance holds 605K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dalal Street holds 460K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares , representing an increase of 9.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 13.80% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 394K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 17.79% over the last quarter.

