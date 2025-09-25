Texas Capital Securities Initiates Coverage of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. - Limited Partnership (ARLP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Texas Capital Securities initiated coverage of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. - Limited Partnership (NasdaqGS:ARLP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.46% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. - Limited Partnership is $30.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 27.46% from its latest reported closing price of $24.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. - Limited Partnership is 2,952MM, an increase of 28.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARLP is 0.48%, an increase of 20.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.87% to 24,314K shares. The put/call ratio of ARLP is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Progeny 3 holds 3,063K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,036K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 21.21% over the last quarter.

Magnolia Group holds 2,593K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,268K shares , representing a decrease of 26.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 31.06% over the last quarter.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners holds 2,100K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors holds 1,161K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RMLPX - Recurrent MLP & Infrastructure Fund Class I holds 837K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares , representing a decrease of 52.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 37.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.