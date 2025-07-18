Texas Capital Q2 Earnings Beat on NII & Loan Growth, Stock Gains

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. TCBI rose 4.5% during yesterday’s trading session on better-than-expected quarterly results. It reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28.Further, the figure also compared favorably with 80 cents in the year-ago quarter.

TCBI's results benefited from an increase in net interest income (NII), non-interest income, and higher loan and deposit balances. However, an increase in expenses acted as a headwind.

Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $73 million, which increased significantly from $37.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

TCBI’s Quarterly Revenues & Expenses Rise

Total quarterly revenues increased 15.2% year over year to $307.4 million. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%.

NII was $253.4 million, which rose 16.9% year over year. The rise was mainly driven by an increase in average earning assets and a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities.

NIM of 3.35% in the second quarter expanded 34 basis points year over year.

Non-interest income rose 7.2% to $54.1 million. The rise was mainly driven by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts, trading income and other non-interest income, partially offset by the loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities.

Non-interest expenses increased nearly 1% to $190.3 million. The rise was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, occupancy expense and communications and technology expense, partially offset by a decrease in marketing expense.

Texas Capital’s Loans & Deposits Increase

As of June 30, 2025, total average loans held for investment increased 6.9% on a sequential basis to $23.6 billion. Total deposits rose slightly to $26.1 billion.

TCBI’s Credit Quality Improves

Total non-performing assets rose 33.6% to $113.6 million from the prior-year quarter.

Provision for credit losses aggregated to $15 million, which declined 25% from the year-ago quarter. Also, Texas Capital’s net charge-offs rose 8.4% to $12.9 million from the year-ago quarter.

Texas Capital’s Capital Ratios: Mixed Bag

As of June 30, 2025, tangible common equity to total tangible assets increased to 10.1% from 9.6% in the year-ago quarter.

The leverage ratio was 11.8% in the second quarter of 2025, down from 12.2% as of June 30, 2024. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.4%, which declined from the prior-year quarter’s 11.6%.

Our View on TCBI

Texas Capital continues to execute its strategies to enhance top-line growth. Also, the bank’s increasing NII and fee income will further support the top line. However, rising expenses are near-term concerns.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Currently, TCBI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

Synovus Financial Corp. SNV reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.48, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. This compares favorably with the earnings of $1.16 per share a year ago. (Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

SNV’s results benefited from strong year-over-year growth in NII and non-interest revenues, along with a fall in provisions for credit losses. Also, improving loan balances were a tailwind. An increase in expenses, however, was a major headwind.

First Horizon Corporation’s FHN second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS (excluding notable items) of 45 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. This compares favorably with 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.

FHN’s results benefited from a rise in NII and non-interest income, along with a decline in expenses. Also, lower provisions and a rise in loans and deposit balances were other positives.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.