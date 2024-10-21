Texas Capital price target raised to $86 from $80 at Truist

Truist analyst Brandon King raised the firm’s price target on Texas Capital (TCBI) to $86 from $80 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as part of a broader research note recapping Q3 results for Community/Regional banks. The firm’s revisions primarily reflect the company’s higher net interest income, investment banking revenue growth, and lower expenses, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The outlook for 2025 is very sensitive to the path of interest rates, and further Fed cuts could be a material catalyst for accelerating loan growth and higher mortgage volume, the firm added.

