Texas Capital price target raised to $86 from $80 at Truist

Truist analyst Brandon King raised the firm’s price target on Texas Capital (TCBI) to $86 from $80 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as part of a broader research note recapping Q3 results for Community/Regional banks. The firm’s revisions primarily reflect the company’s higher net interest income, investment banking revenue growth, and lower expenses, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The outlook for 2025 is very sensitive to the path of interest rates, and further Fed cuts could be a material catalyst for accelerating loan growth and higher mortgage volume, the firm added.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TCBI:
- Texas Capital price target raised to $85 from $77 at Wedbush
- Texas Capital price target raised to $83 from $73 at RBC Capital
- Piper downgrades Texas Capital to Neutral on execution risk
- Texas Capital price target raised to $60 from $49 at Barclays
- Texas Capital downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.