Texas Capital price target raised to $81 from $73 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Texas Capital (TCBI) to $81 from $73 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company’s credit costs are performing slightly better than July’s guidance and the management expects a lower provision expense in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
- Texas Capital price target raised to $86 from $80 at Truist
- Texas Capital price target raised to $85 from $77 at Wedbush
- Texas Capital price target raised to $83 from $73 at RBC Capital
- Piper downgrades Texas Capital to Neutral on execution risk
- Texas Capital price target raised to $60 from $49 at Barclays
