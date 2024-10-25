Texas Capital price target raised to $81 from $73 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Texas Capital (TCBI) to $81 from $73 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company’s credit costs are performing slightly better than July’s guidance and the management expects a lower provision expense in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

