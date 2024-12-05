Texas Capital Bancshares Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 7 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 3 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $76.73, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.24% increase from the previous average price target of $68.36.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Texas Capital Bancshares. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Underweight $71.00 $60.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $81.00 $73.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $86.00 $80.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $85.00 $77.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Underweight $80.00 $72.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Underweight $60.00 $49.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $83.00 $73.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $72.00 $73.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $77.00 $70.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $80.00 $70.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Announces Outperform $78.00 - Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Neutral $74.00 $65.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Underweight $73.00 $70.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $74.00 $74.00 Brandon Berman B of A Securities Raises Buy $77.00 $51.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Texas Capital Bancshares. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Texas Capital Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Texas Capital Bancshares's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Texas Capital Bancshares's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Texas Capital Bancshares analyst ratings.

Discovering Texas Capital Bancshares: A Closer Look

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc is a secured lender, with the majority of the loans held for investment, excluding mortgage finance loans and other national lines of business. The company's national lines of business provide specialized lending products to businesses throughout the United States. The bank operates in Texas' main metropolitan areas, like Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

Texas Capital Bancshares: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Texas Capital Bancshares's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -55.07%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -52.37%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Capital Bancshares's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Capital Bancshares's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, Texas Capital Bancshares faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TCBI

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 B of A Securities Reinstates Neutral Sep 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TCBI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.