Texas Capital Bancshares' (NASDAQ:TCBI) earnings have declined over five years, contributing to shareholders 23% loss

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 22% in the last quarter. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 23% in that half decade.

While the stock has risen 3.8% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Looking back five years, both Texas Capital Bancshares' share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 1.9% per year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 5% per year, over the period. This implies that the market was previously too optimistic about the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGS:TCBI Earnings Per Share Growth September 20th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Texas Capital Bancshares' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Texas Capital Bancshares has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 14% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 4% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

