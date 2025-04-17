Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with $47 Million Net Income and 9% Year-over-Year Deposit Growth

Texas Capital Bancshares reports first quarter 2025 net income of $47 million, with notable growth in deposits and loans.

Full Release







First quarter 2025 net income of









$47.0 million









and net income available to common













stockholders of









$42.7 million









, or









$0.92









per diluted share













Strong balance sheet growth with total deposits increasing 9% and total loans growing 7% year-over-year













Book Value and Tangible Book Value











(1)











per share both increasing 11% year-over-year, reaching record levels













Capital ratios continue to be strong, including









11.6%









CET1 and









15.6%









Total Capital









DALLAS, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the first quarter of 2025.





“We continue to leverage our diversified product suite and financially resilient balance sheet to effectively support our clients’ objectives,” said Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO. “With significant year-over-year improvements to many key financial and operating metrics, we remain focused on achieving published financial targets in the back-half of this year.”















1st Quarter













4th Quarter













1st Quarter













(dollars in thousands except per share data)













2025





















2024





















2024

















OPERATING RESULTS































Net income





$





47,047













$





71,023













$





26,142













Net income available to common stockholders





$





42,734













$





66,711













$





21,829













Pre-provision net revenue



(3)







$





77,458













$





111,522













$





53,935













Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.92













$





1.43













$





0.46













Diluted common shares









46,616,704

















46,770,961

















47,711,192













Return on average assets









0.61





%













0.88





%













0.36





%









Return on average common equity









5.56





%













8.50





%













3.03





%







































OPERATING RESULTS, ADJUSTED







(2)

































Net income





$





47,047













$





71,023













$





33,898













Net income available to common stockholders





$





42,734













$





66,711













$





29,585













Pre-provision net revenue



(3)







$





77,458













$





111,522













$





63,953













Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.92













$





1.43













$





0.62













Diluted common shares









46,616,704

















46,770,961

















47,711,192













Return on average assets









0.61





%













0.88





%













0.47





%









Return on average common equity









5.56





%













8.50





%













4.11





%







































BALANCE SHEET































Loans held for investment





$





17,654,243













$





17,234,492













$





16,677,691













Loans held for investment, mortgage finance









4,725,541

















5,215,574

















4,153,313













Total loans held for investment









22,379,784

















22,450,066

















20,831,004













Loans held for sale









—

















—

















37,750













Total assets









31,375,749

















30,731,883

















29,180,585













Non-interest bearing deposits









7,874,780

















7,485,428

















8,478,215













Total deposits









26,053,034

















25,238,599

















23,954,037













Stockholders’ equity









3,429,774

















3,367,936

















3,170,662









































(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.





(2) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense.







FIRST





QUARTER





2025





COMPARED TO





FOURTH





QUARTER 2024







For the first quarter of 2025, net income available to common stockholders was $42.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $66.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.





Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $17.0 million, compared to $18.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The $17.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the first quarter of 2025 resulted primarily from an increase in criticized loans and $9.8 million in net charge-offs, as well as uncertainty in the economic outlook.





Net interest income was $236.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $229.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as a decrease in funding costs was partially offset by a decrease in average earning assets. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.19%, an increase of 26 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 3 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance, yields increased 20 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits was 2.76% for the first quarter of 2025, a 5 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024.





Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $9.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to a decrease in investment banking and advisory fees.





Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 increased $30.9 million, or 18%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, primarily as a result of the effect of seasonal payroll expenses that peak in the first quarter.







FIRST





QUARTER





2025





COMPARED TO





FIRST





QUARTER





2024







Net income available to common stockholders was $42.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.





The first quarter of 2025 included a $17.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting an increase in criticized loans, $9.8 million in net charge-offs and uncertainty in the economic outlook, compared to a $19.0 million provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024.





Net interest income increased to $236.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $215.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in average total LHI and a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities and a decrease in earning asset yields. Net interest margin increased 16 basis points to 3.19% for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the first quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 41 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 33 basis points from the first quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits decreased 21 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024.





Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased $3.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts, trading income and other non-interest income, partially offset by a decrease in investment banking and advisory fees.





Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 increased $627,000 compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits and communications and technology expense, partially offset by a decrease in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) expense. The first quarter of 2024 included $3.0 million in additional FDIC special assessment expense.







CREDIT QUALITY







Net charge-offs of $9.8 million were recorded during the first quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $12.1 million and $10.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $762.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $714.0 million at December 31, 2024 and $859.5 million at March 31, 2024. Non-accrual LHI totaled $93.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $111.2 million at December 31, 2024 and $92.8 million at March 31, 2024. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the first quarter of 2025 was 0.42%, compared to 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.45% for the first quarter of 2024. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.48% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.45% and 1.46% at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.







REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL







All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of March 31, 2025. CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 11.6%, 13.1%, 15.6% and 11.8%, respectively, at March 31, 2025, compared to 11.4%, 12.8%, 15.4% and 11.3%, respectively, at December 31, 2024 and 12.4%, 13.9%, 16.6% and 12.4%, respectively, at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 10.0%, compared to 10.0% at December 31, 2024 and 9.8% at March 31, 2024.





During the first quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 396,106 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price, including excise tax expense, of $31.2 million, at a weighted average price of $78.25 per share.









About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.











Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ







®







: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000







®







Index and the S&P MidCap 400







®







, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.











Forward Looking Statements











This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI’s financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.









Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic or business conditions in Texas, the United States or globally that impact TCBI or its customers; negative credit quality developments arising from the foregoing or other factors, including recent trade policies and their impact on our customers; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage its liquidity and maintain adequate regulatory capital to support its businesses; TCBI’s ability to pursue and execute upon growth plans, whether as a function of capital, liquidity or other limitations; TCBI’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy, including its strategic plan and developing and executing new lines of business and new products and services and potential strategic acquisitions; the extensive regulations to which TCBI is subject and its ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, including legislative and regulatory changes; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage information technology systems, including third party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches; TCBI’s ability to use technology to provide products and services to its customers; risks related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; changes in interest rates, including the impact of interest rates on TCBI’s securities portfolio and funding costs, as well as related balance sheet implications stemming from the fair value of our assets and liabilities; the effectiveness of TCBI’s risk management processes strategies and monitoring; fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting TCBI’s loans; the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel and other employees; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments, including in the context of regulatory examinations and related findings and actions; negative press and social media attention with respect to the banking industry or TCBI, in particular; claims, litigation or regulatory investigations and actions that TCBI may become subject to; severe weather, natural disasters, climate change, acts of war, terrorism, global conflict (including those already reported by the media, as well as others that may arise), or other external events, as well as related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and the risks and factors more fully described in TCBI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.













TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.













SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)













(dollars in thousands except per share data)

















1st Quarter









4th Quarter









3rd Quarter









2nd Quarter









1st Quarter





















2025

















2024













2024





















2024

















2024

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME































Interest income





$





427,289









$





437,571









$





452,533









$





422,068









$





417,378













Interest expense









191,255













207,964













212,431













205,486













202,369













Net interest income









236,034













229,607













240,102













216,582













215,009













Provision for credit losses









17,000













18,000













10,000













20,000













19,000













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









219,034













211,607













230,102













196,582













196,009













Non-interest income









44,444













54,074













(114,771





)









50,424













41,319













Non-interest expense









203,020













172,159













195,324













188,409













202,393













Income/(loss) before income taxes









60,458













93,522













(79,993





)









58,597













34,935













Income tax expense/(benefit)









13,411













22,499













(18,674





)









16,935













8,793













Net income/(loss)









47,047













71,023













(61,319





)









41,662













26,142













Preferred stock dividends









4,313













4,312













4,313













4,312













4,313













Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders





$





42,734









$





66,711









$





(65,632





)





$





37,350









$





21,829













Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share





$





0.92









$





1.43









$





(1.41





)





$





0.80









$





0.46













Diluted common shares









46,616,704













46,770,961













46,608,742













46,872,498













47,711,192















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA































Total assets





$





31,375,749









$





30,731,883









$





31,629,299









$





29,854,994









$





29,180,585













Loans held for investment









17,654,243













17,234,492













16,764,512













16,700,569













16,677,691













Loans held for investment, mortgage finance









4,725,541













5,215,574













5,529,659













5,078,161













4,153,313













Loans held for sale









—













—













9,022













36,785













37,750













Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents









3,600,969













3,012,307













3,894,537













2,691,352













3,148,157













Investment securities









4,531,219













4,396,115













4,405,520













4,388,976













4,414,280













Non-interest bearing deposits









7,874,780













7,485,428













9,070,804













7,987,715













8,478,215













Total deposits









26,053,034













25,238,599













25,865,255













23,818,327













23,954,037













Short-term borrowings









750,000













885,000













1,035,000













1,675,000













750,000













Long-term debt









660,521













660,346













660,172













659,997













859,823













Stockholders’ equity









3,429,774













3,367,936













3,354,044













3,175,601













3,170,662









































End of period shares outstanding









46,024,933













46,233,812













46,207,757













46,188,078













46,986,275













Book value per share





$





68.00









$





66.36









$





66.09









$





62.26









$





61.10













Tangible book value per share



(1)







$





67.97









$





66.32









$





66.06









$





62.23









$





61.06















SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS































Net interest margin









3.19





%









2.93





%









3.16





%









3.01





%









3.03





%









Return on average assets









0.61





%









0.88





%









(0.78





)%









0.56





%









0.36





%









Return on average assets, adjusted



(4)











0.61





%









0.88





%









1.00





%









0.57





%









0.47





%









Return on average common equity









5.56





%









8.50





%









(8.87





)%









5.26





%









3.03





%









Return on average common equity, adjusted



(4)











5.56





%









8.50





%









10.04





%









5.31





%









4.11





%









Efficiency ratio



(2)











72.4





%









60.7





%









155.8





%









70.6





%









79.0





%









Efficiency ratio, adjusted



(2)(4)











72.4





%









60.7





%









62.3





%









70.4





%









75.1





%









Non-interest income to average earning assets









0.60





%









0.69





%









(1.52





)%









0.71





%









0.59





%









Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted



(4)











0.60





%









0.69





%









0.86





%









0.71





%









0.59





%









Non-interest expense to average earning assets









2.75





%









2.21





%









2.59





%









2.65





%









2.89





%









Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted



(4)











2.75





%









2.21





%









2.52





%









2.65





%









2.74





%









Common equity to total assets









10.0





%









10.0





%









9.7





%









9.6





%









9.8





%









Tangible common equity to total tangible assets



(3)











10.0





%









10.0





%









9.7





%









9.6





%









9.8





%









Common Equity Tier 1









11.6





%









11.4





%









11.2





%









11.6





%









12.4





%









Tier 1 capital









13.1





%









12.8





%









12.6





%









13.1





%









13.9





%









Total capital









15.6





%









15.4





%









15.2





%









15.7





%









16.6





%









Leverage









11.8





%









11.3





%









11.4





%









12.2





%









12.4





%









(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.





(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.





(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.





(4) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.























TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)













(dollars in thousands)

















March 31,









2025









December 31,









2024









September 30,









2024









June 30,









2024









March 31,









2024













Assets































Cash and due from banks





$





201,504









$





176,501









$





297,048









$





221,727









$





167,985













Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents









3,600,969













3,012,307













3,894,537













2,691,352













3,148,157













Available-for-sale debt securities









3,678,378













3,524,686













3,518,662













3,483,231













3,491,510













Held-to-maturity debt securities









779,354













796,168













812,432













831,513













849,283













Equity securities









71,679













75,261













74,426













74,232













73,487













Trading securities









1,808













—













—













—













—













Investment securities









4,531,219













4,396,115













4,405,520













4,388,976













4,414,280













Loans held for sale









—













—













9,022













36,785













37,750













Loans held for investment, mortgage finance









4,725,541













5,215,574













5,529,659













5,078,161













4,153,313













Loans held for investment









17,654,243













17,234,492













16,764,512













16,700,569













16,677,691













Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans









278,379













271,709













273,143













267,297













263,962













Loans held for investment, net









22,101,405













22,178,357













22,021,028













21,511,433













20,567,042













Premises and equipment, net









84,575













85,443













81,577













69,464













49,899













Accrued interest receivable and other assets









854,581













881,664













919,071













933,761













793,976













Goodwill and intangibles, net









1,496













1,496













1,496













1,496













1,496















Total assets







$





31,375,749









$





30,731,883









$





31,629,299









$





29,854,994









$





29,180,585











































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

































Liabilities:































Non-interest bearing deposits





$





7,874,780









$





7,485,428









$





9,070,804









$





7,987,715









$





8,478,215













Interest bearing deposits









18,178,254













17,753,171













16,794,451













15,830,612













15,475,822













Total deposits









26,053,034













25,238,599













25,865,255













23,818,327













23,954,037













Accrued interest payable









25,270













23,680













18,679













23,841













32,352













Other liabilities









457,150













556,322













696,149













502,228













413,711













Short-term borrowings









750,000













885,000













1,035,000













1,675,000













750,000













Long-term debt









660,521













660,346













660,172













659,997













859,823















Total liabilities











27,945,975













27,363,947













28,275,255













26,679,393













26,009,923











































Stockholders’ equity:































Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:





























Authorized shares - 10,000,000





























Issued shares



(1)











300,000













300,000













300,000













300,000













300,000













Common stock, $.01 par value:





























Authorized shares - 100,000,000





























Issued shares



(2)











517













515













515













515













514













Additional paid-in capital









1,060,028













1,056,719













1,054,614













1,050,114













1,044,669













Retained earnings









2,538,385













2,495,651













2,428,940













2,494,572













2,457,222













Treasury stock



(3)











(332,994





)









(301,842





)









(301,868





)









(301,868





)









(251,857





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes









(136,162





)









(183,107





)









(128,157





)









(367,732





)









(379,886





)











Total stockholders’ equity











3,429,774













3,367,936













3,354,044













3,175,601













3,170,662















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





31,375,749









$





30,731,883









$





31,629,299









$





29,854,994









$





29,180,585











































(1)



Preferred stock - issued shares









300,000













300,000













300,000













300,000













300,000















(2)



Common stock - issued shares









51,707,542













51,520,315













51,494,260













51,474,581













51,420,680















(3)



Treasury stock - shares at cost









5,682,609













5,286,503













5,286,503













5,286,503













4,434,405



























TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





















(dollars in thousands except per share data)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025













2024













Interest income



















Interest and fees on loans





$





334,150





$





330,879









Investment securities









46,565









32,144









Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents









46,574









54,355









Total interest income









427,289









417,378











Interest expense



















Deposits









174,936









175,600









Short-term borrowings









8,246









12,783









Long-term debt









8,073









13,986









Total interest expense









191,255









202,369











Net interest income











236,034









215,009











Provision for credit losses











17,000









19,000











Net interest income after provision for credit losses











219,034









196,009











Non-interest income



















Service charges on deposit accounts









7,840









6,339









Wealth management and trust fee income









3,964









3,567









Brokered loan fees









1,949









1,911









Investment banking and advisory fees









16,478









18,424









Trading income









5,939









4,712









Other









8,274









6,366









Total non-interest income









44,444









41,319











Non-interest expense



















Salaries and benefits









131,641









128,727









Occupancy expense









10,844









9,737









Marketing









5,009









6,036









Legal and professional









14,989









16,195









Communications and technology









23,642









21,114









Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment









5,341









8,421









Other









11,554









12,163









Total non-interest expense









203,020









202,393











Income before income taxes











60,458









34,935









Income tax expense









13,411









8,793











Net income











47,047









26,142











Preferred stock dividends











4,313









4,313











Net income available to common stockholders







$





42,734





$





21,829



























Basic earnings per common share







$





0.93





$





0.46











Diluted earnings per common share







$





0.92





$





0.46























TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.













SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE













(dollars in thousands)

















1st Quarter









4th Quarter









3rd Quarter









2nd Quarter









1st Quarter





















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















Allowance for credit losses on loans:































Beginning balance





$





271,709









$





273,143









$





267,297









$





263,962









$





249,973













Allowance established for acquired purchase credit deterioration loans









—













—













2,579













—













—













Loans charged-off:





























Commercial









10,197













14,100













6,120













9,997













7,544













Commercial real estate









500













2,566













262













2,111













3,325













Consumer









—













—













30













—













—













Total charge-offs









10,697













16,666













6,412













12,108













10,869













Recoveries:





























Commercial









483













4,562













329













153













105













Commercial real estate









413













18













—













—













—













Consumer









4













15













—













—













—













Total recoveries









900













4,595













329













153













105













Net charge-offs









9,797













12,071













6,083













11,955













10,764













Provision for credit losses on loans









16,467













10,637













9,350













15,290













24,753













Ending balance





$





278,379









$





271,709









$





273,143









$





267,297









$





263,962











































Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:































Beginning balance





$





53,332









$





45,969









$





45,319









$





40,609









$





46,362













Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses









533













7,363













650













4,710













(5,753





)









Ending balance





$





53,865









$





53,332









$





45,969









$





45,319









$





40,609









































Total allowance for credit losses





$





332,244









$





325,041









$





319,112









$





312,616









$





304,571













Total provision for credit losses





$





17,000









$





18,000









$





10,000









$





20,000









$





19,000









































Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment









1.24





%









1.21





%









1.23





%









1.23





%









1.27





%









Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment









1.29





%









1.22





%









1.24





%









1.27





%









1.32





%









Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment



(1)











0.18





%









0.22





%









0.11





%









0.23





%









0.22





%









Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months



(1)











0.18





%









0.19





%









0.20





%









0.22





%









0.20





%









Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment



(1)











0.32





%









0.32





%









0.18





%









0.38





%









0.38





%









Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment









1.48





%









1.45





%









1.43





%









1.44





%









1.46





%









(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.











































TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

































NON-PERFORMING ASSETS, PAST DUE LOANS AND CRITICIZED LOANS

























(dollars in thousands)





































1st Quarter









4th Quarter









3rd Quarter









2nd Quarter









1st Quarter





















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















NON-PERFORMING ASSETS































Non-accrual loans held for investment





$





93,565









$





111,165









$





88,960









$





85,021









$





92,849













Non-accrual loans held for sale



(1)











—













—













—













—













9,250













Other real estate owned









—













—













—













—













—













Total non-performing assets





$





93,565









$





111,165









$





88,960









$





85,021









$





102,099









































Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment









0.42





%









0.50





%









0.40





%









0.39





%









0.45





%









Total non-performing assets to total assets









0.30





%









0.36





%









0.28





%









0.28





%









0.35





%









Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment





3.0x





2.4x





3.1x





3.1x





2.8x









Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment





3.6x





2.9x





3.6x





3.7x





3.3x







































LOANS PAST DUE































Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing





$





791









$





4,265









$





5,281









$





286









$





3,674













Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment









—





%









0.02





%









0.02





%









—





%









0.02





%









Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing





$





—









$





—









$





—









$





64









$





147











































CRITICIZED LOANS































Criticized loans





$





762,887









$





713,951









$





897,727









$





859,671









$





859,539













Criticized loans to total loans held for investment









3.41





%









3.18





%









4.03





%









3.95





%









4.13





%









Special mention loans





$





484,165









$





435,626









$





579,802









$





593,305









$





584,528













Special mention loans to total loans held for investment









2.16





%









1.94





%









2.60





%









2.72





%









2.81





%









(1) First quarter 2024 includes one non-accrual loan previously reported in loans held for investment that was transferred at fair value to held for sale as of March 31, 2024.



















TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)













(dollars in thousands)













































1st Quarter









4th Quarter









3rd Quarter









2nd Quarter









1st Quarter





















2025













2024













2024

















2024













2024













Interest income































Interest and fees on loans





$





334,150





$





340,388





$





361,407









$





345,251





$





330,879









Investment securities









46,565









44,102









38,389













33,584









32,144









Interest bearing deposits in other banks









46,574









53,081









52,737













43,233









54,355









Total interest income









427,289









437,571









452,533













422,068









417,378











Interest expense































Deposits









174,936









189,061









190,255













181,280









175,600









Short-term borrowings









8,246









10,678









13,784













12,749









12,783









Long-term debt









8,073









8,225









8,392













11,457









13,986









Total interest expense









191,255









207,964









212,431













205,486









202,369











Net interest income











236,034









229,607









240,102













216,582









215,009











Provision for credit losses











17,000









18,000









10,000













20,000









19,000











Net interest income after provision for credit losses











219,034









211,607









230,102













196,582









196,009











Non-interest income































Service charges on deposit accounts









7,840









6,989









6,307













5,911









6,339









Wealth management and trust fee income









3,964









4,009









4,040













3,699









3,567









Brokered loan fees









1,949









2,519









2,400













2,131









1,911









Investment banking and advisory fees









16,478









26,740









34,753













25,048









18,424









Trading income









5,939









5,487









5,786













5,650









4,712









Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net









—









—









(179,581





)









—









—









Other









8,274









8,330









11,524













7,985









6,366









Total non-interest income









44,444









54,074









(114,771





)









50,424









41,319











Non-interest expense































Salaries and benefits









131,641









97,873









121,138













118,840









128,727









Occupancy expense









10,844









11,926









12,937













10,666









9,737









Marketing









5,009









4,454









5,863













5,996









6,036









Legal and professional









14,989









15,180









11,135













11,273









16,195









Communications and technology









23,642









24,007









25,951













22,013









21,114









Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment









5,341









4,454









4,906













5,570









8,421









Other









11,554









14,265









13,394













14,051









12,163









Total non-interest expense









203,020









172,159









195,324













188,409









202,393











Income/(loss) before income taxes











60,458









93,522









(79,993





)









58,597









34,935









Income tax expense/(benefit)









13,411









22,499









(18,674





)









16,935









8,793











Net income/(loss)











47,047









71,023









(61,319





)









41,662









26,142











Preferred stock dividends











4,313









4,312









4,313













4,312









4,313











Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders







$





42,734





$





66,711





$





(65,632





)





$





37,350





$





21,829























TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.













TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)







(1)















(dollars in thousands)

















1st Quarter 2025













4th Quarter 2024













1st Quarter 2024

















Average









Balance









Income/









Expense









Yield/









Rate













Average









Balance









Income/









Expense









Yield/









Rate













Average









Balance









Income/









Expense









Yield/









Rate













Assets























































Investment securities



(2)







$





4,463,876





$





46,565





4.10





%









$





4,504,101





$





44,102





3.79





%









$





4,299,368





$





32,144





2.77





%









Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents









4,255,796









46,574





4.44





%













4,472,772









53,081





4.72





%













4,051,627









54,355





5.40





%









Loans held for sale









335









2





2.97





%













—









—





—





%













51,164









1,184





9.31





%









Loans held for investment, mortgage finance









3,972,106









38,527





3.93





%













5,409,980









50,685





3.73





%













3,517,707









31,455





3.60





%









Loans held for investment



(3)











17,527,070









296,091





6.85





%













16,919,925









289,916





6.82





%













16,522,089









298,306





7.26





%









Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans









272,758









—





—





%













272,975









—





—

















249,936









—





—





%









Loans held for investment, net









21,226,418









334,618





6.39





%













22,056,930









340,601





6.14





%













19,789,860









329,761





6.70





%









Total earning assets









29,946,425









427,759





5.76





%













31,033,803









437,784





5.59





%













28,192,019









417,444





5.88





%









Cash and other assets









1,157,184





















1,178,284





















1,058,463



















Total assets







$





31,103,609

















$





32,212,087

















$





29,250,482







































































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity























































Transaction deposits





$





2,163,250





$





13,908





2.61





%









$





2,141,739





$





15,403





2.86





%









$





2,006,493





$





16,858





3.38





%









Savings deposits









13,357,243









133,577





4.06





%













12,932,458









144,393





4.44





%













11,409,677









136,790





4.82





%









Time deposits









2,329,384









27,451





4.78





%













2,331,009









29,265





4.99





%













1,719,325









21,952





5.14





%









Total interest bearing deposits









17,849,877









174,936





3.97





%













17,405,206









189,061





4.32





%













15,135,495









175,600





4.67





%









Short-term borrowings









751,500









8,246





4.45





%













883,326









10,678





4.81





%













912,088









12,783





5.64





%









Long-term debt









660,445









8,073





4.96





%













660,270









8,225





4.96





%













859,509









13,986





6.54





%









Total interest bearing liabilities









19,261,822









191,255





4.03





%













18,948,802









207,964





4.37





%













16,907,092









202,369





4.81





%









Non-interest bearing deposits









7,875,244





















9,319,711





















8,637,775

















Other liabilities









552,154





















522,641





















509,286

















Stockholders’ equity









3,414,389





















3,420,933





















3,196,329



















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





31,103,609

















$





32,212,087

















$





29,250,482



















Net interest income











$





236,504

















$





229,820

















$





215,075















Net interest margin















3.19





%

















2.93





%

















3.03





%









(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.





(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.





(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.







GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS







The following items are non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted non-interest income, adjusted non-interest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”), adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest income to average earning assets and adjusted non-interest expense to average earning assets. These are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The table below provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.





These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for certain items, listed below, that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to assist management and investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, business performance and capital position. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. As such, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP.











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

























(dollars in thousands except per share data)









1st Quarter









2025









4th Quarter









2024









3rd Quarter









2024









2nd Quarter









2024









1st Quarter









2024











Net interest income





$





236,034









$





229,607









$





240,102









$





216,582









$





215,009









































Non-interest income









44,444













54,074













(114,771





)









50,424













41,319













Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net









—













—













179,581













—













—













Non-interest income, adjusted









44,444













54,074













64,810













50,424













41,319









































Non-interest expense









203,020













172,159













195,324













188,409













202,393













FDIC special assessment









—













—













651













(462





)









(3,000





)









Restructuring expenses









—













—













(5,923





)









—













(2,018





)









Legal Settlement









—













—













—













—













(5,000





)









Non-interest expense, adjusted









203,020













172,159













190,052













187,947













192,375









































Provision for credit losses









17,000













18,000













10,000













20,000













19,000









































Income tax expense/(benefit)









13,411













22,499













(18,674





)









16,935













8,793













Tax effect of adjustments









—













—













44,880













104













2,262













Income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted









13,411













22,499













26,206













17,039













11,055









































Net income/(loss)



(1)







$





47,047









$





71,023









$





(61,319





)





$





41,662









$





26,142













Net income/(loss), adjusted



(1)







$





47,047









$





71,023









$





78,654









$





42,020









$





33,898









































Preferred stock dividends









4,313













4,312













4,313













4,312













4,313









































Net income/(loss) to common stockholders



(2)







$





42,734









$





66,711









$





(65,632





)





$





37,350









$





21,829













Net income/(loss) to common stockholders, adjusted



(2)







$





42,734









$





66,711









$





74,341









$





37,708









$





29,585









































PPNR



(3)







$





77,458









$





111,522









$





(69,993





)





$





78,597









$





53,935













PPNR



(3)



, adjusted





$





77,458









$





111,522









$





114,860









$





79,059









$





63,953









































Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted









46,616,704













46,770,961













46,608,742













46,872,498













47,711,192













Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share





$





0.92









$





1.43









$





(1.41





)





$





0.80









$





0.46













Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted





$





0.92









$





1.43









$





1.59









$





0.80









$





0.62









































Average total assets





$





31,103,609









$





32,212,087









$





31,215,173









$





29,750,852









$





29,250,482













Return on average assets









0.61





%









0.88





%





(0.78





)%









0.56





%









0.36





%









Return on average assets, adjusted









0.61





%









0.88





%









1.00





%









0.57





%









0.47





%





































Average common equity





$





3,114,389









$





3,120,933









$





2,945,238









$





2,857,661









$





2,896,329













Return on average common equity









5.56





%









8.50





%





(8.87





)%









5.26





%









3.03





%









Return on average common equity, adjusted









5.56





%









8.50





%









10.04





%









5.31





%









4.11





%





































Efficiency ratio



(4)











72.4





%









60.7





%









155.8





%









70.6





%









79.0





%









Efficiency ratio, adjusted



(4)











72.4





%









60.7





%









62.3





%









70.4





%









75.1





%





































Average earning assets





$





29,946,425









$





31,033,803









$





29,975,318









$





28,573,791









$





28,192,019













Non-interest income to average earning assets









0.60





%









0.69





%





(1.52





)%









0.71





%









0.59





%









Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted









0.60





%









0.69





%









0.86





%









0.71





%









0.59





%









Non-interest expense to average earning assets









2.75





%









2.21





%









2.59





%









2.65





%









2.89





%









Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted









2.75





%









2.21





%









2.52





%









2.65





%









2.74





%









(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit). On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted.





(2) Net income/(loss), less preferred stock dividends. On an adjusted basis, net income/(loss), adjusted, less preferred stock dividends.





(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted.





(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expense, adjusted, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, adjusted.



