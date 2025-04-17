Stocks
TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with $47 Million Net Income and 9% Year-over-Year Deposit Growth

April 17, 2025 — 06:11 am EDT

Texas Capital Bancshares reports first quarter 2025 net income of $47 million, with notable growth in deposits and loans.

Quiver AI Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. reported a net income of $47.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, equating to $0.92 per diluted share, showing a significant increase compared to the same period last year when it was $21.8 million. The company experienced healthy growth with total deposits rising by 9% and loans increasing by 7% year-over-year. Book Value and Tangible Book Value per share reached record highs with an 11% increase from the prior year, while capital ratios remained strong at 11.6% CET1 and 15.6% Total Capital. Although net income was lower than the previous quarter's $71 million, Texas Capital Bancshares attributed this partly to an increase in credit losses and the seasonality of expenses. The CEO emphasized the company's commitment to supporting clients and achieving its financial targets in the remainder of the year.

Potential Positives

  • First quarter 2025 net income available to common stockholders increased significantly to $42.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2024.
  • Total deposits increased by 9% year-over-year, signaling strong growth in customer confidence and bank operations.
  • Both Book Value and Tangible Book Value per share rose by 11% year-over-year, reaching record levels, indicating improved shareholder value.
  • Capital ratios remain robust with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.6% and Total Capital ratio of 15.6%, exceeding regulatory requirements and demonstrating strong financial health.

Potential Negatives

  • First quarter 2025 net income of $47.0 million represents a significant decline from $71.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating potential issues in maintaining profitability.
  • Provision for credit losses increased to $17.0 million in the first quarter of 2025 due to an increase in criticized loans and net charge-offs, suggesting potential deterioration in credit quality.
  • Non-interest income decreased by $9.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, largely due to a drop in investment banking and advisory fees, indicating challenges in revenue generation outside of interest income.

FAQ

What was Texas Capital Bancshares' net income in Q1 2025?

The net income for Q1 2025 was $47.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted share.

How much did total deposits increase year-over-year?

Total deposits increased by 9% year-over-year.

What are Texas Capital's capital ratios for Q1 2025?

The capital ratios include 11.6% CET1 and 15.6% Total Capital.

What was the return on average common equity in Q1 2025?

The return on average common equity was 5.56% in Q1 2025.

How does Q1 2025 net income compare to Q1 2024?

Net income in Q1 2025 was $42.7 million, up from $21.8 million in Q1 2024.

$TCBI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TCBI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TCBI Insider Trading Activity

$TCBI insiders have traded $TCBI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT W STALLINGS has made 14 purchases buying 72,690 shares for an estimated $1,571,030 and 0 sales.

$TCBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $TCBI stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TCBI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TCBI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/19/2024

$TCBI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TCBI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TCBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $88.0 on 01/08/2025
  • Brandon King from Truist Financial set a target price of $86.0 on 10/21/2024

First quarter 2025 net income of




$47.0 million




and net income available to common






stockholders of




$42.7 million




, or




$0.92




per diluted share






Strong balance sheet growth with total deposits increasing 9% and total loans growing 7% year-over-year






Book Value and Tangible Book Value





(1)





per share both increasing 11% year-over-year, reaching record levels






Capital ratios continue to be strong, including




11.6%




CET1 and




15.6%




Total Capital




DALLAS, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the first quarter of 2025.



“We continue to leverage our diversified product suite and financially resilient balance sheet to effectively support our clients’ objectives,” said Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO. “With significant year-over-year improvements to many key financial and operating metrics, we remain focused on achieving published financial targets in the back-half of this year.”

1st Quarter


4th Quarter


1st Quarter


(dollars in thousands except per share data)


2025




2024




2024


OPERATING RESULTS





Net income
$
47,047


$
71,023


$
26,142

Net income available to common stockholders
$
42,734


$
66,711


$
21,829

Pre-provision net revenue

(3)
$
77,458


$
111,522


$
53,935

Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.92


$
1.43


$
0.46

Diluted common shares

46,616,704



46,770,961



47,711,192

Return on average assets

0.61
%


0.88
%


0.36
%

Return on average common equity

5.56
%


8.50
%


3.03
%








OPERATING RESULTS, ADJUSTED



(2)





Net income
$
47,047


$
71,023


$
33,898

Net income available to common stockholders
$
42,734


$
66,711


$
29,585

Pre-provision net revenue

(3)
$
77,458


$
111,522


$
63,953

Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.92


$
1.43


$
0.62

Diluted common shares

46,616,704



46,770,961



47,711,192

Return on average assets

0.61
%


0.88
%


0.47
%

Return on average common equity

5.56
%


8.50
%


4.11
%








BALANCE SHEET





Loans held for investment
$
17,654,243


$
17,234,492


$
16,677,691

Loans held for investment, mortgage finance

4,725,541



5,215,574



4,153,313

Total loans held for investment

22,379,784



22,450,066



20,831,004

Loans held for sale











37,750

Total assets

31,375,749



30,731,883



29,180,585

Non-interest bearing deposits

7,874,780



7,485,428



8,478,215

Total deposits

26,053,034



25,238,599



23,954,037

Stockholders’ equity

3,429,774



3,367,936



3,170,662








(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.


(2) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.


(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense.




FIRST


QUARTER


2025


COMPARED TO


FOURTH


QUARTER 2024



For the first quarter of 2025, net income available to common stockholders was $42.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $66.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.



Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $17.0 million, compared to $18.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The $17.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the first quarter of 2025 resulted primarily from an increase in criticized loans and $9.8 million in net charge-offs, as well as uncertainty in the economic outlook.



Net interest income was $236.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $229.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as a decrease in funding costs was partially offset by a decrease in average earning assets. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.19%, an increase of 26 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 3 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance, yields increased 20 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits was 2.76% for the first quarter of 2025, a 5 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024.



Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $9.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to a decrease in investment banking and advisory fees.



Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 increased $30.9 million, or 18%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, primarily as a result of the effect of seasonal payroll expenses that peak in the first quarter.




FIRST


QUARTER


2025


COMPARED TO


FIRST


QUARTER


2024



Net income available to common stockholders was $42.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.



The first quarter of 2025 included a $17.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting an increase in criticized loans, $9.8 million in net charge-offs and uncertainty in the economic outlook, compared to a $19.0 million provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024.



Net interest income increased to $236.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $215.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in average total LHI and a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities and a decrease in earning asset yields. Net interest margin increased 16 basis points to 3.19% for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the first quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 41 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 33 basis points from the first quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits decreased 21 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024.



Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased $3.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts, trading income and other non-interest income, partially offset by a decrease in investment banking and advisory fees.



Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 increased $627,000 compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits and communications and technology expense, partially offset by a decrease in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) expense. The first quarter of 2024 included $3.0 million in additional FDIC special assessment expense.




CREDIT QUALITY



Net charge-offs of $9.8 million were recorded during the first quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $12.1 million and $10.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $762.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $714.0 million at December 31, 2024 and $859.5 million at March 31, 2024. Non-accrual LHI totaled $93.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $111.2 million at December 31, 2024 and $92.8 million at March 31, 2024. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the first quarter of 2025 was 0.42%, compared to 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.45% for the first quarter of 2024. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.48% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.45% and 1.46% at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.




REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL



All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of March 31, 2025. CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 11.6%, 13.1%, 15.6% and 11.8%, respectively, at March 31, 2025, compared to 11.4%, 12.8%, 15.4% and 11.3%, respectively, at December 31, 2024 and 12.4%, 13.9%, 16.6% and 12.4%, respectively, at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 10.0%, compared to 10.0% at December 31, 2024 and 9.8% at March 31, 2024.



During the first quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 396,106 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price, including excise tax expense, of $31.2 million, at a weighted average price of $78.25 per share.





About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.





Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ



®



: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000



®



Index and the S&P MidCap 400



®



, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.





Forward Looking Statements





This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI’s financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.




Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic or business conditions in Texas, the United States or globally that impact TCBI or its customers; negative credit quality developments arising from the foregoing or other factors, including recent trade policies and their impact on our customers; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage its liquidity and maintain adequate regulatory capital to support its businesses; TCBI’s ability to pursue and execute upon growth plans, whether as a function of capital, liquidity or other limitations; TCBI’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy, including its strategic plan and developing and executing new lines of business and new products and services and potential strategic acquisitions; the extensive regulations to which TCBI is subject and its ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, including legislative and regulatory changes; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage information technology systems, including third party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches; TCBI’s ability to use technology to provide products and services to its customers; risks related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; changes in interest rates, including the impact of interest rates on TCBI’s securities portfolio and funding costs, as well as related balance sheet implications stemming from the fair value of our assets and liabilities; the effectiveness of TCBI’s risk management processes strategies and monitoring; fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting TCBI’s loans; the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel and other employees; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments, including in the context of regulatory examinations and related findings and actions; negative press and social media attention with respect to the banking industry or TCBI, in particular; claims, litigation or regulatory investigations and actions that TCBI may become subject to; severe weather, natural disasters, climate change, acts of war, terrorism, global conflict (including those already reported by the media, as well as others that may arise), or other external events, as well as related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and the risks and factors more fully described in TCBI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.


SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)


(dollars in thousands except per share data)



1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter




2025



2024


2024


2024



2024


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Interest income
$
427,289

$
437,571

$
452,533

$
422,068

$
417,378

Interest expense

191,255


207,964


212,431


205,486


202,369

Net interest income

236,034


229,607


240,102


216,582


215,009

Provision for credit losses

17,000


18,000


10,000


20,000


19,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

219,034


211,607


230,102


196,582


196,009

Non-interest income

44,444


54,074


(114,771
)

50,424


41,319

Non-interest expense

203,020


172,159


195,324


188,409


202,393

Income/(loss) before income taxes

60,458


93,522


(79,993
)

58,597


34,935

Income tax expense/(benefit)

13,411


22,499


(18,674
)

16,935


8,793

Net income/(loss)

47,047


71,023


(61,319
)

41,662


26,142

Preferred stock dividends

4,313


4,312


4,313


4,312


4,313

Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders
$
42,734

$
66,711

$
(65,632
)
$
37,350

$
21,829

Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share
$
0.92

$
1.43

$
(1.41
)
$
0.80

$
0.46

Diluted common shares

46,616,704


46,770,961


46,608,742


46,872,498


47,711,192


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA





Total assets
$
31,375,749

$
30,731,883

$
31,629,299

$
29,854,994

$
29,180,585

Loans held for investment

17,654,243


17,234,492


16,764,512


16,700,569


16,677,691

Loans held for investment, mortgage finance

4,725,541


5,215,574


5,529,659


5,078,161


4,153,313

Loans held for sale









9,022


36,785


37,750

Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents

3,600,969


3,012,307


3,894,537


2,691,352


3,148,157

Investment securities

4,531,219


4,396,115


4,405,520


4,388,976


4,414,280

Non-interest bearing deposits

7,874,780


7,485,428


9,070,804


7,987,715


8,478,215

Total deposits

26,053,034


25,238,599


25,865,255


23,818,327


23,954,037

Short-term borrowings

750,000


885,000


1,035,000


1,675,000


750,000

Long-term debt

660,521


660,346


660,172


659,997


859,823

Stockholders’ equity

3,429,774


3,367,936


3,354,044


3,175,601


3,170,662







End of period shares outstanding

46,024,933


46,233,812


46,207,757


46,188,078


46,986,275

Book value per share
$
68.00

$
66.36

$
66.09

$
62.26

$
61.10

Tangible book value per share

(1)
$
67.97

$
66.32

$
66.06

$
62.23

$
61.06


SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS





Net interest margin

3.19
%

2.93
%

3.16
%

3.01
%

3.03
%

Return on average assets

0.61
%

0.88
%

(0.78
)%

0.56
%

0.36
%

Return on average assets, adjusted

(4)

0.61
%

0.88
%

1.00
%

0.57
%

0.47
%

Return on average common equity

5.56
%

8.50
%

(8.87
)%

5.26
%

3.03
%

Return on average common equity, adjusted

(4)

5.56
%

8.50
%

10.04
%

5.31
%

4.11
%

Efficiency ratio

(2)

72.4
%

60.7
%

155.8
%

70.6
%

79.0
%

Efficiency ratio, adjusted

(2)(4)

72.4
%

60.7
%

62.3
%

70.4
%

75.1
%

Non-interest income to average earning assets

0.60
%

0.69
%

(1.52
)%

0.71
%

0.59
%

Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted

(4)

0.60
%

0.69
%

0.86
%

0.71
%

0.59
%

Non-interest expense to average earning assets

2.75
%

2.21
%

2.59
%

2.65
%

2.89
%

Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted

(4)

2.75
%

2.21
%

2.52
%

2.65
%

2.74
%

Common equity to total assets

10.0
%

10.0
%

9.7
%

9.6
%

9.8
%

Tangible common equity to total tangible assets

(3)

10.0
%

10.0
%

9.7
%

9.6
%

9.8
%

Common Equity Tier 1

11.6
%

11.4
%

11.2
%

11.6
%

12.4
%

Tier 1 capital

13.1
%

12.8
%

12.6
%

13.1
%

13.9
%

Total capital

15.6
%

15.4
%

15.2
%

15.7
%

16.6
%

Leverage

11.8
%

11.3
%

11.4
%

12.2
%

12.4
%


(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.


(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.


(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.


(4) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)


(dollars in thousands)



March 31,




2025

December 31,




2024

September 30,




2024

June 30,




2024

March 31,




2024


Assets





Cash and due from banks
$
201,504

$
176,501

$
297,048

$
221,727

$
167,985

Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents

3,600,969


3,012,307


3,894,537


2,691,352


3,148,157

Available-for-sale debt securities

3,678,378


3,524,686


3,518,662


3,483,231


3,491,510

Held-to-maturity debt securities

779,354


796,168


812,432


831,513


849,283

Equity securities

71,679


75,261


74,426


74,232


73,487

Trading securities

1,808

















Investment securities

4,531,219


4,396,115


4,405,520


4,388,976


4,414,280

Loans held for sale









9,022


36,785


37,750

Loans held for investment, mortgage finance

4,725,541


5,215,574


5,529,659


5,078,161


4,153,313

Loans held for investment

17,654,243


17,234,492


16,764,512


16,700,569


16,677,691

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

278,379


271,709


273,143


267,297


263,962

Loans held for investment, net

22,101,405


22,178,357


22,021,028


21,511,433


20,567,042

Premises and equipment, net

84,575


85,443


81,577


69,464


49,899

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

854,581


881,664


919,071


933,761


793,976

Goodwill and intangibles, net

1,496


1,496


1,496


1,496


1,496


Total assets
$
31,375,749

$
30,731,883

$
31,629,299

$
29,854,994

$
29,180,585








Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity






Liabilities:





Non-interest bearing deposits
$
7,874,780

$
7,485,428

$
9,070,804

$
7,987,715

$
8,478,215

Interest bearing deposits

18,178,254


17,753,171


16,794,451


15,830,612


15,475,822

Total deposits

26,053,034


25,238,599


25,865,255


23,818,327


23,954,037

Accrued interest payable

25,270


23,680


18,679


23,841


32,352

Other liabilities

457,150


556,322


696,149


502,228


413,711

Short-term borrowings

750,000


885,000


1,035,000


1,675,000


750,000

Long-term debt

660,521


660,346


660,172


659,997


859,823


Total liabilities

27,945,975


27,363,947


28,275,255


26,679,393


26,009,923








Stockholders’ equity:





Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:





Authorized shares - 10,000,000





Issued shares

(1)

300,000


300,000


300,000


300,000


300,000

Common stock, $.01 par value:





Authorized shares - 100,000,000





Issued shares

(2)

517


515


515


515


514

Additional paid-in capital

1,060,028


1,056,719


1,054,614


1,050,114


1,044,669

Retained earnings

2,538,385


2,495,651


2,428,940


2,494,572


2,457,222

Treasury stock

(3)

(332,994
)

(301,842
)

(301,868
)

(301,868
)

(251,857
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes

(136,162
)

(183,107
)

(128,157
)

(367,732
)

(379,886
)


Total stockholders’ equity

3,429,774


3,367,936


3,354,044


3,175,601


3,170,662


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
31,375,749

$
30,731,883

$
31,629,299

$
29,854,994

$
29,180,585








(1)

Preferred stock - issued shares

300,000


300,000


300,000


300,000


300,000


(2)

Common stock - issued shares

51,707,542


51,520,315


51,494,260


51,474,581


51,420,680


(3)

Treasury stock - shares at cost

5,682,609


5,286,503


5,286,503


5,286,503


4,434,405


































































































































































































































































































TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



(dollars in thousands except per share data)




Three Months Ended March 31,




2025


2024


Interest income


Interest and fees on loans
$
334,150
$
330,879

Investment securities

46,565

32,144

Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents

46,574

54,355

Total interest income

427,289

417,378


Interest expense


Deposits

174,936

175,600

Short-term borrowings

8,246

12,783

Long-term debt

8,073

13,986

Total interest expense

191,255

202,369


Net interest income

236,034

215,009


Provision for credit losses

17,000

19,000


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

219,034

196,009


Non-interest income


Service charges on deposit accounts

7,840

6,339

Wealth management and trust fee income

3,964

3,567

Brokered loan fees

1,949

1,911

Investment banking and advisory fees

16,478

18,424

Trading income

5,939

4,712

Other

8,274

6,366

Total non-interest income

44,444

41,319


Non-interest expense


Salaries and benefits

131,641

128,727

Occupancy expense

10,844

9,737

Marketing

5,009

6,036

Legal and professional

14,989

16,195

Communications and technology

23,642

21,114

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment

5,341

8,421

Other

11,554

12,163

Total non-interest expense

203,020

202,393


Income before income taxes

60,458

34,935

Income tax expense

13,411

8,793


Net income

47,047

26,142


Preferred stock dividends

4,313

4,313


Net income available to common stockholders
$
42,734
$
21,829





Basic earnings per common share
$
0.93
$
0.46


Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.92
$
0.46



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.


SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE


(dollars in thousands)



1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter




2025



2024



2024



2024



2024


Allowance for credit losses on loans:





Beginning balance
$
271,709

$
273,143

$
267,297

$
263,962

$
249,973

Allowance established for acquired purchase credit deterioration loans









2,579









Loans charged-off:





Commercial

10,197


14,100


6,120


9,997


7,544

Commercial real estate

500


2,566


262


2,111


3,325

Consumer









30









Total charge-offs

10,697


16,666


6,412


12,108


10,869

Recoveries:





Commercial

483


4,562


329


153


105

Commercial real estate

413


18













Consumer

4


15













Total recoveries

900


4,595


329


153


105

Net charge-offs

9,797


12,071


6,083


11,955


10,764

Provision for credit losses on loans

16,467


10,637


9,350


15,290


24,753

Ending balance
$
278,379

$
271,709

$
273,143

$
267,297

$
263,962








Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:





Beginning balance
$
53,332

$
45,969

$
45,319

$
40,609

$
46,362

Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses

533


7,363


650


4,710


(5,753
)

Ending balance
$
53,865

$
53,332

$
45,969

$
45,319

$
40,609







Total allowance for credit losses
$
332,244

$
325,041

$
319,112

$
312,616

$
304,571

Total provision for credit losses
$
17,000

$
18,000

$
10,000

$
20,000

$
19,000







Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment

1.24
%

1.21
%

1.23
%

1.23
%

1.27
%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment

1.29
%

1.22
%

1.24
%

1.27
%

1.32
%

Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment

(1)

0.18
%

0.22
%

0.11
%

0.23
%

0.22
%

Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months

(1)

0.18
%

0.19
%

0.20
%

0.22
%

0.20
%

Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment

(1)

0.32
%

0.32
%

0.18
%

0.38
%

0.38
%

Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment

1.48
%

1.45
%

1.43
%

1.44
%

1.46
%


(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.






TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.






NON-PERFORMING ASSETS, PAST DUE LOANS AND CRITICIZED LOANS




(dollars in thousands)







1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter




2025



2024



2024



2024



2024


NON-PERFORMING ASSETS





Non-accrual loans held for investment
$
93,565

$
111,165

$
88,960

$
85,021

$
92,849

Non-accrual loans held for sale

(1)

















9,250

Other real estate owned




















Total non-performing assets
$
93,565

$
111,165

$
88,960

$
85,021

$
102,099







Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment

0.42
%

0.50
%

0.40
%

0.39
%

0.45
%

Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.30
%

0.36
%

0.28
%

0.28
%

0.35
%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment
3.0x
2.4x
3.1x
3.1x
2.8x

Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment
3.6x
2.9x
3.6x
3.7x
3.3x








LOANS PAST DUE





Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing
$
791

$
4,265

$
5,281

$
286

$
3,674

Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment



%

0.02
%

0.02
%



%

0.02
%

Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing
$



$



$



$
64

$
147








CRITICIZED LOANS





Criticized loans
$
762,887

$
713,951

$
897,727

$
859,671

$
859,539

Criticized loans to total loans held for investment

3.41
%

3.18
%

4.03
%

3.95
%

4.13
%

Special mention loans
$
484,165

$
435,626

$
579,802

$
593,305

$
584,528

Special mention loans to total loans held for investment

2.16
%

1.94
%

2.60
%

2.72
%

2.81
%


(1) First quarter 2024 includes one non-accrual loan previously reported in loans held for investment that was transferred at fair value to held for sale as of March 31, 2024.


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)


(dollars in thousands)









1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter




2025


2024


2024



2024


2024


Interest income





Interest and fees on loans
$
334,150
$
340,388
$
361,407

$
345,251
$
330,879

Investment securities

46,565

44,102

38,389


33,584

32,144

Interest bearing deposits in other banks

46,574

53,081

52,737


43,233

54,355

Total interest income

427,289

437,571

452,533


422,068

417,378


Interest expense





Deposits

174,936

189,061

190,255


181,280

175,600

Short-term borrowings

8,246

10,678

13,784


12,749

12,783

Long-term debt

8,073

8,225

8,392


11,457

13,986

Total interest expense

191,255

207,964

212,431


205,486

202,369


Net interest income

236,034

229,607

240,102


216,582

215,009


Provision for credit losses

17,000

18,000

10,000


20,000

19,000


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

219,034

211,607

230,102


196,582

196,009


Non-interest income





Service charges on deposit accounts

7,840

6,989

6,307


5,911

6,339

Wealth management and trust fee income

3,964

4,009

4,040


3,699

3,567

Brokered loan fees

1,949

2,519

2,400


2,131

1,911

Investment banking and advisory fees

16,478

26,740

34,753


25,048

18,424

Trading income

5,939

5,487

5,786


5,650

4,712

Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net







(179,581
)






Other

8,274

8,330

11,524


7,985

6,366

Total non-interest income

44,444

54,074

(114,771
)

50,424

41,319


Non-interest expense





Salaries and benefits

131,641

97,873

121,138


118,840

128,727

Occupancy expense

10,844

11,926

12,937


10,666

9,737

Marketing

5,009

4,454

5,863


5,996

6,036

Legal and professional

14,989

15,180

11,135


11,273

16,195

Communications and technology

23,642

24,007

25,951


22,013

21,114

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment

5,341

4,454

4,906


5,570

8,421

Other

11,554

14,265

13,394


14,051

12,163

Total non-interest expense

203,020

172,159

195,324


188,409

202,393


Income/(loss) before income taxes

60,458

93,522

(79,993
)

58,597

34,935

Income tax expense/(benefit)

13,411

22,499

(18,674
)

16,935

8,793


Net income/(loss)

47,047

71,023

(61,319
)

41,662

26,142


Preferred stock dividends

4,313

4,312

4,313


4,312

4,313


Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders
$
42,734
$
66,711
$
(65,632
)
$
37,350
$
21,829


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.


TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)



(1)


(dollars in thousands)



1st Quarter 2025


4th Quarter 2024


1st Quarter 2024



Average




Balance

Income/




Expense

Yield/




Rate


Average




Balance

Income/




Expense

Yield/




Rate


Average




Balance

Income/




Expense

Yield/




Rate


Assets











Investment securities

(2)
$
4,463,876
$
46,565
4.10
%

$
4,504,101
$
44,102
3.79
%

$
4,299,368
$
32,144
2.77
%

Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents

4,255,796

46,574
4.44
%


4,472,772

53,081
4.72
%


4,051,627

54,355
5.40
%

Loans held for sale

335

2
2.97
%









%


51,164

1,184
9.31
%

Loans held for investment, mortgage finance

3,972,106

38,527
3.93
%


5,409,980

50,685
3.73
%


3,517,707

31,455
3.60
%

Loans held for investment

(3)

17,527,070

296,091
6.85
%


16,919,925

289,916
6.82
%


16,522,089

298,306
7.26
%

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

272,758





%


272,975








249,936





%

Loans held for investment, net

21,226,418

334,618
6.39
%


22,056,930

340,601
6.14
%


19,789,860

329,761
6.70
%

Total earning assets

29,946,425

427,759
5.76
%


31,033,803

437,784
5.59
%


28,192,019

417,444
5.88
%

Cash and other assets

1,157,184




1,178,284




1,058,463



Total assets
$
31,103,609



$
32,212,087



$
29,250,482















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity











Transaction deposits
$
2,163,250
$
13,908
2.61
%

$
2,141,739
$
15,403
2.86
%

$
2,006,493
$
16,858
3.38
%

Savings deposits

13,357,243

133,577
4.06
%


12,932,458

144,393
4.44
%


11,409,677

136,790
4.82
%

Time deposits

2,329,384

27,451
4.78
%


2,331,009

29,265
4.99
%


1,719,325

21,952
5.14
%

Total interest bearing deposits

17,849,877

174,936
3.97
%


17,405,206

189,061
4.32
%


15,135,495

175,600
4.67
%

Short-term borrowings

751,500

8,246
4.45
%


883,326

10,678
4.81
%


912,088

12,783
5.64
%

Long-term debt

660,445

8,073
4.96
%


660,270

8,225
4.96
%


859,509

13,986
6.54
%

Total interest bearing liabilities

19,261,822

191,255
4.03
%


18,948,802

207,964
4.37
%


16,907,092

202,369
4.81
%

Non-interest bearing deposits

7,875,244




9,319,711




8,637,775


Other liabilities

552,154




522,641




509,286


Stockholders’ equity

3,414,389




3,420,933




3,196,329



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
31,103,609



$
32,212,087



$
29,250,482



Net interest income

$
236,504



$
229,820



$
215,075


Net interest margin


3.19
%



2.93
%



3.03
%


(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.


(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.


(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.




GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS



The following items are non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted non-interest income, adjusted non-interest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”), adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest income to average earning assets and adjusted non-interest expense to average earning assets. These are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The table below provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.



These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for certain items, listed below, that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to assist management and investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, business performance and capital position. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. As such, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP.
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




(dollars in thousands except per share data)

1st Quarter




2025

4th Quarter




2024

3rd Quarter




2024

2nd Quarter




2024

1st Quarter




2024

Net interest income
$
236,034

$
229,607

$
240,102

$
216,582

$
215,009







Non-interest income

44,444


54,074


(114,771
)

50,424


41,319

Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net









179,581









Non-interest income, adjusted

44,444


54,074


64,810


50,424


41,319







Non-interest expense

203,020


172,159


195,324


188,409


202,393

FDIC special assessment









651


(462
)

(3,000
)

Restructuring expenses









(5,923
)





(2,018
)

Legal Settlement

















(5,000
)

Non-interest expense, adjusted

203,020


172,159


190,052


187,947


192,375







Provision for credit losses

17,000


18,000


10,000


20,000


19,000







Income tax expense/(benefit)

13,411


22,499


(18,674
)

16,935


8,793

Tax effect of adjustments









44,880


104


2,262

Income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted

13,411


22,499


26,206


17,039


11,055







Net income/(loss)

(1)
$
47,047

$
71,023

$
(61,319
)
$
41,662

$
26,142

Net income/(loss), adjusted

(1)
$
47,047

$
71,023

$
78,654

$
42,020

$
33,898







Preferred stock dividends

4,313


4,312


4,313


4,312


4,313







Net income/(loss) to common stockholders

(2)
$
42,734

$
66,711

$
(65,632
)
$
37,350

$
21,829

Net income/(loss) to common stockholders, adjusted

(2)
$
42,734

$
66,711

$
74,341

$
37,708

$
29,585







PPNR

(3)
$
77,458

$
111,522

$
(69,993
)
$
78,597

$
53,935

PPNR

(3)

, adjusted
$
77,458

$
111,522

$
114,860

$
79,059

$
63,953







Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

46,616,704


46,770,961


46,608,742


46,872,498


47,711,192

Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share
$
0.92

$
1.43

$
(1.41
)
$
0.80

$
0.46

Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted
$
0.92

$
1.43

$
1.59

$
0.80

$
0.62







Average total assets
$
31,103,609

$
32,212,087

$
31,215,173

$
29,750,852

$
29,250,482

Return on average assets

0.61
%

0.88
%
(0.78
)%

0.56
%

0.36
%

Return on average assets, adjusted

0.61
%

0.88
%

1.00
%

0.57
%

0.47
%







Average common equity
$
3,114,389

$
3,120,933

$
2,945,238

$
2,857,661

$
2,896,329

Return on average common equity

5.56
%

8.50
%
(8.87
)%

5.26
%

3.03
%

Return on average common equity, adjusted

5.56
%

8.50
%

10.04
%

5.31
%

4.11
%







Efficiency ratio

(4)

72.4
%

60.7
%

155.8
%

70.6
%

79.0
%

Efficiency ratio, adjusted

(4)

72.4
%

60.7
%

62.3
%

70.4
%

75.1
%







Average earning assets
$
29,946,425

$
31,033,803

$
29,975,318

$
28,573,791

$
28,192,019

Non-interest income to average earning assets

0.60
%

0.69
%
(1.52
)%

0.71
%

0.59
%

Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted

0.60
%

0.69
%

0.86
%

0.71
%

0.59
%

Non-interest expense to average earning assets

2.75
%

2.21
%

2.59
%

2.65
%

2.89
%

Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted

2.75
%

2.21
%

2.52
%

2.65
%

2.74
%


(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit). On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted.


(2) Net income/(loss), less preferred stock dividends. On an adjusted basis, net income/(loss), adjusted, less preferred stock dividends.


(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted.


(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expense, adjusted, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, adjusted.



 



