Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with $47 Million Net Income and 9% Year-over-Year Deposit Growth

Texas Capital Bancshares reports first quarter 2025 net income of $47 million, with notable growth in deposits and loans.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. reported a net income of $47.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, equating to $0.92 per diluted share, showing a significant increase compared to the same period last year when it was $21.8 million. The company experienced healthy growth with total deposits rising by 9% and loans increasing by 7% year-over-year. Book Value and Tangible Book Value per share reached record highs with an 11% increase from the prior year, while capital ratios remained strong at 11.6% CET1 and 15.6% Total Capital. Although net income was lower than the previous quarter's $71 million, Texas Capital Bancshares attributed this partly to an increase in credit losses and the seasonality of expenses. The CEO emphasized the company's commitment to supporting clients and achieving its financial targets in the remainder of the year.
Potential Positives
- First quarter 2025 net income available to common stockholders increased significantly to $42.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2024.
- Total deposits increased by 9% year-over-year, signaling strong growth in customer confidence and bank operations.
- Both Book Value and Tangible Book Value per share rose by 11% year-over-year, reaching record levels, indicating improved shareholder value.
- Capital ratios remain robust with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.6% and Total Capital ratio of 15.6%, exceeding regulatory requirements and demonstrating strong financial health.
Potential Negatives
- First quarter 2025 net income of $47.0 million represents a significant decline from $71.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating potential issues in maintaining profitability.
- Provision for credit losses increased to $17.0 million in the first quarter of 2025 due to an increase in criticized loans and net charge-offs, suggesting potential deterioration in credit quality.
- Non-interest income decreased by $9.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, largely due to a drop in investment banking and advisory fees, indicating challenges in revenue generation outside of interest income.
FAQ
What was Texas Capital Bancshares' net income in Q1 2025?
The net income for Q1 2025 was $47.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted share.
How much did total deposits increase year-over-year?
Total deposits increased by 9% year-over-year.
What are Texas Capital's capital ratios for Q1 2025?
The capital ratios include 11.6% CET1 and 15.6% Total Capital.
What was the return on average common equity in Q1 2025?
The return on average common equity was 5.56% in Q1 2025.
How does Q1 2025 net income compare to Q1 2024?
Net income in Q1 2025 was $42.7 million, up from $21.8 million in Q1 2024.
Full Release
First quarter 2025 net income of
$47.0 million
and net income available to common
stockholders of
$42.7 million
, or
$0.92
per diluted share
Strong balance sheet growth with total deposits increasing 9% and total loans growing 7% year-over-year
Book Value and Tangible Book Value
(1)
per share both increasing 11% year-over-year, reaching record levels
Capital ratios continue to be strong, including
11.6%
CET1 and
15.6%
Total Capital
DALLAS, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the first quarter of 2025.
“We continue to leverage our diversified product suite and financially resilient balance sheet to effectively support our clients’ objectives,” said Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO. “With significant year-over-year improvements to many key financial and operating metrics, we remain focused on achieving published financial targets in the back-half of this year.”
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
1st Quarter
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2025
2024
2024
OPERATING RESULTS
Net income
$
47,047
$
71,023
$
26,142
Net income available to common stockholders
$
42,734
$
66,711
$
21,829
Pre-provision net revenue
(3)
$
77,458
$
111,522
$
53,935
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.92
$
1.43
$
0.46
Diluted common shares
46,616,704
46,770,961
47,711,192
Return on average assets
0.61
%
0.88
%
0.36
%
Return on average common equity
5.56
%
8.50
%
3.03
%
OPERATING RESULTS, ADJUSTED
(2)
Net income
$
47,047
$
71,023
$
33,898
Net income available to common stockholders
$
42,734
$
66,711
$
29,585
Pre-provision net revenue
(3)
$
77,458
$
111,522
$
63,953
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.92
$
1.43
$
0.62
Diluted common shares
46,616,704
46,770,961
47,711,192
Return on average assets
0.61
%
0.88
%
0.47
%
Return on average common equity
5.56
%
8.50
%
4.11
%
BALANCE SHEET
Loans held for investment
$
17,654,243
$
17,234,492
$
16,677,691
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance
4,725,541
5,215,574
4,153,313
Total loans held for investment
22,379,784
22,450,066
20,831,004
Loans held for sale
—
—
37,750
Total assets
31,375,749
30,731,883
29,180,585
Non-interest bearing deposits
7,874,780
7,485,428
8,478,215
Total deposits
26,053,034
25,238,599
23,954,037
Stockholders’ equity
3,429,774
3,367,936
3,170,662
(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(2) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense.
FIRST
QUARTER
2025
COMPARED TO
FOURTH
QUARTER 2024
For the first quarter of 2025, net income available to common stockholders was $42.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $66.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $17.0 million, compared to $18.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The $17.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the first quarter of 2025 resulted primarily from an increase in criticized loans and $9.8 million in net charge-offs, as well as uncertainty in the economic outlook.
Net interest income was $236.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $229.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as a decrease in funding costs was partially offset by a decrease in average earning assets. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.19%, an increase of 26 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 3 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance, yields increased 20 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits was 2.76% for the first quarter of 2025, a 5 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024.
Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $9.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to a decrease in investment banking and advisory fees.
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 increased $30.9 million, or 18%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, primarily as a result of the effect of seasonal payroll expenses that peak in the first quarter.
FIRST
QUARTER
2025
COMPARED TO
FIRST
QUARTER
2024
Net income available to common stockholders was $42.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.
The first quarter of 2025 included a $17.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting an increase in criticized loans, $9.8 million in net charge-offs and uncertainty in the economic outlook, compared to a $19.0 million provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024.
Net interest income increased to $236.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $215.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in average total LHI and a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities and a decrease in earning asset yields. Net interest margin increased 16 basis points to 3.19% for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the first quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 41 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 33 basis points from the first quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits decreased 21 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased $3.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts, trading income and other non-interest income, partially offset by a decrease in investment banking and advisory fees.
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 increased $627,000 compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits and communications and technology expense, partially offset by a decrease in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) expense. The first quarter of 2024 included $3.0 million in additional FDIC special assessment expense.
CREDIT QUALITY
Net charge-offs of $9.8 million were recorded during the first quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $12.1 million and $10.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $762.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $714.0 million at December 31, 2024 and $859.5 million at March 31, 2024. Non-accrual LHI totaled $93.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $111.2 million at December 31, 2024 and $92.8 million at March 31, 2024. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the first quarter of 2025 was 0.42%, compared to 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.45% for the first quarter of 2024. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.48% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.45% and 1.46% at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL
All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of March 31, 2025. CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 11.6%, 13.1%, 15.6% and 11.8%, respectively, at March 31, 2025, compared to 11.4%, 12.8%, 15.4% and 11.3%, respectively, at December 31, 2024 and 12.4%, 13.9%, 16.6% and 12.4%, respectively, at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 10.0%, compared to 10.0% at December 31, 2024 and 9.8% at March 31, 2024.
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 396,106 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price, including excise tax expense, of $31.2 million, at a weighted average price of $78.25 per share.
About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ
®
: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000
®
Index and the S&P MidCap 400
®
, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.
Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI’s financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.
Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic or business conditions in Texas, the United States or globally that impact TCBI or its customers; negative credit quality developments arising from the foregoing or other factors, including recent trade policies and their impact on our customers; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage its liquidity and maintain adequate regulatory capital to support its businesses; TCBI’s ability to pursue and execute upon growth plans, whether as a function of capital, liquidity or other limitations; TCBI’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy, including its strategic plan and developing and executing new lines of business and new products and services and potential strategic acquisitions; the extensive regulations to which TCBI is subject and its ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, including legislative and regulatory changes; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage information technology systems, including third party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches; TCBI’s ability to use technology to provide products and services to its customers; risks related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; changes in interest rates, including the impact of interest rates on TCBI’s securities portfolio and funding costs, as well as related balance sheet implications stemming from the fair value of our assets and liabilities; the effectiveness of TCBI’s risk management processes strategies and monitoring; fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting TCBI’s loans; the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel and other employees; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments, including in the context of regulatory examinations and related findings and actions; negative press and social media attention with respect to the banking industry or TCBI, in particular; claims, litigation or regulatory investigations and actions that TCBI may become subject to; severe weather, natural disasters, climate change, acts of war, terrorism, global conflict (including those already reported by the media, as well as others that may arise), or other external events, as well as related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and the risks and factors more fully described in TCBI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Interest income
$
427,289
$
437,571
$
452,533
$
422,068
$
417,378
Interest expense
191,255
207,964
212,431
205,486
202,369
Net interest income
236,034
229,607
240,102
216,582
215,009
Provision for credit losses
17,000
18,000
10,000
20,000
19,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
219,034
211,607
230,102
196,582
196,009
Non-interest income
44,444
54,074
(114,771
)
50,424
41,319
Non-interest expense
203,020
172,159
195,324
188,409
202,393
Income/(loss) before income taxes
60,458
93,522
(79,993
)
58,597
34,935
Income tax expense/(benefit)
13,411
22,499
(18,674
)
16,935
8,793
Net income/(loss)
47,047
71,023
(61,319
)
41,662
26,142
Preferred stock dividends
4,313
4,312
4,313
4,312
4,313
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders
$
42,734
$
66,711
$
(65,632
)
$
37,350
$
21,829
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share
$
0.92
$
1.43
$
(1.41
)
$
0.80
$
0.46
Diluted common shares
46,616,704
46,770,961
46,608,742
46,872,498
47,711,192
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$
31,375,749
$
30,731,883
$
31,629,299
$
29,854,994
$
29,180,585
Loans held for investment
17,654,243
17,234,492
16,764,512
16,700,569
16,677,691
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance
4,725,541
5,215,574
5,529,659
5,078,161
4,153,313
Loans held for sale
—
—
9,022
36,785
37,750
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents
3,600,969
3,012,307
3,894,537
2,691,352
3,148,157
Investment securities
4,531,219
4,396,115
4,405,520
4,388,976
4,414,280
Non-interest bearing deposits
7,874,780
7,485,428
9,070,804
7,987,715
8,478,215
Total deposits
26,053,034
25,238,599
25,865,255
23,818,327
23,954,037
Short-term borrowings
750,000
885,000
1,035,000
1,675,000
750,000
Long-term debt
660,521
660,346
660,172
659,997
859,823
Stockholders’ equity
3,429,774
3,367,936
3,354,044
3,175,601
3,170,662
End of period shares outstanding
46,024,933
46,233,812
46,207,757
46,188,078
46,986,275
Book value per share
$
68.00
$
66.36
$
66.09
$
62.26
$
61.10
Tangible book value per share
(1)
$
67.97
$
66.32
$
66.06
$
62.23
$
61.06
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS
Net interest margin
3.19
%
2.93
%
3.16
%
3.01
%
3.03
%
Return on average assets
0.61
%
0.88
%
(0.78
)%
0.56
%
0.36
%
Return on average assets, adjusted
(4)
0.61
%
0.88
%
1.00
%
0.57
%
0.47
%
Return on average common equity
5.56
%
8.50
%
(8.87
)%
5.26
%
3.03
%
Return on average common equity, adjusted
(4)
5.56
%
8.50
%
10.04
%
5.31
%
4.11
%
Efficiency ratio
(2)
72.4
%
60.7
%
155.8
%
70.6
%
79.0
%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted
(2)(4)
72.4
%
60.7
%
62.3
%
70.4
%
75.1
%
Non-interest income to average earning assets
0.60
%
0.69
%
(1.52
)%
0.71
%
0.59
%
Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted
(4)
0.60
%
0.69
%
0.86
%
0.71
%
0.59
%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets
2.75
%
2.21
%
2.59
%
2.65
%
2.89
%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted
(4)
2.75
%
2.21
%
2.52
%
2.65
%
2.74
%
Common equity to total assets
10.0
%
10.0
%
9.7
%
9.6
%
9.8
%
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets
(3)
10.0
%
10.0
%
9.7
%
9.6
%
9.8
%
Common Equity Tier 1
11.6
%
11.4
%
11.2
%
11.6
%
12.4
%
Tier 1 capital
13.1
%
12.8
%
12.6
%
13.1
%
13.9
%
Total capital
15.6
%
15.4
%
15.2
%
15.7
%
16.6
%
Leverage
11.8
%
11.3
%
11.4
%
12.2
%
12.4
%
(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.
(4) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
201,504
$
176,501
$
297,048
$
221,727
$
167,985
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents
3,600,969
3,012,307
3,894,537
2,691,352
3,148,157
Available-for-sale debt securities
3,678,378
3,524,686
3,518,662
3,483,231
3,491,510
Held-to-maturity debt securities
779,354
796,168
812,432
831,513
849,283
Equity securities
71,679
75,261
74,426
74,232
73,487
Trading securities
1,808
—
—
—
—
Investment securities
4,531,219
4,396,115
4,405,520
4,388,976
4,414,280
Loans held for sale
—
—
9,022
36,785
37,750
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance
4,725,541
5,215,574
5,529,659
5,078,161
4,153,313
Loans held for investment
17,654,243
17,234,492
16,764,512
16,700,569
16,677,691
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
278,379
271,709
273,143
267,297
263,962
Loans held for investment, net
22,101,405
22,178,357
22,021,028
21,511,433
20,567,042
Premises and equipment, net
84,575
85,443
81,577
69,464
49,899
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
854,581
881,664
919,071
933,761
793,976
Goodwill and intangibles, net
1,496
1,496
1,496
1,496
1,496
Total assets
$
31,375,749
$
30,731,883
$
31,629,299
$
29,854,994
$
29,180,585
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
7,874,780
$
7,485,428
$
9,070,804
$
7,987,715
$
8,478,215
Interest bearing deposits
18,178,254
17,753,171
16,794,451
15,830,612
15,475,822
Total deposits
26,053,034
25,238,599
25,865,255
23,818,327
23,954,037
Accrued interest payable
25,270
23,680
18,679
23,841
32,352
Other liabilities
457,150
556,322
696,149
502,228
413,711
Short-term borrowings
750,000
885,000
1,035,000
1,675,000
750,000
Long-term debt
660,521
660,346
660,172
659,997
859,823
Total liabilities
27,945,975
27,363,947
28,275,255
26,679,393
26,009,923
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
Authorized shares - 10,000,000
Issued shares
(1)
300,000
300,000
300,000
300,000
300,000
Common stock, $.01 par value:
Authorized shares - 100,000,000
Issued shares
(2)
517
515
515
515
514
Additional paid-in capital
1,060,028
1,056,719
1,054,614
1,050,114
1,044,669
Retained earnings
2,538,385
2,495,651
2,428,940
2,494,572
2,457,222
Treasury stock
(3)
(332,994
)
(301,842
)
(301,868
)
(301,868
)
(251,857
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
(136,162
)
(183,107
)
(128,157
)
(367,732
)
(379,886
)
Total stockholders’ equity
3,429,774
3,367,936
3,354,044
3,175,601
3,170,662
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
31,375,749
$
30,731,883
$
31,629,299
$
29,854,994
$
29,180,585
(1)
Preferred stock - issued shares
300,000
300,000
300,000
300,000
300,000
(2)
Common stock - issued shares
51,707,542
51,520,315
51,494,260
51,474,581
51,420,680
(3)
Treasury stock - shares at cost
5,682,609
5,286,503
5,286,503
5,286,503
4,434,405
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
334,150
$
330,879
Investment securities
46,565
32,144
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents
46,574
54,355
Total interest income
427,289
417,378
Interest expense
Deposits
174,936
175,600
Short-term borrowings
8,246
12,783
Long-term debt
8,073
13,986
Total interest expense
191,255
202,369
Net interest income
236,034
215,009
Provision for credit losses
17,000
19,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
219,034
196,009
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
7,840
6,339
Wealth management and trust fee income
3,964
3,567
Brokered loan fees
1,949
1,911
Investment banking and advisory fees
16,478
18,424
Trading income
5,939
4,712
Other
8,274
6,366
Total non-interest income
44,444
41,319
Non-interest expense
Salaries and benefits
131,641
128,727
Occupancy expense
10,844
9,737
Marketing
5,009
6,036
Legal and professional
14,989
16,195
Communications and technology
23,642
21,114
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment
5,341
8,421
Other
11,554
12,163
Total non-interest expense
203,020
202,393
Income before income taxes
60,458
34,935
Income tax expense
13,411
8,793
Net income
47,047
26,142
Preferred stock dividends
4,313
4,313
Net income available to common stockholders
$
42,734
$
21,829
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.93
$
0.46
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.92
$
0.46
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
(dollars in thousands)
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
Beginning balance
$
271,709
$
273,143
$
267,297
$
263,962
$
249,973
Allowance established for acquired purchase credit deterioration loans
—
—
2,579
—
—
Loans charged-off:
Commercial
10,197
14,100
6,120
9,997
7,544
Commercial real estate
500
2,566
262
2,111
3,325
Consumer
—
—
30
—
—
Total charge-offs
10,697
16,666
6,412
12,108
10,869
Recoveries:
Commercial
483
4,562
329
153
105
Commercial real estate
413
18
—
—
—
Consumer
4
15
—
—
—
Total recoveries
900
4,595
329
153
105
Net charge-offs
9,797
12,071
6,083
11,955
10,764
Provision for credit losses on loans
16,467
10,637
9,350
15,290
24,753
Ending balance
$
278,379
$
271,709
$
273,143
$
267,297
$
263,962
Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:
Beginning balance
$
53,332
$
45,969
$
45,319
$
40,609
$
46,362
Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses
533
7,363
650
4,710
(5,753
)
Ending balance
$
53,865
$
53,332
$
45,969
$
45,319
$
40,609
Total allowance for credit losses
$
332,244
$
325,041
$
319,112
$
312,616
$
304,571
Total provision for credit losses
$
17,000
$
18,000
$
10,000
$
20,000
$
19,000
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment
1.24
%
1.21
%
1.23
%
1.23
%
1.27
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment
1.29
%
1.22
%
1.24
%
1.27
%
1.32
%
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment
(1)
0.18
%
0.22
%
0.11
%
0.23
%
0.22
%
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months
(1)
0.18
%
0.19
%
0.20
%
0.22
%
0.20
%
Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment
(1)
0.32
%
0.32
%
0.18
%
0.38
%
0.38
%
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment
1.48
%
1.45
%
1.43
%
1.44
%
1.46
%
(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS, PAST DUE LOANS AND CRITICIZED LOANS
(dollars in thousands)
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-accrual loans held for investment
$
93,565
$
111,165
$
88,960
$
85,021
$
92,849
Non-accrual loans held for sale
(1)
—
—
—
—
9,250
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
—
—
Total non-performing assets
$
93,565
$
111,165
$
88,960
$
85,021
$
102,099
Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment
0.42
%
0.50
%
0.40
%
0.39
%
0.45
%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.30
%
0.36
%
0.28
%
0.28
%
0.35
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment
3.0x
2.4x
3.1x
3.1x
2.8x
Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment
3.6x
2.9x
3.6x
3.7x
3.3x
LOANS PAST DUE
Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing
$
791
$
4,265
$
5,281
$
286
$
3,674
Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment
—
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
—
%
0.02
%
Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
64
$
147
CRITICIZED LOANS
Criticized loans
$
762,887
$
713,951
$
897,727
$
859,671
$
859,539
Criticized loans to total loans held for investment
3.41
%
3.18
%
4.03
%
3.95
%
4.13
%
Special mention loans
$
484,165
$
435,626
$
579,802
$
593,305
$
584,528
Special mention loans to total loans held for investment
2.16
%
1.94
%
2.60
%
2.72
%
2.81
%
(1) First quarter 2024 includes one non-accrual loan previously reported in loans held for investment that was transferred at fair value to held for sale as of March 31, 2024.
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
334,150
$
340,388
$
361,407
$
345,251
$
330,879
Investment securities
46,565
44,102
38,389
33,584
32,144
Interest bearing deposits in other banks
46,574
53,081
52,737
43,233
54,355
Total interest income
427,289
437,571
452,533
422,068
417,378
Interest expense
Deposits
174,936
189,061
190,255
181,280
175,600
Short-term borrowings
8,246
10,678
13,784
12,749
12,783
Long-term debt
8,073
8,225
8,392
11,457
13,986
Total interest expense
191,255
207,964
212,431
205,486
202,369
Net interest income
236,034
229,607
240,102
216,582
215,009
Provision for credit losses
17,000
18,000
10,000
20,000
19,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
219,034
211,607
230,102
196,582
196,009
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
7,840
6,989
6,307
5,911
6,339
Wealth management and trust fee income
3,964
4,009
4,040
3,699
3,567
Brokered loan fees
1,949
2,519
2,400
2,131
1,911
Investment banking and advisory fees
16,478
26,740
34,753
25,048
18,424
Trading income
5,939
5,487
5,786
5,650
4,712
Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net
—
—
(179,581
)
—
—
Other
8,274
8,330
11,524
7,985
6,366
Total non-interest income
44,444
54,074
(114,771
)
50,424
41,319
Non-interest expense
Salaries and benefits
131,641
97,873
121,138
118,840
128,727
Occupancy expense
10,844
11,926
12,937
10,666
9,737
Marketing
5,009
4,454
5,863
5,996
6,036
Legal and professional
14,989
15,180
11,135
11,273
16,195
Communications and technology
23,642
24,007
25,951
22,013
21,114
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment
5,341
4,454
4,906
5,570
8,421
Other
11,554
14,265
13,394
14,051
12,163
Total non-interest expense
203,020
172,159
195,324
188,409
202,393
Income/(loss) before income taxes
60,458
93,522
(79,993
)
58,597
34,935
Income tax expense/(benefit)
13,411
22,499
(18,674
)
16,935
8,793
Net income/(loss)
47,047
71,023
(61,319
)
41,662
26,142
Preferred stock dividends
4,313
4,312
4,313
4,312
4,313
Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders
$
42,734
$
66,711
$
(65,632
)
$
37,350
$
21,829
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(1)
(dollars in thousands)
1st Quarter 2025
4th Quarter 2024
1st Quarter 2024
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Assets
Investment securities
(2)
$
4,463,876
$
46,565
4.10
%
$
4,504,101
$
44,102
3.79
%
$
4,299,368
$
32,144
2.77
%
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents
4,255,796
46,574
4.44
%
4,472,772
53,081
4.72
%
4,051,627
54,355
5.40
%
Loans held for sale
335
2
2.97
%
—
—
—
%
51,164
1,184
9.31
%
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance
3,972,106
38,527
3.93
%
5,409,980
50,685
3.73
%
3,517,707
31,455
3.60
%
Loans held for investment
(3)
17,527,070
296,091
6.85
%
16,919,925
289,916
6.82
%
16,522,089
298,306
7.26
%
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
272,758
—
—
%
272,975
—
—
249,936
—
—
%
Loans held for investment, net
21,226,418
334,618
6.39
%
22,056,930
340,601
6.14
%
19,789,860
329,761
6.70
%
Total earning assets
29,946,425
427,759
5.76
%
31,033,803
437,784
5.59
%
28,192,019
417,444
5.88
%
Cash and other assets
1,157,184
1,178,284
1,058,463
Total assets
$
31,103,609
$
32,212,087
$
29,250,482
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Transaction deposits
$
2,163,250
$
13,908
2.61
%
$
2,141,739
$
15,403
2.86
%
$
2,006,493
$
16,858
3.38
%
Savings deposits
13,357,243
133,577
4.06
%
12,932,458
144,393
4.44
%
11,409,677
136,790
4.82
%
Time deposits
2,329,384
27,451
4.78
%
2,331,009
29,265
4.99
%
1,719,325
21,952
5.14
%
Total interest bearing deposits
17,849,877
174,936
3.97
%
17,405,206
189,061
4.32
%
15,135,495
175,600
4.67
%
Short-term borrowings
751,500
8,246
4.45
%
883,326
10,678
4.81
%
912,088
12,783
5.64
%
Long-term debt
660,445
8,073
4.96
%
660,270
8,225
4.96
%
859,509
13,986
6.54
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
19,261,822
191,255
4.03
%
18,948,802
207,964
4.37
%
16,907,092
202,369
4.81
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
7,875,244
9,319,711
8,637,775
Other liabilities
552,154
522,641
509,286
Stockholders’ equity
3,414,389
3,420,933
3,196,329
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
31,103,609
$
32,212,087
$
29,250,482
Net interest income
$
236,504
$
229,820
$
215,075
Net interest margin
3.19
%
2.93
%
3.03
%
(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.
(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.
(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
The following items are non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted non-interest income, adjusted non-interest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”), adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest income to average earning assets and adjusted non-interest expense to average earning assets. These are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The table below provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.
These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for certain items, listed below, that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to assist management and investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, business performance and capital position. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. As such, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
1st Quarter
2025
4th Quarter
2024
3rd Quarter
2024
2nd Quarter
2024
1st Quarter
2024
Net interest income
$
236,034
$
229,607
$
240,102
$
216,582
$
215,009
Non-interest income
44,444
54,074
(114,771
)
50,424
41,319
Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net
—
—
179,581
—
—
Non-interest income, adjusted
44,444
54,074
64,810
50,424
41,319
Non-interest expense
203,020
172,159
195,324
188,409
202,393
FDIC special assessment
—
—
651
(462
)
(3,000
)
Restructuring expenses
—
—
(5,923
)
—
(2,018
)
Legal Settlement
—
—
—
—
(5,000
)
Non-interest expense, adjusted
203,020
172,159
190,052
187,947
192,375
Provision for credit losses
17,000
18,000
10,000
20,000
19,000
Income tax expense/(benefit)
13,411
22,499
(18,674
)
16,935
8,793
Tax effect of adjustments
—
—
44,880
104
2,262
Income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted
13,411
22,499
26,206
17,039
11,055
Net income/(loss)
(1)
$
47,047
$
71,023
$
(61,319
)
$
41,662
$
26,142
Net income/(loss), adjusted
(1)
$
47,047
$
71,023
$
78,654
$
42,020
$
33,898
Preferred stock dividends
4,313
4,312
4,313
4,312
4,313
Net income/(loss) to common stockholders
(2)
$
42,734
$
66,711
$
(65,632
)
$
37,350
$
21,829
Net income/(loss) to common stockholders, adjusted
(2)
$
42,734
$
66,711
$
74,341
$
37,708
$
29,585
PPNR
(3)
$
77,458
$
111,522
$
(69,993
)
$
78,597
$
53,935
PPNR
(3)
, adjusted
$
77,458
$
111,522
$
114,860
$
79,059
$
63,953
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
46,616,704
46,770,961
46,608,742
46,872,498
47,711,192
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share
$
0.92
$
1.43
$
(1.41
)
$
0.80
$
0.46
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted
$
0.92
$
1.43
$
1.59
$
0.80
$
0.62
Average total assets
$
31,103,609
$
32,212,087
$
31,215,173
$
29,750,852
$
29,250,482
Return on average assets
0.61
%
0.88
%
(0.78
)%
0.56
%
0.36
%
Return on average assets, adjusted
0.61
%
0.88
%
1.00
%
0.57
%
0.47
%
Average common equity
$
3,114,389
$
3,120,933
$
2,945,238
$
2,857,661
$
2,896,329
Return on average common equity
5.56
%
8.50
%
(8.87
)%
5.26
%
3.03
%
Return on average common equity, adjusted
5.56
%
8.50
%
10.04
%
5.31
%
4.11
%
Efficiency ratio
(4)
72.4
%
60.7
%
155.8
%
70.6
%
79.0
%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted
(4)
72.4
%
60.7
%
62.3
%
70.4
%
75.1
%
Average earning assets
$
29,946,425
$
31,033,803
$
29,975,318
$
28,573,791
$
28,192,019
Non-interest income to average earning assets
0.60
%
0.69
%
(1.52
)%
0.71
%
0.59
%
Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted
0.60
%
0.69
%
0.86
%
0.71
%
0.59
%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets
2.75
%
2.21
%
2.59
%
2.65
%
2.89
%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted
2.75
%
2.21
%
2.52
%
2.65
%
2.74
%
(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit). On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted.
(2) Net income/(loss), less preferred stock dividends. On an adjusted basis, net income/(loss), adjusted, less preferred stock dividends.
(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expense, adjusted, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, adjusted.
