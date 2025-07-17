Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports 86% Year-over-Year Increase in Q2 2025 Net Income

Texas Capital Bancshares reports significant year-over-year increases in net income, loans, and earnings per share for Q2 2025.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, with net income increasing to $77.3 million and net income available to common stockholders rising to $73.0 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 86% and 95%, respectively. The earnings per share reached $1.58, up 98% year-over-year, while adjusted earnings per share grew to $1.63, marking a 104% increase. The company's total loans saw a 7% increase compared to the previous quarter and a 10% year-over-year rise. Both book value and tangible book value per share rose by 13%, reaching record highs. CEO Rob C. Holmes attributed this success to the strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing client service and improving financial outcomes. The bank continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and robust capital ratios, positioning it well for sustained growth.

Strong financial performance with second quarter 2025 net income of $77.3 million, representing an 86% increase year-over-year.

Significant increase in earnings per share (EPS) to $1.58, a 98% rise compared to the same quarter last year.

Record growth in Book Value and Tangible Book Value per share, both up 13% year-over-year, indicating solid shareholder value enhancement.

Continued strong balance sheet growth with total loans increasing by 7% quarter-over-quarter, indicating healthy lending activity and potential future income growth.

Net charge-offs increased to $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, up from $12.0 million in the same quarter the previous year, indicating potential concerns about credit quality.

The provision for credit losses of $15.0 million, while lower than the previous year, still reflects ongoing credit risk associated with the increase in total loans held for investment and net charge-offs.

Non-accrual loans held for investment increased to $113.6 million compared to $93.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, raising concerns about asset quality and overall lending risks.

What were Texas Capital Bancshares' net income results for Q2 2025?

Texas Capital Bancshares reported a net income of $77.3 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How much did the EPS increase year-over-year?

The earnings per share (EPS) increased by 98% year-over-year, reaching $1.58 per diluted share.

What were the changes in the total loans for Q2 2025?

Total loans increased by 7% quarter-over-quarter and 10% year-over-year.

How did the book value per share change?

Book Value and Tangible Book Value per share increased by 13% year-over-year, reaching record levels.

What strategic focus is Texas Capital Bancshares emphasizing?

The company is focused on building a differentiated, full-service financial services firm to strengthen its client franchise.

DALLAS, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the second quarter of 2025.





“Our multi-year focus on building a differentiated, full-service financial services firm has strengthened our client franchise and consistently delivered high-quality outcomes across our platform, driving strong financial performance this quarter,” said Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO. “The strategic actions we’ve taken have structurally enhanced our earnings power, and as we enter the second half of the year, the breadth of our capabilities and the strength of our balance sheet position us to deliver durable, through-cycle results for both clients and shareholders.”















2nd Quarter













1st Quarter













2nd Quarter













(dollars in thousands except per share data)













2025





















2025





















2024

















OPERATING RESULTS































Net income





$





77,328













$





47,047













$





41,662













Net income available to common stockholders





$





73,016













$





42,734













$





37,350













Pre-provision net revenue



(3)







$





117,188













$





77,458













$





78,597













Diluted earnings per common share





$





1.58













$





0.92













$





0.80













Diluted common shares









46,215,394

















46,616,704

















46,872,498













Return on average assets









0.99





%













0.61





%













0.56





%









Return on average common equity









9.17





%













5.56





%













5.26





%







































OPERATING RESULTS, ADJUSTED







(1)

































Net income





$





79,841













$





47,047













$





42,020













Net income available to common stockholders





$





75,529













$





42,734













$





37,708













Pre-provision net revenue



(3)







$





120,475













$





77,458













$





79,059













Diluted earnings per common share





$





1.63













$





0.92













$





0.80













Diluted common shares









46,215,394

















46,616,704

















46,872,498













Return on average assets









1.02





%













0.61





%













0.57





%









Return on average common equity









9.48





%













5.56





%













5.31





%







































BALANCE SHEET































Loans held for investment





$





18,035,945













$





17,654,243













$





16,700,569













Loans held for investment, mortgage finance









5,889,589

















4,725,541

















5,078,161













Total loans held for investment









23,925,534

















22,379,784

















21,778,730













Loans held for sale









—

















—

















36,785













Total assets









31,943,535

















31,375,749

















29,854,994













Non-interest bearing deposits









7,718,006

















7,874,780

















7,987,715













Total deposits









26,064,309

















26,053,034

















23,818,327













Stockholders’ equity









3,510,070

















3,429,774

















3,175,601









































(1) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





(2) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.





(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense.







SECOND





QUARTER





2025





COMPARED TO





FIRST





QUARTER 2025







For the second quarter of 2025, net income available to common stockholders was $73.0 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, compared to $42.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.





Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 was $15.0 million, compared to $17.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. The $15.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the second quarter of 2025 resulted primarily from an increase in total loans held for investment (“LHI”) and $13.0 million in net charge-offs, partially offset by a decrease in criticized loans.





Net interest income was $253.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $236.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to increases in average earning assets and earning asset yields, a decrease in average short-term borrowings and the impact of one additional day in the second quarter. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.35%, an increase of 16 basis points from the first quarter of 2025. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 4 basis points from the first quarter of 2025 and LHI, mortgage finance, yields increased 49 basis points from the first quarter of 2025. Total cost of deposits was 2.65% for the second quarter of 2025, an 11 basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2025.





Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $9.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to increases in investment banking and advisory fees and trading income, partially offset by a $1.9 million loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities recognized during the second quarter of 2025.





Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 decreased $12.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to decreases in salaries and benefits, related to the effect of seasonal payroll expenses that peak in the first quarter, and legal and professional expense, partially offset by an increase in other non-interest expense.







SECOND





QUARTER





2025





COMPARED TO





SECOND





QUARTER





2024







Net income available to common stockholders was $73.0 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $37.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.





The second quarter of 2025 included a $15.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting an increase in total LHI and $13.0 million in net charge-offs, partially offset by a decline in criticized loans, compared to a $20.0 million provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024.





Net interest income increased to $253.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $216.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in average earning assets and a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities. Net interest margin increased 34 basis points to 3.35% for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 44 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 48 basis points from the second quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits decreased 34 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024.





Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $3.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts, trading income and other non-interest income, partially offset by the loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities mentioned above.





Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 increased $1.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, occupancy expense and communications and technology expense, partially offset by a decrease in marketing expense.







CREDIT QUALITY







Net charge-offs of $13.0 million were recorded during the second quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $9.8 million and $12.0 million during the first quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2024, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $637.5 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $762.9 million at March 31, 2025 and $859.7 million at June 30, 2024. Non-accrual LHI totaled $113.6 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $93.6 million at March 31, 2025 and $85.0 million at June 30, 2024. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the second quarter of 2025 was 0.47%, compared to 0.42% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.39% for the second quarter of 2024. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.40% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.48% and 1.44% at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.







REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL







All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of June 30, 2025. CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 11.4%, 12.9%, 15.3% and 11.8%, respectively, at June 30, 2025, compared to 11.6%, 13.1%, 15.6% and 11.8%, respectively, at March 31, 2025 and 11.6%, 13.1%, 15.7% and 12.2%, respectively, at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 10.1%, compared to 10.0% at March 31, 2025 and 9.6% at June 30, 2024.





During the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 317,860 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price, including excise tax expense, of $21.0 million, at a weighted average price of $65.50 per share.









About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.











Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ







®







: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000







®







Index and the S&P MidCap 400







®







, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.











Forward Looking Statements











This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI’s financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.









Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic or business conditions in Texas, the United States or globally that impact TCBI or its customers; negative credit quality developments arising from the foregoing or other factors, including recent trade policies and their impact on our customers; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage its liquidity and maintain adequate regulatory capital to support its businesses; TCBI’s ability to pursue and execute upon growth plans, whether as a function of capital, liquidity or other limitations; TCBI’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy, including its strategic plan and developing and executing new lines of business and new products and services and potential strategic acquisitions; the extensive regulations to which TCBI is subject and its ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, including legislative and regulatory changes; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage information technology systems, including third party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches; TCBI’s ability to use technology to provide products and services to its customers; risks related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; changes in interest rates, including the impact of interest rates on TCBI’s securities portfolio and funding costs, as well as related balance sheet implications stemming from the fair value of our assets and liabilities; the effectiveness of TCBI’s risk management processes strategies and monitoring; fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting TCBI’s loans; the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel and other employees; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments, including in the context of regulatory examinations and related findings and actions; negative press and social media attention with respect to the banking industry or TCBI, in particular; claims, litigation or regulatory investigations and actions that TCBI may become subject to; severe weather, natural disasters, climate change, acts of war, terrorism, global or other geopolitical conflicts, or other external events, as well as related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and the risks and factors more fully described in TCBI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.













TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.













SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)













(dollars in thousands except per share data)

















2nd Quarter









1st Quarter









4th Quarter









3rd Quarter









2nd Quarter





















2025

















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME































Interest income





$





439,567









$





427,289









$





437,571









$





452,533









$





422,068













Interest expense









186,172













191,255













207,964













212,431













205,486













Net interest income









253,395













236,034













229,607













240,102













216,582













Provision for credit losses









15,000













17,000













18,000













10,000













20,000













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









238,395













219,034













211,607













230,102













196,582













Non-interest income









54,069













44,444













54,074













(114,771





)









50,424













Non-interest expense









190,276













203,020













172,159













195,324













188,409













Income/(loss) before income taxes









102,188













60,458













93,522













(79,993





)









58,597













Income tax expense/(benefit)









24,860













13,411













22,499













(18,674





)









16,935













Net income/(loss)









77,328













47,047













71,023













(61,319





)









41,662













Preferred stock dividends









4,312













4,313













4,312













4,313













4,312













Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders





$





73,016









$





42,734









$





66,711









$





(65,632





)





$





37,350













Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share





$





1.58









$





0.92









$





1.43









$





(1.41





)





$





0.80













Diluted common shares









46,215,394













46,616,704













46,770,961













46,608,742













46,872,498















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA































Total assets





$





31,943,535









$





31,375,749









$





30,731,883









$





31,629,299









$





29,854,994













Loans held for investment









18,035,945













17,654,243













17,234,492













16,764,512













16,700,569













Loans held for investment, mortgage finance









5,889,589













4,725,541













5,215,574













5,529,659













5,078,161













Loans held for sale









—













—













—













9,022













36,785













Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents









2,507,691













3,600,969













3,012,307













3,894,537













2,691,352













Investment securities









4,608,628













4,531,219













4,396,115













4,405,520













4,388,976













Non-interest bearing deposits









7,718,006













7,874,780













7,485,428













9,070,804













7,987,715













Total deposits









26,064,309













26,053,034













25,238,599













25,865,255













23,818,327













Short-term borrowings









1,250,000













750,000













885,000













1,035,000













1,675,000













Long-term debt









620,256













660,521













660,346













660,172













659,997













Stockholders’ equity









3,510,070













3,429,774













3,367,936













3,354,044













3,175,601









































End of period shares outstanding









45,746,836













46,024,933













46,233,812













46,207,757













46,188,078













Book value per share





$





70.17









$





68.00









$





66.36









$





66.09









$





62.26













Tangible book value per share



(1)







$





70.14









$





67.97









$





66.32









$





66.06









$





62.23















SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS































Net interest margin









3.35





%









3.19





%









2.93





%









3.16





%









3.01





%









Return on average assets









0.99





%









0.61





%









0.88





%





(0.78





)%









0.56





%









Return on average assets, adjusted



(4)











1.02





%









0.61





%









0.88





%









1.00





%









0.57





%









Return on average common equity









9.17





%









5.56





%









8.50





%





(8.87





)%









5.26





%









Return on average common equity, adjusted



(4)











9.48





%









5.56





%









8.50





%









10.04





%









5.31





%









Efficiency ratio



(2)











61.9





%









72.4





%









60.7





%









155.8





%









70.6





%









Efficiency ratio, adjusted



(2)(4)











61.1





%









72.4





%









60.7





%









62.3





%









70.4





%









Non-interest income to average earning assets









0.72





%









0.60





%









0.69





%





(1.52





)%









0.71





%









Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted



(4)











0.74





%









0.60





%









0.69





%









0.86





%









0.71





%









Non-interest expense to average earning assets









2.52





%









2.75





%









2.21





%









2.59





%









2.65





%









Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted



(4)











2.50





%









2.75





%









2.21





%









2.52





%









2.65





%









Common equity to total assets









10.1





%









10.0





%









10.0





%









9.7





%









9.6





%









Tangible common equity to total tangible assets



(3)











10.1





%









10.0





%









10.0





%









9.7





%









9.6





%









Common Equity Tier 1









11.4





%









11.6





%









11.4





%









11.2





%









11.6





%









Tier 1 capital









12.9





%









13.1





%









12.8





%









12.6





%









13.1





%









Total capital









15.3





%









15.6





%









15.4





%









15.2





%









15.7





%









Leverage









11.8





%









11.8





%









11.3





%









11.4





%









12.2





%









(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.





(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.





(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.





(4) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.















TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)













(dollars in thousands)

















June 30,









2025









March 31,









2025









December 31,









2024









September 30,









2024









June 30,









2024













Assets































Cash and due from banks





$





182,451









$





201,504









$





176,501









$





297,048









$





221,727













Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents









2,507,691













3,600,969













3,012,307













3,894,537













2,691,352













Available-for-sale debt securities









3,774,141













3,678,378













3,524,686













3,518,662













3,483,231













Held-to-maturity debt securities









761,907













779,354













796,168













812,432













831,513













Equity securities









68,692













71,679













75,261













74,426













74,232













Trading securities









3,888













1,808













—













—













—













Investment securities









4,608,628













4,531,219













4,396,115













4,405,520













4,388,976













Loans held for sale









—













—













—













9,022













36,785













Loans held for investment, mortgage finance









5,889,589













4,725,541













5,215,574













5,529,659













5,078,161













Loans held for investment









18,035,945













17,654,243













17,234,492













16,764,512













16,700,569













Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans









277,648













278,379













271,709













273,143













267,297













Loans held for investment, net









23,647,886













22,101,405













22,178,357













22,021,028













21,511,433













Premises and equipment, net









86,831













84,575













85,443













81,577













69,464













Accrued interest receivable and other assets









908,552













854,581













881,664













919,071













933,761













Goodwill and intangibles, net









1,496













1,496













1,496













1,496













1,496















Total assets







$





31,943,535









$





31,375,749









$





30,731,883









$





31,629,299









$





29,854,994











































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

































Liabilities:































Non-interest bearing deposits





$





7,718,006









$





7,874,780









$





7,485,428









$





9,070,804









$





7,987,715













Interest bearing deposits









18,346,303













18,178,254













17,753,171













16,794,451













15,830,612













Total deposits









26,064,309













26,053,034













25,238,599













25,865,255













23,818,327













Accrued interest payable









14,120













25,270













23,680













18,679













23,841













Other liabilities









484,780













457,150













556,322













696,149













502,228













Short-term borrowings









1,250,000













750,000













885,000













1,035,000













1,675,000













Long-term debt









620,256













660,521













660,346













660,172













659,997















Total liabilities











28,433,465













27,945,975













27,363,947













28,275,255













26,679,393











































Stockholders’ equity:































Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:





























Authorized shares - 10,000,000





























Issued shares



(1)











300,000













300,000













300,000













300,000













300,000













Common stock, $.01 par value:





























Authorized shares - 100,000,000





























Issued shares



(2)











517













517













515













515













515













Additional paid-in capital









1,065,083













1,060,028













1,056,719













1,054,614













1,050,114













Retained earnings









2,611,401













2,538,385













2,495,651













2,428,940













2,494,572













Treasury stock



(3)











(354,000





)









(332,994





)









(301,842





)









(301,868





)









(301,868





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes









(112,931





)









(136,162





)









(183,107





)









(128,157





)









(367,732





)











Total stockholders’ equity











3,510,070













3,429,774













3,367,936













3,354,044













3,175,601















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





31,943,535









$





31,375,749









$





30,731,883









$





31,629,299









$





29,854,994











































(1)



Preferred stock - issued shares









300,000













300,000













300,000













300,000













300,000















(2)



Common stock - issued shares









51,747,305













51,707,542













51,520,315













51,494,260













51,474,581















(3)



Treasury stock - shares at cost









6,000,469













5,682,609













5,286,503













5,286,503













5,286,503



























TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





























(dollars in thousands except per share data)

































Three Months Ended June 30,









Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025













2024













2025













2024













Interest income



























Interest and fees on loans





$





364,358









$





345,251





$





698,508









$





676,130









Investment securities









45,991













33,584









92,556













65,728









Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents









29,218













43,233









75,792













97,588









Total interest income









439,567













422,068









866,856













839,446











Interest expense



























Deposits









174,798













181,280









349,734













356,880









Short-term borrowings









3,444













12,749









11,690













25,532









Long-term debt









7,930













11,457









16,003













25,443









Total interest expense









186,172













205,486









377,427













407,855











Net interest income











253,395













216,582









489,429













431,591











Provision for credit losses











15,000













20,000









32,000













39,000











Net interest income after provision for credit losses











238,395













196,582









457,429













392,591











Non-interest income



























Service charges on deposit accounts









8,182













5,911









16,022













12,250









Wealth management and trust fee income









3,730













3,699









7,694













7,266









Brokered loan fees









2,398













2,131









4,347













4,042









Investment banking and advisory fees









24,109













25,048









40,587













43,472









Trading income









7,896













5,650









13,835













10,362









Available-for-sale debt securities losses









(1,886





)









—









(1,886





)









—









Other









9,640













7,985









17,914













14,351









Total non-interest income









54,069













50,424









98,513













91,743











Non-interest expense



























Salaries and benefits









120,154













118,840









251,795













247,567









Occupancy expense









12,144













10,666









22,988













20,403









Marketing









3,624













5,996









8,633













12,032









Legal and professional









11,069













11,273









26,058













27,468









Communications and technology









24,314













22,013









47,956













43,127









Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment









5,096













5,570









10,437













13,991









Other









13,875













14,051









25,429













26,214









Total non-interest expense









190,276













188,409









393,296













390,802











Income before income taxes











102,188













58,597









162,646













93,532









Income tax expense









24,860













16,935









38,271













25,728











Net income











77,328













41,662









124,375













67,804











Preferred stock dividends











4,312













4,312









8,625













8,625











Net income available to common stockholders







$





73,016









$





37,350





$





115,750









$





59,179



































Basic earnings per common share







$





1.59









$





0.80





$





2.52









$





1.26











Diluted earnings per common share







$





1.58









$





0.80





$





2.49









$





1.25























TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.













SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE













(dollars in thousands)

















2nd Quarter









1st Quarter









4th Quarter









3rd Quarter









2nd Quarter





















2025

















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















Allowance for credit losses on loans:































Beginning balance





$





278,379









$





271,709









$





273,143









$





267,297









$





263,962













Allowance established for acquired purchase credit deterioration loans









—













—













—













2,579













—













Loans charged-off:





























Commercial









13,020













10,197













14,100













6,120













9,997













Commercial real estate









431













500













2,566













262













2,111













Consumer









—













—













—













30













—













Total charge-offs









13,451













10,697













16,666













6,412













12,108













Recoveries:





























Commercial









486













483













4,562













329













153













Commercial real estate









—













413













18













—













—













Consumer









—













4













15













—













—













Total recoveries









486













900













4,595













329













153













Net charge-offs









12,965













9,797













12,071













6,083













11,955













Provision for credit losses on loans









12,234













16,467













10,637













9,350













15,290













Ending balance





$





277,648









$





278,379









$





271,709









$





273,143









$





267,297











































Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:































Beginning balance





$





53,865









$





53,332









$





45,969









$





45,319









$





40,609













Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses









2,766













533













7,363













650













4,710













Ending balance





$





56,631









$





53,865









$





53,332









$





45,969









$





45,319









































Total allowance for credit losses





$





334,279









$





332,244









$





325,041









$





319,112









$





312,616













Total provision for credit losses





$





15,000









$





17,000









$





18,000









$





10,000









$





20,000









































Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment









1.16





%









1.24





%









1.21





%









1.23





%









1.23





%









Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment









1.19





%









1.29





%









1.22





%









1.24





%









1.27





%









Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment



(1)











0.22





%









0.18





%









0.22





%









0.11





%









0.23





%









Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months



(1)











0.18





%









0.18





%









0.19





%









0.20





%









0.22





%









Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment



(1)











0.26





%









0.32





%









0.32





%









0.18





%









0.38





%









Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment









1.40





%









1.48





%









1.45





%









1.43





%









1.44





%









(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.















TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

































NON-PERFORMING ASSETS, PAST DUE LOANS AND CRITICIZED LOANS

























(dollars in thousands)





































2nd Quarter









1st Quarter









4th Quarter









3rd Quarter









2nd Quarter





















2025

















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















NON-PERFORMING ASSETS































Non-accrual loans held for investment





$





113,609









$





93,565









$





111,165









$





88,960









$





85,021













Non-accrual loans held for sale









—













—













—













—













—













Other real estate owned









—













—













—













—













—













Total non-performing assets





$





113,609









$





93,565









$





111,165









$





88,960









$





85,021









































Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment









0.47





%









0.42





%









0.50





%









0.40





%









0.39





%









Total non-performing assets to total assets









0.36





%









0.30





%









0.36





%









0.28





%









0.28





%









Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment





2.4x





3.0x





2.4x





3.1x





3.1x









Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment





2.9x





3.6x





2.9x





3.6x





3.7x







































LOANS PAST DUE































Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing





$





2,068









$





791









$





4,265









$





5,281









$





286













Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment









0.01





%









—





%









0.02





%









0.02





%









—





%









Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing





$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—









$





64











































CRITICIZED LOANS































Criticized loans





$





637,462









$





762,887









$





713,951









$





897,727









$





859,671













Criticized loans to total loans held for investment









2.66





%









3.41





%









3.18





%









4.03





%









3.95





%









Special mention loans





$





339,923









$





484,165









$





435,626









$





579,802









$





593,305













Special mention loans to total loans held for investment









1.42





%









2.16





%









1.94





%









2.60





%









2.72





%























TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)













(dollars in thousands)













































2nd Quarter









1st Quarter









4th Quarter









3rd Quarter









2nd Quarter





















2025













2025









2024













2024













2024













Interest income































Interest and fees on loans





$





364,358









$





334,150





$





340,388





$





361,407









$





345,251









Investment securities









45,991













46,565









44,102









38,389













33,584









Interest bearing deposits in other banks









29,218













46,574









53,081









52,737













43,233









Total interest income









439,567













427,289









437,571









452,533













422,068











Interest expense































Deposits









174,798













174,936









189,061









190,255













181,280









Short-term borrowings









3,444













8,246









10,678









13,784













12,749









Long-term debt









7,930













8,073









8,225









8,392













11,457









Total interest expense









186,172













191,255









207,964









212,431













205,486











Net interest income











253,395













236,034









229,607









240,102













216,582











Provision for credit losses











15,000













17,000









18,000









10,000













20,000











Net interest income after provision for credit losses











238,395













219,034









211,607









230,102













196,582











Non-interest income































Service charges on deposit accounts









8,182













7,840









6,989









6,307













5,911









Wealth management and trust fee income









3,730













3,964









4,009









4,040













3,699









Brokered loan fees









2,398













1,949









2,519









2,400













2,131









Investment banking and advisory fees









24,109













16,478









26,740









34,753













25,048









Trading income









7,896













5,939









5,487









5,786













5,650









Available-for-sale debt securities losses









(1,886





)









—









—









(179,581





)









—









Other









9,640













8,274









8,330









11,524













7,985









Total non-interest income









54,069













44,444









54,074









(114,771





)









50,424











Non-interest expense































Salaries and benefits









120,154













131,641









97,873









121,138













118,840









Occupancy expense









12,144













10,844









11,926









12,937













10,666









Marketing









3,624













5,009









4,454









5,863













5,996









Legal and professional









11,069













14,989









15,180









11,135













11,273









Communications and technology









24,314













23,642









24,007









25,951













22,013









Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment









5,096













5,341









4,454









4,906













5,570









Other









13,875













11,554









14,265









13,394













14,051









Total non-interest expense









190,276













203,020









172,159









195,324













188,409











Income/(loss) before income taxes











102,188













60,458









93,522









(79,993





)









58,597









Income tax expense/(benefit)









24,860













13,411









22,499









(18,674





)









16,935











Net income/(loss)











77,328













47,047









71,023









(61,319





)









41,662











Preferred stock dividends











4,312













4,313









4,312









4,313













4,312











Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders







$





73,016









$





42,734





$





66,711





$





(65,632





)





$





37,350























TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.













TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)







(1)















(dollars in thousands)

















2nd Quarter 2025













1st Quarter 2025













2nd Quarter 2024













YTD June 30, 2025













YTD June 30, 2024

















Average









Balance









Income/









Expense









Yield/









Rate













Average









Balance









Income/









Expense









Yield/









Rate













Average









Balance









Income/









Expense









Yield/









Rate













Average









Balance









Income/









Expense









Yield/









Rate













Average









Balance









Income/









Expense









Yield/









Rate













Assets























































































Investment securities



(2)







$





4,573,164





$





45,999





3.93





%









$





4,463,876





$





46,565





4.10





%









$





4,427,023





$





33,584





2.80





%









$





4,518,822





$





92,564





4.01





%









$





4,363,195





$





65,728





2.79





%









Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents









2,661,037









29,218





4.40





%













4,255,796









46,574





4.44





%













3,273,069









43,233





5.31





%













3,454,011









75,792





4.43





%













3,662,348









97,588





5.36





%









Loans held for sale









—









—





—





%













335









2





2.97





%













28,768









683





9.55





%













167









2





2.97





%













39,966









1,867





9.40





%









Loans held for investment, mortgage finance









5,327,559









58,707





4.42





%













3,972,106









38,527





3.93





%













4,357,288









42,722





3.94





%













4,653,577









97,234





4.21





%













3,937,498









74,177





3.79





%









Loans held for investment



(3)











18,018,626









306,142





6.81





%













17,527,070









296,091





6.85





%













16,750,788









301,910





7.25





%













17,774,206









602,233





6.83





%













16,636,438









600,216





7.26





%









Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans









278,035









—





—





%













272,758









—





—

















263,145









—





—





%













275,411









—





—

















256,541









—





—













Loans held for investment, net









23,068,150









364,849





6.34





%













21,226,418









334,618





6.39





%













20,844,931









344,632





6.65





%













22,152,372









699,467





6.37





%













20,317,395









674,393





6.68





%









Total earning assets









30,302,351









440,066





5.80





%













29,946,425









427,759





5.76





%













28,573,791









422,132





5.86





%













30,125,372









867,825





5.78





%













28,382,904









839,576





5.87





%









Cash and other assets









1,117,118





















1,157,184





















1,177,061





















1,137,040





















1,117,763



















Total assets







$





31,419,469

















$





31,103,609

















$





29,750,852

















$





31,262,412

















$





29,500,667







































































































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity























































































Transaction deposits





$





2,213,037





$





13,731





2.49





%









$





2,163,250





$





13,908





2.61





%









$





2,061,622





$





16,982





3.31





%









$





2,188,282





$





27,639





2.55





%









$





2,034,057





$





33,840





3.35





%









Savings deposits









13,727,095









134,272





3.92





%













13,357,243









133,577





4.06





%













11,981,668









143,173





4.81





%













13,543,190









267,849





3.99





%













11,695,673









279,963





4.81





%









Time deposits









2,361,525









26,795





4.55





%













2,329,384









27,451





4.78





%













1,658,899









21,125





5.12





%













2,345,543









54,246





4.66





%













1,689,112









43,077





5.13





%









Total interest bearing deposits









18,301,657









174,798





3.83





%













17,849,877









174,936





3.97





%













15,702,189









181,280





4.64





%













18,077,015









349,734





3.90





%













15,418,842









356,880





4.65





%









Short-term borrowings









306,176









3,444





4.51





%













751,500









8,246





4.45





%













927,253









12,749





5.53





%













527,608









11,690





4.47





%













919,670









25,532





5.58





%









Long-term debt









649,469









7,930





4.90





%













660,445









8,073





4.96





%













778,401









11,457





5.92





%













654,927









16,003





4.93





%













818,955









25,443





6.25





%









Total interest bearing liabilities









19,257,302









186,172





3.88





%













19,261,822









191,255





4.03





%













17,407,843









205,486





4.75





%













19,259,550









377,427





3.95





%













17,157,467









407,855





4.78





%









Non-interest bearing deposits









8,191,402





















7,875,244





















8,647,594





















8,034,196





















8,642,685

















Other liabilities









475,724





















552,154





















537,754





















513,728





















523,520

















Stockholders’ equity









3,495,041





















3,414,389





















3,157,661





















3,454,938





















3,176,995



















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





31,419,469

















$





31,103,609

















$





29,750,852

















$





31,262,412

















$





29,500,667



















Net interest income











$





253,894

















$





236,504

















$





216,646

















$





490,398

















$





431,721















Net interest margin















3.35





%

















3.19





%

















3.01





%

















3.27





%

















3.02





%









(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.





(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.





(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.







GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS







The following items are non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted non-interest income, adjusted non-interest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”), adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest income to average earning assets and adjusted non-interest expense to average earning assets. These are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The table below provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.





These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for certain items, listed below, that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to assist management and investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, business performance and capital position. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. As such, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP.











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

























(dollars in thousands except per share data)









2nd Quarter









2025









1st Quarter









2025









4th Quarter









2024









3rd Quarter









2024









2nd Quarter









2024











Net interest income





$





253,395









$





236,034









$





229,607









$





240,102









$





216,582









































Non-interest income









54,069













44,444













54,074













(114,771





)









50,424













Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net









1,886













—













—













179,581













—













Non-interest income, adjusted









55,955













44,444













54,074













64,810













50,424









































Non-interest expense









190,276













203,020













172,159













195,324













188,409













FDIC special assessment









—













—













—













651













(462





)









Restructuring expenses









(1,401





)









—













—













(5,923





)









—













Non-interest expense, adjusted









188,875













203,020













172,159













190,052













187,947









































Provision for credit losses









15,000













17,000













18,000













10,000













20,000









































Income tax expense/(benefit)









24,860













13,411













22,499













(18,674





)









16,935













Tax effect of adjustments









774













—













—













44,880













104













Income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted









25,634













13,411













22,499













26,206













17,039









































Net income/(loss)



(1)







$





77,328









$





47,047









$





71,023









$





(61,319





)





$





41,662













Net income/(loss), adjusted



(1)







$





79,841









$





47,047









$





71,023









$





78,654









$





42,020









































Preferred stock dividends









4,312













4,313













4,312













4,313













4,312









































Net income/(loss) to common stockholders



(2)







$





73,016









$





42,734









$





66,711









$





(65,632





)





$





37,350













Net income/(loss) to common stockholders, adjusted



(2)







$





75,529









$





42,734









$





66,711









$





74,341









$





37,708









































PPNR



(3)







$





117,188









$





77,458









$





111,522









$





(69,993





)





$





78,597













PPNR



(3)



, adjusted





$





120,475









$





77,458









$





111,522









$





114,860









$





79,059









































Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted









46,215,394













46,616,704













46,770,961













46,608,742













46,872,498













Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share





$





1.58









$





0.92









$





1.43









$





(1.41





)





$





0.80













Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted





$





1.63









$





0.92









$





1.43









$





1.59









$





0.80









































Average total assets





$





31,419,469









$





31,103,609









$





32,212,087









$





31,215,173









$





29,750,852













Return on average assets









0.99





%









0.61





%









0.88





%





(0.78





)%









0.56





%









Return on average assets, adjusted









1.02





%









0.61





%









0.88





%









1.00





%









0.57





%





































Average common equity





$





3,195,041









$





3,114,389









$





3,120,933









$





2,945,238









$





2,857,661













Return on average common equity









9.17





%









5.56





%









8.50





%





(8.87





)%









5.26





%









Return on average common equity, adjusted









9.48





%









5.56





%









8.50





%









10.04





%









5.31





%





































Efficiency ratio



(4)











61.9





%









72.4





%









60.7





%









155.8





%









70.6





%









Efficiency ratio, adjusted



(4)











61.1





%









72.4





%









60.7





%









62.3





%









70.4





%





































Average earning assets





$





30,302,351









$





29,946,425









$





31,033,803









$





29,975,318









$





28,573,791













Non-interest income to average earning assets









0.72





%









0.60





%









0.69





%





(1.52





)%









0.71





%









Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted









0.74





%









0.60





%









0.69





%









0.86





%









0.71





%









Non-interest expense to average earning assets









2.52





%









2.75





%









2.21





%









2.59





%









2.65





%









Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted









2.50





%









2.75





%









2.21





%









2.52





%









2.65





%









(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit). On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted.





(2) Net income/(loss), less preferred stock dividends. On an adjusted basis, net income/(loss), adjusted, less preferred stock dividends.





(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted.





(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expense, adjusted, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, adjusted.



