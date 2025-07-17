Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports 86% Year-over-Year Increase in Q2 2025 Net Income

Stocks
Texas Capital Bancshares reports significant year-over-year increases in net income, loans, and earnings per share for Q2 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, with net income increasing to $77.3 million and net income available to common stockholders rising to $73.0 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 86% and 95%, respectively. The earnings per share reached $1.58, up 98% year-over-year, while adjusted earnings per share grew to $1.63, marking a 104% increase. The company's total loans saw a 7% increase compared to the previous quarter and a 10% year-over-year rise. Both book value and tangible book value per share rose by 13%, reaching record highs. CEO Rob C. Holmes attributed this success to the strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing client service and improving financial outcomes. The bank continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and robust capital ratios, positioning it well for sustained growth.

Potential Positives

  • Strong financial performance with second quarter 2025 net income of $77.3 million, representing an 86% increase year-over-year.
  • Significant increase in earnings per share (EPS) to $1.58, a 98% rise compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Record growth in Book Value and Tangible Book Value per share, both up 13% year-over-year, indicating solid shareholder value enhancement.
  • Continued strong balance sheet growth with total loans increasing by 7% quarter-over-quarter, indicating healthy lending activity and potential future income growth.

Potential Negatives

  • Net charge-offs increased to $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, up from $12.0 million in the same quarter the previous year, indicating potential concerns about credit quality.
  • The provision for credit losses of $15.0 million, while lower than the previous year, still reflects ongoing credit risk associated with the increase in total loans held for investment and net charge-offs.
  • Non-accrual loans held for investment increased to $113.6 million compared to $93.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, raising concerns about asset quality and overall lending risks.

FAQ

What were Texas Capital Bancshares' net income results for Q2 2025?

Texas Capital Bancshares reported a net income of $77.3 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How much did the EPS increase year-over-year?

The earnings per share (EPS) increased by 98% year-over-year, reaching $1.58 per diluted share.

What were the changes in the total loans for Q2 2025?

Total loans increased by 7% quarter-over-quarter and 10% year-over-year.

How did the book value per share change?

Book Value and Tangible Book Value per share increased by 13% year-over-year, reaching record levels.

What strategic focus is Texas Capital Bancshares emphasizing?

The company is focused on building a differentiated, full-service financial services firm to strengthen its client franchise.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release





Second quarter




2025




net income of




$77.3 million




and net income available to common stockholders






of




$73.0 million




, up 86% and 95%, respectively, year-over-year






Second quarter




2025




EPS of




$1.58




per diluted share and adjusted EPS





(1)





of $1.63 per






diluted share, up 98% and 104%, respectively, year-over-year






Strong balance sheet growth with total loans increasing 7% quarter-over-quarter and 10% year-over-year






Book Value and Tangible Book Value





(2)





per share both increasing




13%




year-over-year, reaching record levels




DALLAS, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the second quarter of 2025.



“Our multi-year focus on building a differentiated, full-service financial services firm has strengthened our client franchise and consistently delivered high-quality outcomes across our platform, driving strong financial performance this quarter,” said Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO. “The strategic actions we’ve taken have structurally enhanced our earnings power, and as we enter the second half of the year, the breadth of our capabilities and the strength of our balance sheet position us to deliver durable, through-cycle results for both clients and shareholders.”

2nd Quarter


1st Quarter


2nd Quarter


(dollars in thousands except per share data)


2025




2025




2024


OPERATING RESULTS





Net income
$
77,328


$
47,047


$
41,662

Net income available to common stockholders
$
73,016


$
42,734


$
37,350

Pre-provision net revenue

(3)
$
117,188


$
77,458


$
78,597

Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.58


$
0.92


$
0.80

Diluted common shares

46,215,394



46,616,704



46,872,498

Return on average assets

0.99
%


0.61
%


0.56
%

Return on average common equity

9.17
%


5.56
%


5.26
%








OPERATING RESULTS, ADJUSTED



(1)





Net income
$
79,841


$
47,047


$
42,020

Net income available to common stockholders
$
75,529


$
42,734


$
37,708

Pre-provision net revenue

(3)
$
120,475


$
77,458


$
79,059

Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.63


$
0.92


$
0.80

Diluted common shares

46,215,394



46,616,704



46,872,498

Return on average assets

1.02
%


0.61
%


0.57
%

Return on average common equity

9.48
%


5.56
%


5.31
%








BALANCE SHEET





Loans held for investment
$
18,035,945


$
17,654,243


$
16,700,569

Loans held for investment, mortgage finance

5,889,589



4,725,541



5,078,161

Total loans held for investment

23,925,534



22,379,784



21,778,730

Loans held for sale











36,785

Total assets

31,943,535



31,375,749



29,854,994

Non-interest bearing deposits

7,718,006



7,874,780



7,987,715

Total deposits

26,064,309



26,053,034



23,818,327

Stockholders’ equity

3,510,070



3,429,774



3,175,601








(1) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.


(2) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.


(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense.




SECOND


QUARTER


2025


COMPARED TO


FIRST


QUARTER 2025



For the second quarter of 2025, net income available to common stockholders was $73.0 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, compared to $42.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.



Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 was $15.0 million, compared to $17.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. The $15.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the second quarter of 2025 resulted primarily from an increase in total loans held for investment (“LHI”) and $13.0 million in net charge-offs, partially offset by a decrease in criticized loans.



Net interest income was $253.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $236.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to increases in average earning assets and earning asset yields, a decrease in average short-term borrowings and the impact of one additional day in the second quarter. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.35%, an increase of 16 basis points from the first quarter of 2025. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 4 basis points from the first quarter of 2025 and LHI, mortgage finance, yields increased 49 basis points from the first quarter of 2025. Total cost of deposits was 2.65% for the second quarter of 2025, an 11 basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2025.



Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $9.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to increases in investment banking and advisory fees and trading income, partially offset by a $1.9 million loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities recognized during the second quarter of 2025.



Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 decreased $12.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to decreases in salaries and benefits, related to the effect of seasonal payroll expenses that peak in the first quarter, and legal and professional expense, partially offset by an increase in other non-interest expense.




SECOND


QUARTER


2025


COMPARED TO


SECOND


QUARTER


2024



Net income available to common stockholders was $73.0 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $37.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.



The second quarter of 2025 included a $15.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting an increase in total LHI and $13.0 million in net charge-offs, partially offset by a decline in criticized loans, compared to a $20.0 million provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024.



Net interest income increased to $253.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $216.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in average earning assets and a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities. Net interest margin increased 34 basis points to 3.35% for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 44 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 48 basis points from the second quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits decreased 34 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024.



Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $3.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts, trading income and other non-interest income, partially offset by the loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities mentioned above.



Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 increased $1.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, occupancy expense and communications and technology expense, partially offset by a decrease in marketing expense.




CREDIT QUALITY



Net charge-offs of $13.0 million were recorded during the second quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $9.8 million and $12.0 million during the first quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2024, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $637.5 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $762.9 million at March 31, 2025 and $859.7 million at June 30, 2024. Non-accrual LHI totaled $113.6 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $93.6 million at March 31, 2025 and $85.0 million at June 30, 2024. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the second quarter of 2025 was 0.47%, compared to 0.42% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.39% for the second quarter of 2024. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.40% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.48% and 1.44% at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.




REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL



All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of June 30, 2025. CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 11.4%, 12.9%, 15.3% and 11.8%, respectively, at June 30, 2025, compared to 11.6%, 13.1%, 15.6% and 11.8%, respectively, at March 31, 2025 and 11.6%, 13.1%, 15.7% and 12.2%, respectively, at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 10.1%, compared to 10.0% at March 31, 2025 and 9.6% at June 30, 2024.



During the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 317,860 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price, including excise tax expense, of $21.0 million, at a weighted average price of $65.50 per share.





About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.





Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ



®



: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000



®



Index and the S&P MidCap 400



®



, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.





Forward Looking Statements





This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI’s financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.




Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic or business conditions in Texas, the United States or globally that impact TCBI or its customers; negative credit quality developments arising from the foregoing or other factors, including recent trade policies and their impact on our customers; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage its liquidity and maintain adequate regulatory capital to support its businesses; TCBI’s ability to pursue and execute upon growth plans, whether as a function of capital, liquidity or other limitations; TCBI’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy, including its strategic plan and developing and executing new lines of business and new products and services and potential strategic acquisitions; the extensive regulations to which TCBI is subject and its ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, including legislative and regulatory changes; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage information technology systems, including third party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches; TCBI’s ability to use technology to provide products and services to its customers; risks related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; changes in interest rates, including the impact of interest rates on TCBI’s securities portfolio and funding costs, as well as related balance sheet implications stemming from the fair value of our assets and liabilities; the effectiveness of TCBI’s risk management processes strategies and monitoring; fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting TCBI’s loans; the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel and other employees; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments, including in the context of regulatory examinations and related findings and actions; negative press and social media attention with respect to the banking industry or TCBI, in particular; claims, litigation or regulatory investigations and actions that TCBI may become subject to; severe weather, natural disasters, climate change, acts of war, terrorism, global or other geopolitical conflicts, or other external events, as well as related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and the risks and factors more fully described in TCBI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.


SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)


(dollars in thousands except per share data)



2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter




2025



2025



2024



2024



2024


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Interest income
$
439,567

$
427,289

$
437,571

$
452,533

$
422,068

Interest expense

186,172


191,255


207,964


212,431


205,486

Net interest income

253,395


236,034


229,607


240,102


216,582

Provision for credit losses

15,000


17,000


18,000


10,000


20,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

238,395


219,034


211,607


230,102


196,582

Non-interest income

54,069


44,444


54,074


(114,771
)

50,424

Non-interest expense

190,276


203,020


172,159


195,324


188,409

Income/(loss) before income taxes

102,188


60,458


93,522


(79,993
)

58,597

Income tax expense/(benefit)

24,860


13,411


22,499


(18,674
)

16,935

Net income/(loss)

77,328


47,047


71,023


(61,319
)

41,662

Preferred stock dividends

4,312


4,313


4,312


4,313


4,312

Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders
$
73,016

$
42,734

$
66,711

$
(65,632
)
$
37,350

Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share
$
1.58

$
0.92

$
1.43

$
(1.41
)
$
0.80

Diluted common shares

46,215,394


46,616,704


46,770,961


46,608,742


46,872,498


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA





Total assets
$
31,943,535

$
31,375,749

$
30,731,883

$
31,629,299

$
29,854,994

Loans held for investment

18,035,945


17,654,243


17,234,492


16,764,512


16,700,569

Loans held for investment, mortgage finance

5,889,589


4,725,541


5,215,574


5,529,659


5,078,161

Loans held for sale













9,022


36,785

Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents

2,507,691


3,600,969


3,012,307


3,894,537


2,691,352

Investment securities

4,608,628


4,531,219


4,396,115


4,405,520


4,388,976

Non-interest bearing deposits

7,718,006


7,874,780


7,485,428


9,070,804


7,987,715

Total deposits

26,064,309


26,053,034


25,238,599


25,865,255


23,818,327

Short-term borrowings

1,250,000


750,000


885,000


1,035,000


1,675,000

Long-term debt

620,256


660,521


660,346


660,172


659,997

Stockholders’ equity

3,510,070


3,429,774


3,367,936


3,354,044


3,175,601







End of period shares outstanding

45,746,836


46,024,933


46,233,812


46,207,757


46,188,078

Book value per share
$
70.17

$
68.00

$
66.36

$
66.09

$
62.26

Tangible book value per share

(1)
$
70.14

$
67.97

$
66.32

$
66.06

$
62.23


SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS





Net interest margin

3.35
%

3.19
%

2.93
%

3.16
%

3.01
%

Return on average assets

0.99
%

0.61
%

0.88
%
(0.78
)%

0.56
%

Return on average assets, adjusted

(4)

1.02
%

0.61
%

0.88
%

1.00
%

0.57
%

Return on average common equity

9.17
%

5.56
%

8.50
%
(8.87
)%

5.26
%

Return on average common equity, adjusted

(4)

9.48
%

5.56
%

8.50
%

10.04
%

5.31
%

Efficiency ratio

(2)

61.9
%

72.4
%

60.7
%

155.8
%

70.6
%

Efficiency ratio, adjusted

(2)(4)

61.1
%

72.4
%

60.7
%

62.3
%

70.4
%

Non-interest income to average earning assets

0.72
%

0.60
%

0.69
%
(1.52
)%

0.71
%

Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted

(4)

0.74
%

0.60
%

0.69
%

0.86
%

0.71
%

Non-interest expense to average earning assets

2.52
%

2.75
%

2.21
%

2.59
%

2.65
%

Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted

(4)

2.50
%

2.75
%

2.21
%

2.52
%

2.65
%

Common equity to total assets

10.1
%

10.0
%

10.0
%

9.7
%

9.6
%

Tangible common equity to total tangible assets

(3)

10.1
%

10.0
%

10.0
%

9.7
%

9.6
%

Common Equity Tier 1

11.4
%

11.6
%

11.4
%

11.2
%

11.6
%

Tier 1 capital

12.9
%

13.1
%

12.8
%

12.6
%

13.1
%

Total capital

15.3
%

15.6
%

15.4
%

15.2
%

15.7
%

Leverage

11.8
%

11.8
%

11.3
%

11.4
%

12.2
%


(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.


(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.


(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.


(4) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)


(dollars in thousands)



June 30,




2025

March 31,




2025

December 31,




2024

September 30,




2024

June 30,




2024


Assets





Cash and due from banks
$
182,451

$
201,504

$
176,501

$
297,048

$
221,727

Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents

2,507,691


3,600,969


3,012,307


3,894,537


2,691,352

Available-for-sale debt securities

3,774,141


3,678,378


3,524,686


3,518,662


3,483,231

Held-to-maturity debt securities

761,907


779,354


796,168


812,432


831,513

Equity securities

68,692


71,679


75,261


74,426


74,232

Trading securities

3,888


1,808













Investment securities

4,608,628


4,531,219


4,396,115


4,405,520


4,388,976

Loans held for sale













9,022


36,785

Loans held for investment, mortgage finance

5,889,589


4,725,541


5,215,574


5,529,659


5,078,161

Loans held for investment

18,035,945


17,654,243


17,234,492


16,764,512


16,700,569

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

277,648


278,379


271,709


273,143


267,297

Loans held for investment, net

23,647,886


22,101,405


22,178,357


22,021,028


21,511,433

Premises and equipment, net

86,831


84,575


85,443


81,577


69,464

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

908,552


854,581


881,664


919,071


933,761

Goodwill and intangibles, net

1,496


1,496


1,496


1,496


1,496


Total assets
$
31,943,535

$
31,375,749

$
30,731,883

$
31,629,299

$
29,854,994








Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity






Liabilities:





Non-interest bearing deposits
$
7,718,006

$
7,874,780

$
7,485,428

$
9,070,804

$
7,987,715

Interest bearing deposits

18,346,303


18,178,254


17,753,171


16,794,451


15,830,612

Total deposits

26,064,309


26,053,034


25,238,599


25,865,255


23,818,327

Accrued interest payable

14,120


25,270


23,680


18,679


23,841

Other liabilities

484,780


457,150


556,322


696,149


502,228

Short-term borrowings

1,250,000


750,000


885,000


1,035,000


1,675,000

Long-term debt

620,256


660,521


660,346


660,172


659,997


Total liabilities

28,433,465


27,945,975


27,363,947


28,275,255


26,679,393








Stockholders’ equity:





Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:





Authorized shares - 10,000,000





Issued shares

(1)

300,000


300,000


300,000


300,000


300,000

Common stock, $.01 par value:





Authorized shares - 100,000,000





Issued shares

(2)

517


517


515


515


515

Additional paid-in capital

1,065,083


1,060,028


1,056,719


1,054,614


1,050,114

Retained earnings

2,611,401


2,538,385


2,495,651


2,428,940


2,494,572

Treasury stock

(3)

(354,000
)

(332,994
)

(301,842
)

(301,868
)

(301,868
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes

(112,931
)

(136,162
)

(183,107
)

(128,157
)

(367,732
)


Total stockholders’ equity

3,510,070


3,429,774


3,367,936


3,354,044


3,175,601


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
31,943,535

$
31,375,749

$
30,731,883

$
31,629,299

$
29,854,994








(1)

Preferred stock - issued shares

300,000


300,000


300,000


300,000


300,000


(2)

Common stock - issued shares

51,747,305


51,707,542


51,520,315


51,494,260


51,474,581


(3)

Treasury stock - shares at cost

6,000,469


5,682,609


5,286,503


5,286,503


5,286,503










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





(dollars in thousands except per share data)






Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,




2025


2024


2025


2024


Interest income




Interest and fees on loans
$
364,358

$
345,251
$
698,508

$
676,130

Investment securities

45,991


33,584

92,556


65,728

Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents

29,218


43,233

75,792


97,588

Total interest income

439,567


422,068

866,856


839,446


Interest expense




Deposits

174,798


181,280

349,734


356,880

Short-term borrowings

3,444


12,749

11,690


25,532

Long-term debt

7,930


11,457

16,003


25,443

Total interest expense

186,172


205,486

377,427


407,855


Net interest income

253,395


216,582

489,429


431,591


Provision for credit losses

15,000


20,000

32,000


39,000


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

238,395


196,582

457,429


392,591


Non-interest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

8,182


5,911

16,022


12,250

Wealth management and trust fee income

3,730


3,699

7,694


7,266

Brokered loan fees

2,398


2,131

4,347


4,042

Investment banking and advisory fees

24,109


25,048

40,587


43,472

Trading income

7,896


5,650

13,835


10,362

Available-for-sale debt securities losses

(1,886
)




(1,886
)



Other

9,640


7,985

17,914


14,351

Total non-interest income

54,069


50,424

98,513


91,743


Non-interest expense




Salaries and benefits

120,154


118,840

251,795


247,567

Occupancy expense

12,144


10,666

22,988


20,403

Marketing

3,624


5,996

8,633


12,032

Legal and professional

11,069


11,273

26,058


27,468

Communications and technology

24,314


22,013

47,956


43,127

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment

5,096


5,570

10,437


13,991

Other

13,875


14,051

25,429


26,214

Total non-interest expense

190,276


188,409

393,296


390,802


Income before income taxes

102,188


58,597

162,646


93,532

Income tax expense

24,860


16,935

38,271


25,728


Net income

77,328


41,662

124,375


67,804


Preferred stock dividends

4,312


4,312

8,625


8,625


Net income available to common stockholders
$
73,016

$
37,350
$
115,750

$
59,179







Basic earnings per common share
$
1.59

$
0.80
$
2.52

$
1.26


Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.58

$
0.80
$
2.49

$
1.25



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.


SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE


(dollars in thousands)



2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter




2025



2025



2024



2024



2024


Allowance for credit losses on loans:





Beginning balance
$
278,379

$
271,709

$
273,143

$
267,297

$
263,962

Allowance established for acquired purchase credit deterioration loans













2,579





Loans charged-off:





Commercial

13,020


10,197


14,100


6,120


9,997

Commercial real estate

431


500


2,566


262


2,111

Consumer













30





Total charge-offs

13,451


10,697


16,666


6,412


12,108

Recoveries:





Commercial

486


483


4,562


329


153

Commercial real estate





413


18









Consumer





4


15









Total recoveries

486


900


4,595


329


153

Net charge-offs

12,965


9,797


12,071


6,083


11,955

Provision for credit losses on loans

12,234


16,467


10,637


9,350


15,290

Ending balance
$
277,648

$
278,379

$
271,709

$
273,143

$
267,297








Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:





Beginning balance
$
53,865

$
53,332

$
45,969

$
45,319

$
40,609

Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses

2,766


533


7,363


650


4,710

Ending balance
$
56,631

$
53,865

$
53,332

$
45,969

$
45,319







Total allowance for credit losses
$
334,279

$
332,244

$
325,041

$
319,112

$
312,616

Total provision for credit losses
$
15,000

$
17,000

$
18,000

$
10,000

$
20,000







Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment

1.16
%

1.24
%

1.21
%

1.23
%

1.23
%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment

1.19
%

1.29
%

1.22
%

1.24
%

1.27
%

Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment

(1)

0.22
%

0.18
%

0.22
%

0.11
%

0.23
%

Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months

(1)

0.18
%

0.18
%

0.19
%

0.20
%

0.22
%

Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment

(1)

0.26
%

0.32
%

0.32
%

0.18
%

0.38
%

Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment

1.40
%

1.48
%

1.45
%

1.43
%

1.44
%


(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.
































































































































































































































































































































































TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.






NON-PERFORMING ASSETS, PAST DUE LOANS AND CRITICIZED LOANS




(dollars in thousands)







2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter




2025



2025



2024



2024



2024


NON-PERFORMING ASSETS





Non-accrual loans held for investment
$
113,609

$
93,565

$
111,165

$
88,960

$
85,021

Non-accrual loans held for sale




















Other real estate owned




















Total non-performing assets
$
113,609

$
93,565

$
111,165

$
88,960

$
85,021







Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment

0.47
%

0.42
%

0.50
%

0.40
%

0.39
%

Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.36
%

0.30
%

0.36
%

0.28
%

0.28
%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment
2.4x
3.0x
2.4x
3.1x
3.1x

Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment
2.9x
3.6x
2.9x
3.6x
3.7x








LOANS PAST DUE





Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing
$
2,068

$
791

$
4,265

$
5,281

$
286

Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment

0.01
%



%

0.02
%

0.02
%



%

Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing
$



$



$



$



$
64








CRITICIZED LOANS





Criticized loans
$
637,462

$
762,887

$
713,951

$
897,727

$
859,671

Criticized loans to total loans held for investment

2.66
%

3.41
%

3.18
%

4.03
%

3.95
%

Special mention loans
$
339,923

$
484,165

$
435,626

$
579,802

$
593,305

Special mention loans to total loans held for investment

1.42
%

2.16
%

1.94
%

2.60
%

2.72
%













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)


(dollars in thousands)









2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter




2025


2025

2024


2024


2024


Interest income





Interest and fees on loans
$
364,358

$
334,150
$
340,388
$
361,407

$
345,251

Investment securities

45,991


46,565

44,102

38,389


33,584

Interest bearing deposits in other banks

29,218


46,574

53,081

52,737


43,233

Total interest income

439,567


427,289

437,571

452,533


422,068


Interest expense





Deposits

174,798


174,936

189,061

190,255


181,280

Short-term borrowings

3,444


8,246

10,678

13,784


12,749

Long-term debt

7,930


8,073

8,225

8,392


11,457

Total interest expense

186,172


191,255

207,964

212,431


205,486


Net interest income

253,395


236,034

229,607

240,102


216,582


Provision for credit losses

15,000


17,000

18,000

10,000


20,000


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

238,395


219,034

211,607

230,102


196,582


Non-interest income





Service charges on deposit accounts

8,182


7,840

6,989

6,307


5,911

Wealth management and trust fee income

3,730


3,964

4,009

4,040


3,699

Brokered loan fees

2,398


1,949

2,519

2,400


2,131

Investment banking and advisory fees

24,109


16,478

26,740

34,753


25,048

Trading income

7,896


5,939

5,487

5,786


5,650

Available-for-sale debt securities losses

(1,886
)







(179,581
)



Other

9,640


8,274

8,330

11,524


7,985

Total non-interest income

54,069


44,444

54,074

(114,771
)

50,424


Non-interest expense





Salaries and benefits

120,154


131,641

97,873

121,138


118,840

Occupancy expense

12,144


10,844

11,926

12,937


10,666

Marketing

3,624


5,009

4,454

5,863


5,996

Legal and professional

11,069


14,989

15,180

11,135


11,273

Communications and technology

24,314


23,642

24,007

25,951


22,013

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment

5,096


5,341

4,454

4,906


5,570

Other

13,875


11,554

14,265

13,394


14,051

Total non-interest expense

190,276


203,020

172,159

195,324


188,409


Income/(loss) before income taxes

102,188


60,458

93,522

(79,993
)

58,597

Income tax expense/(benefit)

24,860


13,411

22,499

(18,674
)

16,935


Net income/(loss)

77,328


47,047

71,023

(61,319
)

41,662


Preferred stock dividends

4,312


4,313

4,312

4,313


4,312


Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders
$
73,016

$
42,734
$
66,711
$
(65,632
)
$
37,350
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.


TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)



(1)


(dollars in thousands)



2nd Quarter 2025


1st Quarter 2025


2nd Quarter 2024


YTD June 30, 2025


YTD June 30, 2024



Average




Balance

Income/




Expense

Yield/




Rate


Average




Balance

Income/




Expense

Yield/




Rate


Average




Balance

Income/




Expense

Yield/




Rate


Average




Balance

Income/




Expense

Yield/




Rate


Average




Balance

Income/




Expense

Yield/




Rate


Assets



















Investment securities

(2)
$
4,573,164
$
45,999
3.93
%

$
4,463,876
$
46,565
4.10
%

$
4,427,023
$
33,584
2.80
%

$
4,518,822
$
92,564
4.01
%

$
4,363,195
$
65,728
2.79
%

Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents

2,661,037

29,218
4.40
%


4,255,796

46,574
4.44
%


3,273,069

43,233
5.31
%


3,454,011

75,792
4.43
%


3,662,348

97,588
5.36
%

Loans held for sale








%


335

2
2.97
%


28,768

683
9.55
%


167

2
2.97
%


39,966

1,867
9.40
%

Loans held for investment, mortgage finance

5,327,559

58,707
4.42
%


3,972,106

38,527
3.93
%


4,357,288

42,722
3.94
%


4,653,577

97,234
4.21
%


3,937,498

74,177
3.79
%

Loans held for investment

(3)

18,018,626

306,142
6.81
%


17,527,070

296,091
6.85
%


16,750,788

301,910
7.25
%


17,774,206

602,233
6.83
%


16,636,438

600,216
7.26
%

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

278,035





%


272,758








263,145





%


275,411








256,541






Loans held for investment, net

23,068,150

364,849
6.34
%


21,226,418

334,618
6.39
%


20,844,931

344,632
6.65
%


22,152,372

699,467
6.37
%


20,317,395

674,393
6.68
%

Total earning assets

30,302,351

440,066
5.80
%


29,946,425

427,759
5.76
%


28,573,791

422,132
5.86
%


30,125,372

867,825
5.78
%


28,382,904

839,576
5.87
%

Cash and other assets

1,117,118




1,157,184




1,177,061




1,137,040




1,117,763



Total assets
$
31,419,469



$
31,103,609



$
29,750,852



$
31,262,412



$
29,500,667























Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



















Transaction deposits
$
2,213,037
$
13,731
2.49
%

$
2,163,250
$
13,908
2.61
%

$
2,061,622
$
16,982
3.31
%

$
2,188,282
$
27,639
2.55
%

$
2,034,057
$
33,840
3.35
%

Savings deposits

13,727,095

134,272
3.92
%


13,357,243

133,577
4.06
%


11,981,668

143,173
4.81
%


13,543,190

267,849
3.99
%


11,695,673

279,963
4.81
%

Time deposits

2,361,525

26,795
4.55
%


2,329,384

27,451
4.78
%


1,658,899

21,125
5.12
%


2,345,543

54,246
4.66
%


1,689,112

43,077
5.13
%

Total interest bearing deposits

18,301,657

174,798
3.83
%


17,849,877

174,936
3.97
%


15,702,189

181,280
4.64
%


18,077,015

349,734
3.90
%


15,418,842

356,880
4.65
%

Short-term borrowings

306,176

3,444
4.51
%


751,500

8,246
4.45
%


927,253

12,749
5.53
%


527,608

11,690
4.47
%


919,670

25,532
5.58
%

Long-term debt

649,469

7,930
4.90
%


660,445

8,073
4.96
%


778,401

11,457
5.92
%


654,927

16,003
4.93
%


818,955

25,443
6.25
%

Total interest bearing liabilities

19,257,302

186,172
3.88
%


19,261,822

191,255
4.03
%


17,407,843

205,486
4.75
%


19,259,550

377,427
3.95
%


17,157,467

407,855
4.78
%

Non-interest bearing deposits

8,191,402




7,875,244




8,647,594




8,034,196




8,642,685


Other liabilities

475,724




552,154




537,754




513,728




523,520


Stockholders’ equity

3,495,041




3,414,389




3,157,661




3,454,938




3,176,995



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
31,419,469



$
31,103,609



$
29,750,852



$
31,262,412



$
29,500,667



Net interest income

$
253,894



$
236,504



$
216,646



$
490,398



$
431,721


Net interest margin


3.35
%



3.19
%



3.01
%



3.27
%



3.02
%


(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.


(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.


(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.




GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS



The following items are non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted non-interest income, adjusted non-interest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”), adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest income to average earning assets and adjusted non-interest expense to average earning assets. These are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The table below provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.



These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for certain items, listed below, that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to assist management and investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, business performance and capital position. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. As such, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP.














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2nd Quarter




2025

1st Quarter




2025

4th Quarter




2024

3rd Quarter




2024

2nd Quarter




2024

Net interest income
$
253,395

$
236,034

$
229,607

$
240,102

$
216,582







Non-interest income

54,069


44,444


54,074


(114,771
)

50,424

Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net

1,886










179,581





Non-interest income, adjusted

55,955


44,444


54,074


64,810


50,424







Non-interest expense

190,276


203,020


172,159


195,324


188,409

FDIC special assessment













651


(462
)

Restructuring expenses

(1,401
)









(5,923
)




Non-interest expense, adjusted

188,875


203,020


172,159


190,052


187,947







Provision for credit losses

15,000


17,000


18,000


10,000


20,000







Income tax expense/(benefit)

24,860


13,411


22,499


(18,674
)

16,935

Tax effect of adjustments

774










44,880


104

Income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted

25,634


13,411


22,499


26,206


17,039







Net income/(loss)

(1)
$
77,328

$
47,047

$
71,023

$
(61,319
)
$
41,662

Net income/(loss), adjusted

(1)
$
79,841

$
47,047

$
71,023

$
78,654

$
42,020







Preferred stock dividends

4,312


4,313


4,312


4,313


4,312







Net income/(loss) to common stockholders

(2)
$
73,016

$
42,734

$
66,711

$
(65,632
)
$
37,350

Net income/(loss) to common stockholders, adjusted

(2)
$
75,529

$
42,734

$
66,711

$
74,341

$
37,708







PPNR

(3)
$
117,188

$
77,458

$
111,522

$
(69,993
)
$
78,597

PPNR

(3)

, adjusted
$
120,475

$
77,458

$
111,522

$
114,860

$
79,059







Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

46,215,394


46,616,704


46,770,961


46,608,742


46,872,498

Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share
$
1.58

$
0.92

$
1.43

$
(1.41
)
$
0.80

Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted
$
1.63

$
0.92

$
1.43

$
1.59

$
0.80







Average total assets
$
31,419,469

$
31,103,609

$
32,212,087

$
31,215,173

$
29,750,852

Return on average assets

0.99
%

0.61
%

0.88
%
(0.78
)%

0.56
%

Return on average assets, adjusted

1.02
%

0.61
%

0.88
%

1.00
%

0.57
%







Average common equity
$
3,195,041

$
3,114,389

$
3,120,933

$
2,945,238

$
2,857,661

Return on average common equity

9.17
%

5.56
%

8.50
%
(8.87
)%

5.26
%

Return on average common equity, adjusted

9.48
%

5.56
%

8.50
%

10.04
%

5.31
%







Efficiency ratio

(4)

61.9
%

72.4
%

60.7
%

155.8
%

70.6
%

Efficiency ratio, adjusted

(4)

61.1
%

72.4
%

60.7
%

62.3
%

70.4
%







Average earning assets
$
30,302,351

$
29,946,425

$
31,033,803

$
29,975,318

$
28,573,791

Non-interest income to average earning assets

0.72
%

0.60
%

0.69
%
(1.52
)%

0.71
%

Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted

0.74
%

0.60
%

0.69
%

0.86
%

0.71
%

Non-interest expense to average earning assets

2.52
%

2.75
%

2.21
%

2.59
%

2.65
%

Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted

2.50
%

2.75
%

2.21
%

2.52
%

2.65
%


(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit). On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted.


(2) Net income/(loss), less preferred stock dividends. On an adjusted basis, net income/(loss), adjusted, less preferred stock dividends.


(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted.


(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expense, adjusted, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, adjusted.



 



