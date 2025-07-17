Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports 86% Year-over-Year Increase in Q2 2025 Net Income

Texas Capital Bancshares reports significant year-over-year increases in net income, loans, and earnings per share for Q2 2025.
Quiver AI Summary
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, with net income increasing to $77.3 million and net income available to common stockholders rising to $73.0 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 86% and 95%, respectively. The earnings per share reached $1.58, up 98% year-over-year, while adjusted earnings per share grew to $1.63, marking a 104% increase. The company's total loans saw a 7% increase compared to the previous quarter and a 10% year-over-year rise. Both book value and tangible book value per share rose by 13%, reaching record highs. CEO Rob C. Holmes attributed this success to the strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing client service and improving financial outcomes. The bank continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and robust capital ratios, positioning it well for sustained growth.
Potential Positives
- Strong financial performance with second quarter 2025 net income of $77.3 million, representing an 86% increase year-over-year.
- Significant increase in earnings per share (EPS) to $1.58, a 98% rise compared to the same quarter last year.
- Record growth in Book Value and Tangible Book Value per share, both up 13% year-over-year, indicating solid shareholder value enhancement.
- Continued strong balance sheet growth with total loans increasing by 7% quarter-over-quarter, indicating healthy lending activity and potential future income growth.
Potential Negatives
- Net charge-offs increased to $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, up from $12.0 million in the same quarter the previous year, indicating potential concerns about credit quality.
- The provision for credit losses of $15.0 million, while lower than the previous year, still reflects ongoing credit risk associated with the increase in total loans held for investment and net charge-offs.
- Non-accrual loans held for investment increased to $113.6 million compared to $93.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, raising concerns about asset quality and overall lending risks.
FAQ
What were Texas Capital Bancshares' net income results for Q2 2025?
Texas Capital Bancshares reported a net income of $77.3 million for the second quarter of 2025.
How much did the EPS increase year-over-year?
The earnings per share (EPS) increased by 98% year-over-year, reaching $1.58 per diluted share.
What were the changes in the total loans for Q2 2025?
Total loans increased by 7% quarter-over-quarter and 10% year-over-year.
How did the book value per share change?
Book Value and Tangible Book Value per share increased by 13% year-over-year, reaching record levels.
What strategic focus is Texas Capital Bancshares emphasizing?
The company is focused on building a differentiated, full-service financial services firm to strengthen its client franchise.
$TCBI Insider Trading Activity
$TCBI insiders have traded $TCBI stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 28 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT W STALLINGS has made 28 purchases buying 110,690 shares for an estimated $2,758,645 and 0 sales.
$TCBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $TCBI stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,183,784 shares (+127.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,428,664
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 657,630 shares (+84.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,124,961
- FREESTONE GROVE PARTNERS LP added 492,362 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,779,441
- INVESCO LTD. removed 403,561 shares (-78.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,146,006
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 313,276 shares (-81.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,401,717
- STATE STREET CORP removed 246,242 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,394,277
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 243,860 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,216,342
$TCBI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TCBI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/08/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/01/2025
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025
$TCBI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TCBI recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $TCBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $78.0 on 07/08/2025
- Anthony Elian from JP Morgan set a target price of $82.0 on 07/01/2025
- David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 05/21/2025
- Peter Winter from DA Davidson set a target price of $76.0 on 04/21/2025
- Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $86.0 on 04/21/2025
- Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $90.0 on 04/21/2025
- Michael Rose from Raymond James set a target price of $80.0 on 04/21/2025
Second quarter
2025
net income of
$77.3 million
and net income available to common stockholders
of
$73.0 million
, up 86% and 95%, respectively, year-over-year
Second quarter
2025
EPS of
$1.58
per diluted share and adjusted EPS
(1)
of $1.63 per
diluted share, up 98% and 104%, respectively, year-over-year
Strong balance sheet growth with total loans increasing 7% quarter-over-quarter and 10% year-over-year
Book Value and Tangible Book Value
(2)
per share both increasing
13%
year-over-year, reaching record levels
DALLAS, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the second quarter of 2025.
“Our multi-year focus on building a differentiated, full-service financial services firm has strengthened our client franchise and consistently delivered high-quality outcomes across our platform, driving strong financial performance this quarter,” said Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO. “The strategic actions we’ve taken have structurally enhanced our earnings power, and as we enter the second half of the year, the breadth of our capabilities and the strength of our balance sheet position us to deliver durable, through-cycle results for both clients and shareholders.”
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2025
2025
2024
OPERATING RESULTS
Net income
$
77,328
$
47,047
$
41,662
Net income available to common stockholders
$
73,016
$
42,734
$
37,350
Pre-provision net revenue
(3)
$
117,188
$
77,458
$
78,597
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.58
$
0.92
$
0.80
Diluted common shares
46,215,394
46,616,704
46,872,498
Return on average assets
0.99
%
0.61
%
0.56
%
Return on average common equity
9.17
%
5.56
%
5.26
%
OPERATING RESULTS, ADJUSTED
(1)
Net income
$
79,841
$
47,047
$
42,020
Net income available to common stockholders
$
75,529
$
42,734
$
37,708
Pre-provision net revenue
(3)
$
120,475
$
77,458
$
79,059
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.63
$
0.92
$
0.80
Diluted common shares
46,215,394
46,616,704
46,872,498
Return on average assets
1.02
%
0.61
%
0.57
%
Return on average common equity
9.48
%
5.56
%
5.31
%
BALANCE SHEET
Loans held for investment
$
18,035,945
$
17,654,243
$
16,700,569
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance
5,889,589
4,725,541
5,078,161
Total loans held for investment
23,925,534
22,379,784
21,778,730
Loans held for sale
—
—
36,785
Total assets
31,943,535
31,375,749
29,854,994
Non-interest bearing deposits
7,718,006
7,874,780
7,987,715
Total deposits
26,064,309
26,053,034
23,818,327
Stockholders’ equity
3,510,070
3,429,774
3,175,601
(1) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(2) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense.
SECOND
QUARTER
2025
COMPARED TO
FIRST
QUARTER 2025
For the second quarter of 2025, net income available to common stockholders was $73.0 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, compared to $42.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.
Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 was $15.0 million, compared to $17.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. The $15.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the second quarter of 2025 resulted primarily from an increase in total loans held for investment (“LHI”) and $13.0 million in net charge-offs, partially offset by a decrease in criticized loans.
Net interest income was $253.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $236.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to increases in average earning assets and earning asset yields, a decrease in average short-term borrowings and the impact of one additional day in the second quarter. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.35%, an increase of 16 basis points from the first quarter of 2025. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 4 basis points from the first quarter of 2025 and LHI, mortgage finance, yields increased 49 basis points from the first quarter of 2025. Total cost of deposits was 2.65% for the second quarter of 2025, an 11 basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2025.
Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $9.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to increases in investment banking and advisory fees and trading income, partially offset by a $1.9 million loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities recognized during the second quarter of 2025.
Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 decreased $12.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to decreases in salaries and benefits, related to the effect of seasonal payroll expenses that peak in the first quarter, and legal and professional expense, partially offset by an increase in other non-interest expense.
SECOND
QUARTER
2025
COMPARED TO
SECOND
QUARTER
2024
Net income available to common stockholders was $73.0 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $37.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.
The second quarter of 2025 included a $15.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting an increase in total LHI and $13.0 million in net charge-offs, partially offset by a decline in criticized loans, compared to a $20.0 million provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024.
Net interest income increased to $253.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $216.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in average earning assets and a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities. Net interest margin increased 34 basis points to 3.35% for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 44 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 48 basis points from the second quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits decreased 34 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $3.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts, trading income and other non-interest income, partially offset by the loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities mentioned above.
Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 increased $1.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, occupancy expense and communications and technology expense, partially offset by a decrease in marketing expense.
CREDIT QUALITY
Net charge-offs of $13.0 million were recorded during the second quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $9.8 million and $12.0 million during the first quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2024, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $637.5 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $762.9 million at March 31, 2025 and $859.7 million at June 30, 2024. Non-accrual LHI totaled $113.6 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $93.6 million at March 31, 2025 and $85.0 million at June 30, 2024. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the second quarter of 2025 was 0.47%, compared to 0.42% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.39% for the second quarter of 2024. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.40% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.48% and 1.44% at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL
All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of June 30, 2025. CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 11.4%, 12.9%, 15.3% and 11.8%, respectively, at June 30, 2025, compared to 11.6%, 13.1%, 15.6% and 11.8%, respectively, at March 31, 2025 and 11.6%, 13.1%, 15.7% and 12.2%, respectively, at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 10.1%, compared to 10.0% at March 31, 2025 and 9.6% at June 30, 2024.
During the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 317,860 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price, including excise tax expense, of $21.0 million, at a weighted average price of $65.50 per share.
About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ
®
: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000
®
Index and the S&P MidCap 400
®
, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.
Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI’s financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.
Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic or business conditions in Texas, the United States or globally that impact TCBI or its customers; negative credit quality developments arising from the foregoing or other factors, including recent trade policies and their impact on our customers; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage its liquidity and maintain adequate regulatory capital to support its businesses; TCBI’s ability to pursue and execute upon growth plans, whether as a function of capital, liquidity or other limitations; TCBI’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy, including its strategic plan and developing and executing new lines of business and new products and services and potential strategic acquisitions; the extensive regulations to which TCBI is subject and its ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, including legislative and regulatory changes; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage information technology systems, including third party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches; TCBI’s ability to use technology to provide products and services to its customers; risks related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; changes in interest rates, including the impact of interest rates on TCBI’s securities portfolio and funding costs, as well as related balance sheet implications stemming from the fair value of our assets and liabilities; the effectiveness of TCBI’s risk management processes strategies and monitoring; fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting TCBI’s loans; the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel and other employees; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments, including in the context of regulatory examinations and related findings and actions; negative press and social media attention with respect to the banking industry or TCBI, in particular; claims, litigation or regulatory investigations and actions that TCBI may become subject to; severe weather, natural disasters, climate change, acts of war, terrorism, global or other geopolitical conflicts, or other external events, as well as related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and the risks and factors more fully described in TCBI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Interest income
$
439,567
$
427,289
$
437,571
$
452,533
$
422,068
Interest expense
186,172
191,255
207,964
212,431
205,486
Net interest income
253,395
236,034
229,607
240,102
216,582
Provision for credit losses
15,000
17,000
18,000
10,000
20,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
238,395
219,034
211,607
230,102
196,582
Non-interest income
54,069
44,444
54,074
(114,771
)
50,424
Non-interest expense
190,276
203,020
172,159
195,324
188,409
Income/(loss) before income taxes
102,188
60,458
93,522
(79,993
)
58,597
Income tax expense/(benefit)
24,860
13,411
22,499
(18,674
)
16,935
Net income/(loss)
77,328
47,047
71,023
(61,319
)
41,662
Preferred stock dividends
4,312
4,313
4,312
4,313
4,312
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders
$
73,016
$
42,734
$
66,711
$
(65,632
)
$
37,350
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share
$
1.58
$
0.92
$
1.43
$
(1.41
)
$
0.80
Diluted common shares
46,215,394
46,616,704
46,770,961
46,608,742
46,872,498
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$
31,943,535
$
31,375,749
$
30,731,883
$
31,629,299
$
29,854,994
Loans held for investment
18,035,945
17,654,243
17,234,492
16,764,512
16,700,569
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance
5,889,589
4,725,541
5,215,574
5,529,659
5,078,161
Loans held for sale
—
—
—
9,022
36,785
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents
2,507,691
3,600,969
3,012,307
3,894,537
2,691,352
Investment securities
4,608,628
4,531,219
4,396,115
4,405,520
4,388,976
Non-interest bearing deposits
7,718,006
7,874,780
7,485,428
9,070,804
7,987,715
Total deposits
26,064,309
26,053,034
25,238,599
25,865,255
23,818,327
Short-term borrowings
1,250,000
750,000
885,000
1,035,000
1,675,000
Long-term debt
620,256
660,521
660,346
660,172
659,997
Stockholders’ equity
3,510,070
3,429,774
3,367,936
3,354,044
3,175,601
End of period shares outstanding
45,746,836
46,024,933
46,233,812
46,207,757
46,188,078
Book value per share
$
70.17
$
68.00
$
66.36
$
66.09
$
62.26
Tangible book value per share
(1)
$
70.14
$
67.97
$
66.32
$
66.06
$
62.23
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS
Net interest margin
3.35
%
3.19
%
2.93
%
3.16
%
3.01
%
Return on average assets
0.99
%
0.61
%
0.88
%
(0.78
)%
0.56
%
Return on average assets, adjusted
(4)
1.02
%
0.61
%
0.88
%
1.00
%
0.57
%
Return on average common equity
9.17
%
5.56
%
8.50
%
(8.87
)%
5.26
%
Return on average common equity, adjusted
(4)
9.48
%
5.56
%
8.50
%
10.04
%
5.31
%
Efficiency ratio
(2)
61.9
%
72.4
%
60.7
%
155.8
%
70.6
%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted
(2)(4)
61.1
%
72.4
%
60.7
%
62.3
%
70.4
%
Non-interest income to average earning assets
0.72
%
0.60
%
0.69
%
(1.52
)%
0.71
%
Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted
(4)
0.74
%
0.60
%
0.69
%
0.86
%
0.71
%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets
2.52
%
2.75
%
2.21
%
2.59
%
2.65
%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted
(4)
2.50
%
2.75
%
2.21
%
2.52
%
2.65
%
Common equity to total assets
10.1
%
10.0
%
10.0
%
9.7
%
9.6
%
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets
(3)
10.1
%
10.0
%
10.0
%
9.7
%
9.6
%
Common Equity Tier 1
11.4
%
11.6
%
11.4
%
11.2
%
11.6
%
Tier 1 capital
12.9
%
13.1
%
12.8
%
12.6
%
13.1
%
Total capital
15.3
%
15.6
%
15.4
%
15.2
%
15.7
%
Leverage
11.8
%
11.8
%
11.3
%
11.4
%
12.2
%
(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.
(4) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
182,451
$
201,504
$
176,501
$
297,048
$
221,727
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents
2,507,691
3,600,969
3,012,307
3,894,537
2,691,352
Available-for-sale debt securities
3,774,141
3,678,378
3,524,686
3,518,662
3,483,231
Held-to-maturity debt securities
761,907
779,354
796,168
812,432
831,513
Equity securities
68,692
71,679
75,261
74,426
74,232
Trading securities
3,888
1,808
—
—
—
Investment securities
4,608,628
4,531,219
4,396,115
4,405,520
4,388,976
Loans held for sale
—
—
—
9,022
36,785
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance
5,889,589
4,725,541
5,215,574
5,529,659
5,078,161
Loans held for investment
18,035,945
17,654,243
17,234,492
16,764,512
16,700,569
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
277,648
278,379
271,709
273,143
267,297
Loans held for investment, net
23,647,886
22,101,405
22,178,357
22,021,028
21,511,433
Premises and equipment, net
86,831
84,575
85,443
81,577
69,464
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
908,552
854,581
881,664
919,071
933,761
Goodwill and intangibles, net
1,496
1,496
1,496
1,496
1,496
Total assets
$
31,943,535
$
31,375,749
$
30,731,883
$
31,629,299
$
29,854,994
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
7,718,006
$
7,874,780
$
7,485,428
$
9,070,804
$
7,987,715
Interest bearing deposits
18,346,303
18,178,254
17,753,171
16,794,451
15,830,612
Total deposits
26,064,309
26,053,034
25,238,599
25,865,255
23,818,327
Accrued interest payable
14,120
25,270
23,680
18,679
23,841
Other liabilities
484,780
457,150
556,322
696,149
502,228
Short-term borrowings
1,250,000
750,000
885,000
1,035,000
1,675,000
Long-term debt
620,256
660,521
660,346
660,172
659,997
Total liabilities
28,433,465
27,945,975
27,363,947
28,275,255
26,679,393
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
Authorized shares - 10,000,000
Issued shares
(1)
300,000
300,000
300,000
300,000
300,000
Common stock, $.01 par value:
Authorized shares - 100,000,000
Issued shares
(2)
517
517
515
515
515
Additional paid-in capital
1,065,083
1,060,028
1,056,719
1,054,614
1,050,114
Retained earnings
2,611,401
2,538,385
2,495,651
2,428,940
2,494,572
Treasury stock
(3)
(354,000
)
(332,994
)
(301,842
)
(301,868
)
(301,868
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
(112,931
)
(136,162
)
(183,107
)
(128,157
)
(367,732
)
Total stockholders’ equity
3,510,070
3,429,774
3,367,936
3,354,044
3,175,601
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
31,943,535
$
31,375,749
$
30,731,883
$
31,629,299
$
29,854,994
(1)
Preferred stock - issued shares
300,000
300,000
300,000
300,000
300,000
(2)
Common stock - issued shares
51,747,305
51,707,542
51,520,315
51,494,260
51,474,581
(3)
Treasury stock - shares at cost
6,000,469
5,682,609
5,286,503
5,286,503
5,286,503
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
364,358
$
345,251
$
698,508
$
676,130
Investment securities
45,991
33,584
92,556
65,728
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents
29,218
43,233
75,792
97,588
Total interest income
439,567
422,068
866,856
839,446
Interest expense
Deposits
174,798
181,280
349,734
356,880
Short-term borrowings
3,444
12,749
11,690
25,532
Long-term debt
7,930
11,457
16,003
25,443
Total interest expense
186,172
205,486
377,427
407,855
Net interest income
253,395
216,582
489,429
431,591
Provision for credit losses
15,000
20,000
32,000
39,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
238,395
196,582
457,429
392,591
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,182
5,911
16,022
12,250
Wealth management and trust fee income
3,730
3,699
7,694
7,266
Brokered loan fees
2,398
2,131
4,347
4,042
Investment banking and advisory fees
24,109
25,048
40,587
43,472
Trading income
7,896
5,650
13,835
10,362
Available-for-sale debt securities losses
(1,886
)
—
(1,886
)
—
Other
9,640
7,985
17,914
14,351
Total non-interest income
54,069
50,424
98,513
91,743
Non-interest expense
Salaries and benefits
120,154
118,840
251,795
247,567
Occupancy expense
12,144
10,666
22,988
20,403
Marketing
3,624
5,996
8,633
12,032
Legal and professional
11,069
11,273
26,058
27,468
Communications and technology
24,314
22,013
47,956
43,127
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment
5,096
5,570
10,437
13,991
Other
13,875
14,051
25,429
26,214
Total non-interest expense
190,276
188,409
393,296
390,802
Income before income taxes
102,188
58,597
162,646
93,532
Income tax expense
24,860
16,935
38,271
25,728
Net income
77,328
41,662
124,375
67,804
Preferred stock dividends
4,312
4,312
8,625
8,625
Net income available to common stockholders
$
73,016
$
37,350
$
115,750
$
59,179
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.59
$
0.80
$
2.52
$
1.26
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.58
$
0.80
$
2.49
$
1.25
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
(dollars in thousands)
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
Beginning balance
$
278,379
$
271,709
$
273,143
$
267,297
$
263,962
Allowance established for acquired purchase credit deterioration loans
—
—
—
2,579
—
Loans charged-off:
Commercial
13,020
10,197
14,100
6,120
9,997
Commercial real estate
431
500
2,566
262
2,111
Consumer
—
—
—
30
—
Total charge-offs
13,451
10,697
16,666
6,412
12,108
Recoveries:
Commercial
486
483
4,562
329
153
Commercial real estate
—
413
18
—
—
Consumer
—
4
15
—
—
Total recoveries
486
900
4,595
329
153
Net charge-offs
12,965
9,797
12,071
6,083
11,955
Provision for credit losses on loans
12,234
16,467
10,637
9,350
15,290
Ending balance
$
277,648
$
278,379
$
271,709
$
273,143
$
267,297
Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:
Beginning balance
$
53,865
$
53,332
$
45,969
$
45,319
$
40,609
Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses
2,766
533
7,363
650
4,710
Ending balance
$
56,631
$
53,865
$
53,332
$
45,969
$
45,319
Total allowance for credit losses
$
334,279
$
332,244
$
325,041
$
319,112
$
312,616
Total provision for credit losses
$
15,000
$
17,000
$
18,000
$
10,000
$
20,000
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment
1.16
%
1.24
%
1.21
%
1.23
%
1.23
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment
1.19
%
1.29
%
1.22
%
1.24
%
1.27
%
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment
(1)
0.22
%
0.18
%
0.22
%
0.11
%
0.23
%
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months
(1)
0.18
%
0.18
%
0.19
%
0.20
%
0.22
%
Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment
(1)
0.26
%
0.32
%
0.32
%
0.18
%
0.38
%
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment
1.40
%
1.48
%
1.45
%
1.43
%
1.44
%
(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS, PAST DUE LOANS AND CRITICIZED LOANS
(dollars in thousands)
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-accrual loans held for investment
$
113,609
$
93,565
$
111,165
$
88,960
$
85,021
Non-accrual loans held for sale
—
—
—
—
—
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
—
—
Total non-performing assets
$
113,609
$
93,565
$
111,165
$
88,960
$
85,021
Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment
0.47
%
0.42
%
0.50
%
0.40
%
0.39
%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.36
%
0.30
%
0.36
%
0.28
%
0.28
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment
2.4x
3.0x
2.4x
3.1x
3.1x
Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment
2.9x
3.6x
2.9x
3.6x
3.7x
LOANS PAST DUE
Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing
$
2,068
$
791
$
4,265
$
5,281
$
286
Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment
0.01
%
—
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
—
%
Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
64
CRITICIZED LOANS
Criticized loans
$
637,462
$
762,887
$
713,951
$
897,727
$
859,671
Criticized loans to total loans held for investment
2.66
%
3.41
%
3.18
%
4.03
%
3.95
%
Special mention loans
$
339,923
$
484,165
$
435,626
$
579,802
$
593,305
Special mention loans to total loans held for investment
1.42
%
2.16
%
1.94
%
2.60
%
2.72
%
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
364,358
$
334,150
$
340,388
$
361,407
$
345,251
Investment securities
45,991
46,565
44,102
38,389
33,584
Interest bearing deposits in other banks
29,218
46,574
53,081
52,737
43,233
Total interest income
439,567
427,289
437,571
452,533
422,068
Interest expense
Deposits
174,798
174,936
189,061
190,255
181,280
Short-term borrowings
3,444
8,246
10,678
13,784
12,749
Long-term debt
7,930
8,073
8,225
8,392
11,457
Total interest expense
186,172
191,255
207,964
212,431
205,486
Net interest income
253,395
236,034
229,607
240,102
216,582
Provision for credit losses
15,000
17,000
18,000
10,000
20,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
238,395
219,034
211,607
230,102
196,582
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,182
7,840
6,989
6,307
5,911
Wealth management and trust fee income
3,730
3,964
4,009
4,040
3,699
Brokered loan fees
2,398
1,949
2,519
2,400
2,131
Investment banking and advisory fees
24,109
16,478
26,740
34,753
25,048
Trading income
7,896
5,939
5,487
5,786
5,650
Available-for-sale debt securities losses
(1,886
)
—
—
(179,581
)
—
Other
9,640
8,274
8,330
11,524
7,985
Total non-interest income
54,069
44,444
54,074
(114,771
)
50,424
Non-interest expense
Salaries and benefits
120,154
131,641
97,873
121,138
118,840
Occupancy expense
12,144
10,844
11,926
12,937
10,666
Marketing
3,624
5,009
4,454
5,863
5,996
Legal and professional
11,069
14,989
15,180
11,135
11,273
Communications and technology
24,314
23,642
24,007
25,951
22,013
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment
5,096
5,341
4,454
4,906
5,570
Other
13,875
11,554
14,265
13,394
14,051
Total non-interest expense
190,276
203,020
172,159
195,324
188,409
Income/(loss) before income taxes
102,188
60,458
93,522
(79,993
)
58,597
Income tax expense/(benefit)
24,860
13,411
22,499
(18,674
)
16,935
Net income/(loss)
77,328
47,047
71,023
(61,319
)
41,662
Preferred stock dividends
4,312
4,313
4,312
4,313
4,312
Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders
$
73,016
$
42,734
$
66,711
$
(65,632
)
$
37,350
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(1)
(dollars in thousands)
2nd Quarter 2025
1st Quarter 2025
2nd Quarter 2024
YTD June 30, 2025
YTD June 30, 2024
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Assets
Investment securities
(2)
$
4,573,164
$
45,999
3.93
%
$
4,463,876
$
46,565
4.10
%
$
4,427,023
$
33,584
2.80
%
$
4,518,822
$
92,564
4.01
%
$
4,363,195
$
65,728
2.79
%
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents
2,661,037
29,218
4.40
%
4,255,796
46,574
4.44
%
3,273,069
43,233
5.31
%
3,454,011
75,792
4.43
%
3,662,348
97,588
5.36
%
Loans held for sale
—
—
—
%
335
2
2.97
%
28,768
683
9.55
%
167
2
2.97
%
39,966
1,867
9.40
%
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance
5,327,559
58,707
4.42
%
3,972,106
38,527
3.93
%
4,357,288
42,722
3.94
%
4,653,577
97,234
4.21
%
3,937,498
74,177
3.79
%
Loans held for investment
(3)
18,018,626
306,142
6.81
%
17,527,070
296,091
6.85
%
16,750,788
301,910
7.25
%
17,774,206
602,233
6.83
%
16,636,438
600,216
7.26
%
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
278,035
—
—
%
272,758
—
—
263,145
—
—
%
275,411
—
—
256,541
—
—
Loans held for investment, net
23,068,150
364,849
6.34
%
21,226,418
334,618
6.39
%
20,844,931
344,632
6.65
%
22,152,372
699,467
6.37
%
20,317,395
674,393
6.68
%
Total earning assets
30,302,351
440,066
5.80
%
29,946,425
427,759
5.76
%
28,573,791
422,132
5.86
%
30,125,372
867,825
5.78
%
28,382,904
839,576
5.87
%
Cash and other assets
1,117,118
1,157,184
1,177,061
1,137,040
1,117,763
Total assets
$
31,419,469
$
31,103,609
$
29,750,852
$
31,262,412
$
29,500,667
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Transaction deposits
$
2,213,037
$
13,731
2.49
%
$
2,163,250
$
13,908
2.61
%
$
2,061,622
$
16,982
3.31
%
$
2,188,282
$
27,639
2.55
%
$
2,034,057
$
33,840
3.35
%
Savings deposits
13,727,095
134,272
3.92
%
13,357,243
133,577
4.06
%
11,981,668
143,173
4.81
%
13,543,190
267,849
3.99
%
11,695,673
279,963
4.81
%
Time deposits
2,361,525
26,795
4.55
%
2,329,384
27,451
4.78
%
1,658,899
21,125
5.12
%
2,345,543
54,246
4.66
%
1,689,112
43,077
5.13
%
Total interest bearing deposits
18,301,657
174,798
3.83
%
17,849,877
174,936
3.97
%
15,702,189
181,280
4.64
%
18,077,015
349,734
3.90
%
15,418,842
356,880
4.65
%
Short-term borrowings
306,176
3,444
4.51
%
751,500
8,246
4.45
%
927,253
12,749
5.53
%
527,608
11,690
4.47
%
919,670
25,532
5.58
%
Long-term debt
649,469
7,930
4.90
%
660,445
8,073
4.96
%
778,401
11,457
5.92
%
654,927
16,003
4.93
%
818,955
25,443
6.25
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
19,257,302
186,172
3.88
%
19,261,822
191,255
4.03
%
17,407,843
205,486
4.75
%
19,259,550
377,427
3.95
%
17,157,467
407,855
4.78
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
8,191,402
7,875,244
8,647,594
8,034,196
8,642,685
Other liabilities
475,724
552,154
537,754
513,728
523,520
Stockholders’ equity
3,495,041
3,414,389
3,157,661
3,454,938
3,176,995
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
31,419,469
$
31,103,609
$
29,750,852
$
31,262,412
$
29,500,667
Net interest income
$
253,894
$
236,504
$
216,646
$
490,398
$
431,721
Net interest margin
3.35
%
3.19
%
3.01
%
3.27
%
3.02
%
(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.
(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.
(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
The following items are non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted non-interest income, adjusted non-interest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”), adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest income to average earning assets and adjusted non-interest expense to average earning assets. These are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The table below provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.
These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for certain items, listed below, that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to assist management and investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, business performance and capital position. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. As such, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2nd Quarter
2025
1st Quarter
2025
4th Quarter
2024
3rd Quarter
2024
2nd Quarter
2024
Net interest income
$
253,395
$
236,034
$
229,607
$
240,102
$
216,582
Non-interest income
54,069
44,444
54,074
(114,771
)
50,424
Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net
1,886
—
—
179,581
—
Non-interest income, adjusted
55,955
44,444
54,074
64,810
50,424
Non-interest expense
190,276
203,020
172,159
195,324
188,409
FDIC special assessment
—
—
—
651
(462
)
Restructuring expenses
(1,401
)
—
—
(5,923
)
—
Non-interest expense, adjusted
188,875
203,020
172,159
190,052
187,947
Provision for credit losses
15,000
17,000
18,000
10,000
20,000
Income tax expense/(benefit)
24,860
13,411
22,499
(18,674
)
16,935
Tax effect of adjustments
774
—
—
44,880
104
Income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted
25,634
13,411
22,499
26,206
17,039
Net income/(loss)
(1)
$
77,328
$
47,047
$
71,023
$
(61,319
)
$
41,662
Net income/(loss), adjusted
(1)
$
79,841
$
47,047
$
71,023
$
78,654
$
42,020
Preferred stock dividends
4,312
4,313
4,312
4,313
4,312
Net income/(loss) to common stockholders
(2)
$
73,016
$
42,734
$
66,711
$
(65,632
)
$
37,350
Net income/(loss) to common stockholders, adjusted
(2)
$
75,529
$
42,734
$
66,711
$
74,341
$
37,708
PPNR
(3)
$
117,188
$
77,458
$
111,522
$
(69,993
)
$
78,597
PPNR
(3)
, adjusted
$
120,475
$
77,458
$
111,522
$
114,860
$
79,059
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
46,215,394
46,616,704
46,770,961
46,608,742
46,872,498
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share
$
1.58
$
0.92
$
1.43
$
(1.41
)
$
0.80
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted
$
1.63
$
0.92
$
1.43
$
1.59
$
0.80
Average total assets
$
31,419,469
$
31,103,609
$
32,212,087
$
31,215,173
$
29,750,852
Return on average assets
0.99
%
0.61
%
0.88
%
(0.78
)%
0.56
%
Return on average assets, adjusted
1.02
%
0.61
%
0.88
%
1.00
%
0.57
%
Average common equity
$
3,195,041
$
3,114,389
$
3,120,933
$
2,945,238
$
2,857,661
Return on average common equity
9.17
%
5.56
%
8.50
%
(8.87
)%
5.26
%
Return on average common equity, adjusted
9.48
%
5.56
%
8.50
%
10.04
%
5.31
%
Efficiency ratio
(4)
61.9
%
72.4
%
60.7
%
155.8
%
70.6
%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted
(4)
61.1
%
72.4
%
60.7
%
62.3
%
70.4
%
Average earning assets
$
30,302,351
$
29,946,425
$
31,033,803
$
29,975,318
$
28,573,791
Non-interest income to average earning assets
0.72
%
0.60
%
0.69
%
(1.52
)%
0.71
%
Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted
0.74
%
0.60
%
0.69
%
0.86
%
0.71
%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets
2.52
%
2.75
%
2.21
%
2.59
%
2.65
%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted
2.50
%
2.75
%
2.21
%
2.52
%
2.65
%
(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit). On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted.
(2) Net income/(loss), less preferred stock dividends. On an adjusted basis, net income/(loss), adjusted, less preferred stock dividends.
(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expense, adjusted, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, adjusted.
