Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Recognized for Excellence in Financial Services with Multiple Awards in 2025

Texas Capital Bancshares receives multiple awards for excellence in financial services from Bankrate, GOBankingRates, and Newsweek.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has received multiple prestigious awards, solidifying its standing as a top financial services firm in Texas. The company was recognized by Bankrate as the Best Regional Bank for the second consecutive year, acknowledging its high-performing deposit accounts and competitive interest rates. Similarly, GOBankingRates awarded Texas Capital's Money Market Accounts top honors for their low fees and favorable APYs, also for the second year in a row. Additionally, Newsweek included Texas Capital in its list of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions for the first time, reflecting strong customer satisfaction and performance metrics. Rob C. Holmes, Chairman-Elect, President, and CEO, expressed pride in the awards and the company's commitment to offering exceptional financial products and services while highlighting the efforts of its dedicated employees since adopting a strategy to become the premier financial institution in Texas.

Potential Positives

Texas Capital Bancshares has been recognized for two consecutive years as the Best Regional Bank by Bankrate, emphasizing its strong performance in deposit accounts and competitive interest rates.

For the second year in a row, Texas Capital's Money Market Accounts received top honors from GOBankingRates, highlighting the institution's low fees and excellent APYs.

The company was acknowledged for the first time by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions, reflecting positive customer reviews and strong financial performance.

Potential Negatives

Despite receiving multiple awards for excellence, the press release does not address any potential challenges or criticisms the company may be facing in the current financial landscape.

The absence of detailed financial performance metrics or growth figures may raise concerns about the sustainability of their recognition and success.

The focus on accolades and competitive products without addressing customer satisfaction or service issues could suggest a lack of transparency regarding actual client experiences.

FAQ

What recent awards has Texas Capital Bancshares received?

Texas Capital Bancshares has been recognized by Bankrate, GOBankingRates, and Newsweek for excellence in financial services.

How long has Texas Capital been recognized as the Best Regional Bank?

Texas Capital has been recognized as the Best Regional Bank by Bankrate for two consecutive years.

What factors contributed to Texas Capital's award from GOBankingRates?

The award from GOBankingRates was based on low monthly fees, competitive APYs, and various account features.

What is the Texas Ratio used for in the Newsweek award?

The Texas Ratio measures a bank's credit quality and was one of the factors in Newsweek's evaluation.

What services does Texas Capital Bank offer?

Texas Capital Bank provides commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management solutions.

$TCBI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TCBI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.

$TCBI Insider Trading Activity

$TCBI insiders have traded $TCBI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W STALLINGS has made 16 purchases buying 90,670 shares for an estimated $1,930,098 and 0 sales.

$TCBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $TCBI stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital, begins the year with notable awards from Bankrate, GOBankingRates and Newsweek recognizing its excellence in financial services. These accolades highlight the firm’s commitment to providing clients with top-tier financial products and solutions, strengthening the company’s position as the premier full-service financial services firm headquartered in Texas.







Key Highlights











Bankrate – Best Regional Bank (Two Years in a Row):



For the second consecutive year, Texas Capital has been recognized by Bankrate as the Best Regional Bank, highlighting the firm's success with its main deposit accounts and competitive APYs on its Star Money Market, High-Yield Savings Account and CD terms.







For the second consecutive year, Texas Capital has been recognized by Bankrate as the Best Regional Bank, highlighting the firm's success with its main deposit accounts and competitive APYs on its Star Money Market, High-Yield Savings Account and CD terms.





GOBankingRates – Best Money Market Accounts (Two Years in a Row):



Also, for the second consecutive year, Texas Capital's Money Market Accounts have earned top honors from GOBankingRates, acknowledged specifically for the firm’s low monthly fees and excellent APYs.







Also, for the second consecutive year, Texas Capital's Money Market Accounts have earned top honors from GOBankingRates, acknowledged specifically for the firm’s low monthly fees and excellent APYs.





Newsweek – America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions:



Texas Capital has been recognized among America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions by Newsweek for the first time, an acknowledgment of the company's strong performance and positive customer reviews.











“As an employer of choice, the heart of our platform is our people,” said Chairman-Elect, President & CEO Rob C. Holmes. “We are honored to serve the best clients in each of our markets, and we are proud to offer a wide range of differentiated products and services that compete against the very best banks. These awards are a testament to the accomplishments of our employees in the four years since we announced our strategy to become the premier full-service financial institution headquartered in Texas.”







Award Methodology









Bankrate:



Bankrate evaluated the range of deposit products offered, along with fees, minimum balance requirements, availability of competitive APYs, extent of ATM network and key digital banking features. They assigned a score to each type of account and its features, weighted them based on importance to account holders, and combined them to derive an overall score.







GOBankingRates:



GOBankingRates looked at the following factors: total assets, number of branch locations, minimum deposit to open an account, APY, minimum balance needed to earn the APY, monthly fees and average mobile app ratings.







Newsweek – America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions:



Newsweek utilized the Texas Ratio (a measure of a bank's credit quality) as well as reviewed profitability and net loans and leases, press coverage over the past two years, an elaborate large-scale independent customer survey of more than 71,000 U.S. citizens, 1.9 million social media reviews and 129 million Apple App store and Google Play store reviews.







ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL







Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit



www.texascapital.com



.



